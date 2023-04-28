Guide to UI spring game: defense

Idaho Vandals defensive back Murvin Kenion III (0) defends a pass intended for Northern Colorado Bears tight end Alec Pell (21) during the second quarter of a Big Sky Conference football game Oct. 1 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

The Idaho football team saw sack-leader Kemari Bailey and interception-leader Paul Moala enter the transfer portal over the last two weeks.

This leaves two major holes in the Vandals’ defense once the season begins Aug. 31 against Lamar.