PULLMAN — Brayden Randall scored the winning run as the host Greyhounds came back with a seventh-inning charge to a 17-16 victory in a seesaw 2A Greater Spokane League baseball game against the West Valley Eagles on Thursday.

Pullman (14-8, 12-5), which had led 8-0 after the first inning, was down 16-11 going into the bottom of the seventh. West Valley (15-7, 12-5) could not prevent the Hounds from delivering their biggest inning since the opener.

