Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between California and Washington State in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
California head coach Mark Fox reacts after a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
From left, Washington State guard Jabe Mullins celebrates with forward Mouhamed Gueye and forward DJ Rodman after defeating California on Saturday.
Associated Press
AP Jeff Chiu
BERKELEY, Calif. — Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye had 20 points and 10 rebounds and junior TJ Bamba scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half as Washington State defeated California 63-57 on Saturday for the Cougars’ fifth consecutive win.
“That was a really hard-fought road win,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “About what I expected. I would have liked to have shot the ball better, but I know they’re physical. Us with it being our third game this week since Sunday, just prevailed, just were gritty enough to get that thing done.”
Cal made only four field goals in the first eight minutes of the second half but was able to tie the score at 39 on a pair of free throws by Kuany Kuany with 11:22 remaining. But the Cougars did not surrender the lead and a jumper by Gueye gave them a 53-44 advantage with 4:37 left.
“It was just one of those games where we needed to be deliberate,” Smith said. “Got to be patient against them. If you shoot early in the clock, you’re going to play into their hands. We got it to Mo, and like I said, he made a couple of nice passes and good moves, and he was awesome from the foul line. So just good things happen when we get it to him.”
A dunk by Bamba made it 57-47 with 1:37 to go and his free throws at 1:02 gave the Cougars their largest lead at 59-48.
“He’s kind of been that for us, closing out these road wins at Arizona, at Stanford and today,” Smith said. “He turned the ball over a little bit too much, but he’s our captain and been a workhorse and just a good competitor. Really proud. It feels good when you have someone like that you can go to late in the game.”
The score was tied four times but the Cougars (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) never trailed.
Joel Brown had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16). Kuany had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Monty Bowser scored 10 points. Cal, which had a 12-game losing streak earlier in the season, now has lost 13 in a row.
Shooting statistics were similar for both teams. Cal hit on 37% to WSU’s 33%. The Cougars made 6-of-25 from 3-point range (24%) to Cal’s 5-of-18 (28%). WSU made 21-of-26 free throws (81%) and Cal hit on 14-of-18 (78%).
Gueye, who finished with a Pac-12 best 14th double-double of the season, had 11 points to help Washington State grab a 29-26 at halftime.
Washington State completed a sweep of the Bay Area schools in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1981-83, when current WSU radio broadcaster Craig Ehlo played under coach George Raveling.
The Cougars wrap up the regular season at 8 p.m. Thursday at archrival Washington.
Halftime: Washington St., 29-26. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 6-25 (Bamba 2-6, Powell 2-8, Gueye 1-1, Mullins 1-4, Rodman 0-2, Jakimovski 0-4), California 5-18 (Bowser 3-7, Alajiki 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Newell 0-1, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out: Kuany, Okafor. Rebounds: Washington St. 35 (Gueye, Rodman 10), California 29 (Kuany 9). Assists: Washington St. 7 (Gueye 3), California 12 (Brown 9). Total Fouls: Washington St. 19, California 18. A: 1,725 (11,877).