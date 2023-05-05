PULLMAN — Brayden Randall scored the winning run as the host Greyhounds came back with a seventh-inning charge to a 17-16 victory in a seesaw 2A Greater Spokane League baseball game against the West Valley Eagles on Thursday.
Pullman (14-8, 12-5), which had led 8-0 after the first inning, was down 16-11 going into the bottom of the seventh. West Valley (15-7, 12-5) could not prevent the Hounds from delivering their biggest inning since the opener.
Joey Hecker earned the win pitching in relief for the Greyhounds. Randall led at the dish with three hits, including a double. Kris Schroeder and Brendan Doumit each had two hits, with one of Schroeder’s going for triple.
West Valley 032 325 1—16 16 6
Pullman 820 001 6—17 11 4
Bryson Bishop, Tanner Hancock (2), Braden Hart (4), Brandon Spunich (6) and Brayden Gentry; Brady Coulter, Caleb Northcroft (4), Joey Hecker (6) and Kris Schroeder. W—Hecker; L—Spunich
West Valley hits — Bishop 3, John Hudson 3, Hart 2 (3B, HR), Ethan Turley 2 (2B), Gentry 2 (2B), Tate LejaMeyer 2, Hancock, C. Kreider.
Pullman hits — Brayden Randall 3 (2B), Schroeder 2 (3B), Brendan Doumit 2, Max McCloy (2B), Hecker, Northcroft, Cade Hil.
Lakeland 11-6, Moscow 7-18
MOSCOW — The Bears split a 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The visiting Hawks (4-18, 4-12) got out to a 9-0 start against Moscow (6-17, 3-12) in Game 1, which the Bears couldn’t recover from. JP Breese led the Bears with two hits while Butch Kiblen added a home run.
In Game 2, it was the Hawks that found themselves in a hole they couldn’t claw back from — down 8-2 after the first inning.
Kiblen earned the win at the mound, while Jack Driskill led at bat with four hits including a double. Levi Anderson added three hits, and Breese had two doubles.
GAME 1
Lakeland 900 002 0—11 11 2
Moscow 020 200 3— 7 8 2
Roan Reilly, Jace Taylor (5), Eric Wylie (6) and Jace Cooksey; Ethan McLaughlin, Connor Isakson (1), Jamison Green (7) and Tyson Izzo. W—Reilly; L—McLaughlin.
Lakeland hits — Taylor 3, Lovie Weill 2, Tadgh Ellwood 2, Raiston Ellwood (3B), Reilly (3B), Caleb Mason, Wylie.
Moscow hits — JP Breese 2, Mike Kiblen (HR), Green (2B), Isakson, Levi Anderson, Izzo, Jordan Gingery.
GAME 2
Lakeland 203 10— 6 4 5
Moscow 817 2x—18 16 5
Hasn Pluid, Raiston Ellwood (1), Lovie Weill (2), Cash Lund (3) and Jace Cooksey; Butch Kiblen, Keaton Clark (4), Mike Kiblen (5) and Tyson Izzo. W—B. Kiblen; L—Pluid.
Lakeland hits — Ellwood, Roan Reilly, Eric Wylie, Cooksey.
Moscow hits — Jack Driskill 4 (2B), Levi Anderson 3, JP Breese 2 (2 2B), Jordan Gingery 2, Butch Kiblen (2B), Conor Isakson, Mike Kiblen, Izzo, Jamison Green.
Kendrick 15, Genesee 2
GENESEE — The visiting Tigers ended the regular season with a dominant win against Genesee in Whitepine League play.
Kendrick (14-6, 10-4) opened the game with 10 runs in the first inning — something Genesee (2-13, 2-12) never recovered from.
Jack Silflow earned the win for the Tigers, going the full four innings while allowing two hits and no runs. Wyatt Fitzmorris, Ty Koepp and Xavier Carpenter had three hits apiece for Kendrick. Fitzmorris’ included two triples, Koepp’s included two doubles and Carpenter’s included a triple.
Kole Scharnhorst and Jackson Banks accounted for Genesee’s only hits.
Kendrick (10)20 3—15 18 0
Genesee 000 0— 0 2 1
Jack Silflow and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Joe Johnson and Teak Wareham
Kendrick hits — Fitzmorris 3 (2 3B), Ty Koepp 3 (2 2B), Xavier Carpenter 3 (3B), Isaac Rigney 2 (2B), Troy Patterson 2 (2B), Jarrett Harris 2, Dale Fletcher (2B), Silflow, Ashmead.
Genesee hits — Kole Scharnhorst, Jackson Banks.
Colfax 16, Kettle Falls 4
COLFAX — The third-seeded Bulldogs won their second-round district tournament home game against sixth-seeded Kettle Falls in five innings via mercy rule.
After Kettle Falls (4-12) took a 3-2 lead after the top of the second, Colfax (11-5), turned the tables with a six-run third and never looked back. JP Wigen earned the win for the Bulldogs.
Colfax will next face Asotin at 1 p.m. on May 10 at Medical Lake High School.
Kettle Falls 031 00— 4 5 5
Colfax 262 6x—16 14 2
Zane Johnson, Riley Jones (4) and Adam Harrington; JP Wigen and Braden Plummer. L—Johnson.
Kettle Falls hits — Harrington 2, Johnson, Cameron Labert, Jones.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 3 (2B), Cody Inderrieden 3, Plummer 2 (3B), Dawson Lobdell 2, Mason Gilchrist (3B), Alton Burt (2B), Alex Mortensen, Erik Christensen.
Clearwater Valley 16, Lewis County 1
KOOSKIA — A seven-run inning put things to bed thanks to the mercy rule as Clearwater Valley of Kooskia eased past the visiting Eagles.
Shorthanded Lewis County forfeited the second game of the scheduled doubleheader.
Trebor Altman had two hits including a double for the Rams (13-4, 11-1), while pitchers Tiago Pickering and Landon Schlieper combined for a no-hitter.
Lewis County 100 0— 1 0 3
Clearwater Valley 450 7—16 6 1
C. Williams, J. Aragon (2) and N. Kirkland; Tiago Pickering, Landon Schlieper (3) and Jake Fabbi, Pickering (3).
Clearwater Valley hits — Trebor Altman 2 (2B), Carson Schilling (2B), Aaron Hicks, J. Fabbi, Pickering.
Asotin 10, Liberty 0
ASOTIN — The Panthers blanked the Lancers of Spangle in the second round of the 2B district tournament.
Asotin (13-8) had earned a first-round bye courtesy of being the fourth seed.
Cody Ells earned the win for the Panthers, pitching the full six innings with 11 strikeouts while allowing no runs and two hits. Gavin Ells led Asotin at the plate with two hits, including a double.
Asotin will face Colfax in the semifinal round of the district tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Medical Lake High School.
Liberty 000 000— 0 2 0
Asotin 122 122—10 10 0
Hodl, Nollmeyer (1), Feltwell (5) and Holling; Cody Ells and Cameron Clovis. L—Hodl.
Liberty hits — Nollmeyer, Jeske.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 2 (2B), Clovis 2, AJ Olerich 2, Chase Engle, Cooper Biery, Sam Hall, Colt Kelley.
Troy 16, Lapwai 4
TROY — The Trojans took down the Wildcats in a Whitepine League game.
Troy moved to 9-3 on the season, while Lapwai fell to 2-11.
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow 5-16, Lakeland 2-6
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears swept Lakeland of Rathdrum in a doubleheader to finish the regular season perfect in 4A Inland Empire League play.
Lakeland (4-16, 2-4) and Moscow (18-6, 8-0) were tied at 2-2 through several innings of Game 1 before the Bears put up three runs in the seventh. In Game 2, Lakeland led 6-5 through three innings before the Bears went off for 11 runs over the next three and a mercy rule win.
Kelly Stodick earned the wins pitching for both games, while Megan Highfill led at bat with six total hits in the twinbill, including a home run. Megan Poler notched another four hits, while Addie Branen and Amanda Pouchnik each registered one home run.
GAME 1
Moscow 020 000 3—5 11 3
Lakeland 200 000 0—2 5 0
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill, Emma Avalos and Payton Sterling.
Moscow hits — Highfill 3, Addie Branen (HR), Bella Ristine (2B), Sammi Pfiffner (2B), Kaci Kiblen, Amanda Pouchnik, Hannah Robertson, Stodick, Megan Poler.
Lakeland hits — Katie Dewey 2, Kate Barnard, Kiersten Drake, Delilah Zimmerman.
GAME 2
Moscow 320 722—16 17 3
Lakeland 042 000— 6 6 7
Allison Dorigo, Kelly Stodick (4) and Megan Highfill; Mia Kesner, Emma Avalos (4) and Payton Sterling. W—Stodick; L—Kesner.
Moscow hits — Highfill 3 (HR), Megan Poler 3 (2B), Amanda Pouchnik 2 (HR), Hannah Robertson 2, Kaci Kiblen 2, Bella Ristine 2, Addie Branen, Stodick, Sammi Pfiffner.
Lakeland hits — Avalos 2 (3B), Kesner 2, D. Zimmerman (HR), Hannah Zelstra.
Potlatch 17, Lapwai 2
POTLATCH — The Loggers put an emphatic stamp on their regular season with a three-inning Whitepine League rout over the visiting Wildcats.
Potlatch (12-3, 11-1) opened the game with 16 runs in the first two innings and beat Lapwai (4-8, 4-8) one inning later due to mercy rule.
Josie Larson earned the win for the Loggers, while Brooklyn Mitchell led the way at the dish with three hits, including a double. Larson and Jaylee Fry each added two more hits, with Larson’s including a double.
Krisalyn Bisbee had the lone hit for Lapwai.
Lapwai 020— 2 1 2
Potlatch 5(11)1—17 10 0
Kayla Williamson and Abigail Whitman; Josie Larson and Tayva McKinney.
Lapwai hit — Krisalyn Bisbee.
Potlatch hits — Brooklyn Mitchell 3 (2B), Larson 2 (2B), Jaylee Fry 2, Averie Nagle, Emily Capello, Kylie Heitstuman.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
PULLMAN — Gwyn Heim led six Pullman seniors playing their final career home matches with a 6-2, 6-0 No. 1 singles victory as the Greyhounds swept 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park.
Coach Dan Vollmer said that Heim “played really well against a quality opponent” in the Highlanders’ Dani Cozzetto.
The other seniors were singles players Lydia Nelson and Rachel Lam along with doubles players Lynnlin Qiao, Leila Brown and Kei Bromley. Bromley and Lotti Wolf paired up to post the Hounds’ most dominant victory — a 6-0, 6-0 blanking at No. 2 doubles.
Pullman moved to 10-0 on the season in team dual play, including 8-0 in league.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Dani Cozzetto 6-2, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Emma Hill 6-0, 6-3; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Chiara Salvaterra 6-1, 6-1; Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Aliya Alexander 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Claire Darlin/Jamie Blankensgel 6-0, 6-1; Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Kendal Depner/Dalylah Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Jasmine Thapa/Lynnsey Biorn, Pul, def. Sadie Howard/Kennedy Rosemier 6-0, 6-1.
Pullman boys 7, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE – Visiting Pullman enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 performances from Vijay Lin and Neal Wang at No. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, as it shut out Shadle Park in a 2A Greater Spokane League dual.
This was the 40th consecutive team dual victory for Pullman boys tennis — a streak that began in April 2019, and which coach Cody Wendt considers one of their proudest accomplishments. The Greyhounds have gone 10-0 overall and 8-0 in league so far this season.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Jaime Potter 6-0, 6-0; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Christian Barrera 6-1, 6-1; Neal Wang, Pul, def. Kye Hill-Roy 6-0, 6-0; Jesse Tang, Pul, won by forfeit.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Benson Plaster/Michael Pitts 6-4, 7-5; Brian Fugh/Mir Park, Pul, def. Zach Pugh/Jameson Tucker 6-2, 6-1; Caleb Snider/Daniel Schertenleib, Pul, def. Corey Hodges/Tony Gomez 6-0, 6-2.
Lewiston 8, Moscow 4
MOSCOW — Visiting Lewiston swept all five boys matches en route to a nonleague team dual win over Moscow.
The most dramatic match of the day came at No. 2 boys doubles, where JJ Pacheco and Cayden Beehler were down a set and within a game of losing in the second before rallying to prevail 4-6, 7-5, 10-7. The Bengals’ No. 1 boys singles player Dylan Gomez, who has gone undefeated so far this season, blitzed to a customary 6-0, 6-0 win against Moscow’s Jack Landis. Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks was also particularly proud of her No. 1 mixed doubles team of Cade Hill and Alli Olson’s win against Bryce Hansen and Sam Unger, who have played together all season and rarely lost.
The Bears were at their strongest in girls singles, winning 3-for-3 behind a 6-3, 6-1 performance from No. 1 Millie Richards.
Girls singles — Millie Richards, Mos, def. Alana Ramos 6-3, 6-1; Amber Tafoyo, Mos, def. Lauren Remacle 6-2, 6-1; Taryn Hemming, Mos, def. Scout Alford 6-4, 6-3.
Girls doubles — Addison Falkenstein-Barker/Cathryn Ho, Lew, def. Alyssa Halvarson/Petra Kennedy 6-1, 6-2; Eliza Pfaff/Trinity Burke, Lew, def. Cate Gloeckner/Isa Clark 6-0, 6-0.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Jack Landis 6-0, 6-0; Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Ayden Kelley 6-2, 6-2; Brennan Rice, Lew, def. Luke Zimmer 6-2, 6-2.
Boys doubles — Garrett Beardsley/Christian Bren, Lew, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-1, 6-2; Cayden Beehler/JJ Pacheco, Lew, def. Sam Greene/Miles Tomlin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Mixed doubles — Cade Hill/Alli Olson, Lew, def. Bryce Hansen/Sam Unger 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Carpenter/Alexis Keller, Mos, def. Wyatt Thornycroft/Abby Duke 6-2, 7-5.
Clarkston girls 7, West Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Headed up by a 6-0, 6-1 showing from top singles player Annouck Jansen, the Bantam girls ran the table against host West Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League dual play.
Clarkston (10-2, 7-1) won six of the seven matches in straight sets. The most dramatic encounter of the day came at No. 2 singles as Gabie Mills rallied to overcome the Eagles’ Carlie Knapp 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 and preserve the sweep.
Singles — Annouck Jansen, Clk, def. Sutton Nordus 6-0, 6-1; Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Carlie Knapp 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Kayla Frei, Clk, def. Brynlee Ordinario 7-5, 6-4; Ella Ogden, Clk, def. Taylor Moreau 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Chloe Mattson/Chloe Schuman 6-2, 6-2; Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson, Clk, def. Malea Palpalatok/Chloe Hunsaker 6-0, 6-0; Eloise Teasley/Kendall Wallace, Clk, def. Cassie Kappen/Adrianna Carroll 6-1, 6-1.
West Valley boys 4, Clarkston 3
Clarkston seniors Nathan Gall, Ikaika Millan and Dominic Paulucci were all members of winning doubles pairings in 2A Greater Spokane League play against West Valley on senior night for the host Bantams.
All four singles matches went the way of the visitors, however — putting Clarkston (6-4, 5-3) on the losing end of the team dual. Gall and No. 1 doubles partner Alex Whittle scored the most dramatic victory of the day, pulling out a 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 battle against the Eagles’ Judah Clark and Hunter Napier.
Singles — Conner Kunz, WV, def. Cody Whittle 6-2, 6-1; Orion Mastel, WV, def. Cole McKenzie 6-4, 7-5; Kyle Roberts, WV, def. Chase Meyer 6-2, 6-1; Asher Neffenegger, WV, def. Haven Morfin 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Nathan Gall/Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Judah Clark/Hunter Napier 6-4, 6-7, 10-7; Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams, Clk, def. Gavin Simmons/Riley Hayes 6-3, 6-1; Dominic Paulucci/Xander Van Tine, Clk, def. Cade Koehlin/Carson Pilalas 6-0, 6-4.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Bear boys, Bengal girls win Meet of Champions
The Moscow boys and Lewiston girls came away with team championships from the District II Meet of Champions at Vollmer Bowl.
The Bear boys totaled 181 team points, followed by Lewiston at 106. The Bengal girls won with 151.5 points with Moscow close behind at 139.
Moscow’s Dylan Rehder took first in the boys 200 meters with a time of 22.66 seconds. He also placed first in the 400, finishing in 50.02, and ran legs of the Bears’ winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams. Caleb Skinner, who himself ran a leg of the 800 relay, topped both the long jump and triple jump, while his brother Zachary Skinner won the 110 hurdles and ran his own 800 relay leg.
Lewiston’s Raeley Beeler took the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.69. She also took home the gold in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
The Bengals got an additional first-place finish out of their 400 relay team of Katy Wessels, Damaris Stuffle, Victoria Yoder and Zoie Kessinger.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 181; 2. Lewiston 106; 3. Grangeville 66; 4. Kamiah 57.5; 5. Logos 51; 6. Kendrick 50; 7. Troy 42; 8. Prairie 41; 9. Orofino 30; 10. Timberline 25; 11. Deary 17; 12. Genesee 15; 13. Clearwater Valley 6; T14. Nezperce 5; T14. Potlatch.
100 — 1. Noah Carpenter, Lewiston, 11.62; 2. Gabe Kantner, Grangeville, 11.64; 3. Seger Pettengill, Orofino, 11.67..
200 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Moscow, 22.66; 2. Logan Tate, Moscow, 22.69; 3. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 23.32.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Moscow, 50.02; 2. Logan Tate, Moscow, 50.55; 3. Noah Geis, Prairie, 52.06.
800 — 1. James Stubbers, Lewiston, 2:06.30; 2. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 2:07.21; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 2:07.31.
1,600 — 1. Alden Chamberlin, Troy, 4:43.51; 2. Mick Perryman, Moscow, 4:45.73; 3. Kieran Long, Moscow, 4:46.06.
3,200 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 10:26.79; 2. Jason Swam, Moscow, 10:33.99; 3. Kieran Long, Moscow, 10:34.43.
110 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 15.18; 2. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 15.57; 3. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 15.58.
300 hurdles — 1. Luke Mastroberadino, Lewiston, 40.64; 2. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 41.37; 3. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 42.19.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Jackson Lathen, Brayden Rice, Noah Carpenter, Nathan King), 44.90; 2. Kendrick, 45.31; 3. Orofino, 46.12.
800 relay — 1. Moscow (Dylan Rehder, Caleb Skinner, Zachary Skinner, Logan Tate), 1:32.24; 2. Kendrick, 1:34.41; 3. Orofino, 1:35.49.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Logan Tate, Connor Horne, Tyler Woolley, Dylan Rehder), 3:32.87; 2. Prairie, 3:39.04; 3. Logos, 3:40.
SMR — 1. Grangeville (James Gortsema, gabe Kantner, Ayden Arnett, Tyler Zechmann), 3:47.73; 2. Logos, 3:48.97; 3. Moscow, 3:57.36.
Shot put — 1. James White, Lewiston, 56-1; 2. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 48-8; 3. Triston Jones, Kendrick, 48-6.
Discus — 1. James White, Lewiston, 154-10; 2. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 139-11; 3. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 134-5 1/2.
High jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 6-2; 2. Drew Alldredge, Lewiston, 5-10; 3. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 12-3; 2. Deegan Everett, Lewiston, 11-9; 3. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 11-3.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 21-4; 2. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 21-1 1/2; 3. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 20-8.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 43-7; 2. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 42-5 1/2; 3. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 40-3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 151.5; 2. Moscow 139; 3. Logos 88; 4. Prairie 62; 5. Kamiah 49; T6. Troy 40.5; T6. Orofino 40.5; 8. Highland 24.5; 9. Deary 22; 10. Potlatch 17; 11. Nezperce 12; 12. Grangeville 11; 13. Kendrick 9; 14. Lapwai 6; 15. Genesee 5.
100 — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lewiston, 12.69; 2. Katie Gray, Troy, 13.35; 3. Kennedy Thompson, Moscow, 13.67.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 26.23; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 26.51; 3. Rebecca Cerruti, Potlatch, 27.97.
400 — Kadence Beck, Highland, 57.83; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 58.57; 3. Jessika Lassen, Moscow, 1:01.13.
800 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 2:23.05; 2. Lizzie Crawford, Logos, 2:27.89; 3. Kaylee Wood, Deary, 2:28.78.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 5:14.54; 2. Eva Lundgren, Lewiston, 5:22.84; 3. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 5:35.74.
3,200 — 1. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 12:18.90; 2. Geneva McClory, Moscow, 12;22.33; 3. Christine Hall, Moscow, 13:02.22.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lewiston, 15.55; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Moscow, 15.72; 3. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 16.90.
300 hurdles — 1. Hanna Marcoe, Moscow, 47.00; 2. Damris Stuffle, Lewiston, 48.14; 3. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 49.05.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Sophie Canner, Julia Remacle, Emma Walker, Raeley Beeler), 51.98; 2. Moscow, 52.18; 3. Troy, 53.52.
800 relay — 1. Troy (Dericka Morgan, Laura House, Bethany Phillis, Katie Gray), 1:51.28; 2. Logos, 1:53.15; 3. Orofino, 1:54.72.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Naomi Taylor, Chloe Jankovic, Alyssa Blum, Sara Casebolt), 4:09.19; 2. Prairie, 4:20.99; 3. Deary, 4:22.34.
SMR — 1. Moscow (Ashlyn Fakhouri, Kennedy Tompson, Hannah Marcoe, Jessika Lassen), 1:54.22; 2. Logos, 1:58.72; 3. Prairie, 1:59.40.
Shot put — 1. Katy Wessels, Lewiston, 37-1/2; 2. Kathryn Burnette, Potlatch, 36-1 1/2; 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lewiston, 35-2.
Discus — 1. Zoie Kessinger, Lewiston, 129-11 1/2; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 128-8; 3. Annika Huff, Lewiston, 113-8.
High jump — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 4-10; 2. Memphis Gray, Moscow, 4-8; 3. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 8-3; 2. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 7-9; 3. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 7-9.
Long jump — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lewiston, 18-4 1/2; 2. Damaris Stuffle, Lewiston, 17-0; 3. Kennedy Tompson, Moscow, 16-3.
Triple jump — 1. Victoria Yoder, Lewiston, 31-11; 2. Aver Riener, Prairie, 31-8 1/2; 3. Jessa Skinner, Moscow, 31-5.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLFPullman takes second at Palouse Ridge
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds finished second out of 18 teams at the Palouse Ridge Invite with an overall score of 402 — 42-over par.
Ryliann Bednar was the highest-placing Pullman golfer, finishing fifth with a score of 12-over 84.
Team scores — 1. Lewis & Clark 389; 2. Pullman 402; 3. Walla Walla 405; 4. Mead 409; 5. Gonzaga Prep 417; 6. Central Valley 424; 7. Ephrata 444; 8. Lakeside 475; 9. Freeman 491.
Leaders — 1. Mia Bontrager (Mt. Spokane) 76; 2. Melia Cerenzia (West Valley) 76; 3. Brooke Bloom (Mead) 82; 4. Jayme Dwight (Ephrata) 83; 5. Ryliann Bednar (Pullman) 84.
Other Pullman individuals — Matiline Rink 99; Alexis Hendrickson 114; Faith Sampson 105; Emma Bobo 122.