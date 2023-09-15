Greyhounds pound Wolfpack

Pullman defensive back Evan Anderson (3) takes down North Central wide receiver Nick Elliott during a game at Hobbs Field in Pullman on Friday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Iain Crimmins)

 Iain Crimmins

PULLMAN — It’s not rare that blowout games are considered less entertaining than others (aside from the players, coaches and fans of the team on the winning end). But the Pullman Greyhounds’ 35-7 2A Greater Spokane League win over the North Central Wolfpack of Spokane was a game with an equally memorable beginning, middle and end.

Pullman senior Champ Powaukee had an elite showing and the game was called due to unusual circumstances and throughout it all, the Greyhounds (2-1, 1-0) were honoring and celebrating a teammate and friend going through the fight of his life.

Recommended for you