BERKELEY, Calif. — Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye had 20 points and 10 rebounds and junior TJ Bamba scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half as Washington State defeated California 63-57 on Saturday for the Cougars’ fifth consecutive win.

“That was a really hard-fought road win,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “About what I expected. I would have liked to have shot the ball better, but I know they’re physical. Us with it being our third game this week since Sunday, just prevailed, just were gritty enough to get that thing done.”

