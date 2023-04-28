Guide to UI spring game: defense

The Idaho football team saw sack-leader Kemari Bailey and interception-leader Paul Moala enter the transfer portal over the last two weeks.
This leaves two major holes in the Vandals’ defense once the season begins Aug. 31 against Lamar.
But before Idaho even gets there, it has to play its spring game at 7 p.m. today at the Kibbie Dome. This will be the first taste of what the Vandals’ defense will look like without two of its best players. The spring game will also provide an opportunity for guys who are buried in the depth chart to have a chance to rise.
Here are some of those guys:
Jaxton Eck
Eck is built as solid as a brick house. He’s listed at 215 pounds, but he’s probably added some mass since he’s been on campus. He’s also looked the part as a college linebacker.
His ability to read plays and shed blocks has been impressive — it’s almost like he’s a coach’s kid or something.
Jake Kindel
The 220-pound linebacker has been searching for an
opportunity to get some playing time since he came to Moscow.
He’s been on Idaho’s roster since 2021 and has seen limited action.
Kindel has seen some time in spring camp, but with the exit of Moala, he’s a guy that’s looking at the spring game as an opportunity to lift himself up the depth chart.
Sully Shannon
Another linebacker who’s looking at the spring game as an opportunity to lift himself up the depth chart is Shannon.
This might also be his last chance to see significant playing time since he’s a senior. He started nine games in 2019, tallying 29 tackles, including one for loss. Since then, he hasn’t been able to mirror that.
Dwayne McDougle
The defensive back transfer from Northern Arizona has made Ormanie Arnold’s life hell in practice, and vice versa.
McDougle has an uncanny ability to play the ball, and the man, exceptionally well at such a young age as a freshman.
Arnold
While talking about one, you have to talk about the other. After last year wrapped up, Arnold was expected to start opposite Marcus Harris, but then McDougle came along.
Arnold played limited snaps last year, but when he got in, he made an impact. The redshirt freshman has a slight edge on McDougle when it comes to playing in man coverage.
Murvin Kenion
Kenion played in five games last year and tallied two interceptions. He’ll be Idaho’s nickel corner while playing some occasional safety.
Last year, his physicality was what got him on the field, but during the spring, he’s stepped up his coverage skills.
Jahkari Larmond
“Who is that mountain of a man?” That is 330-pounder Jahkari Larmond — the guy who is going to help Idaho be one of the best-run defenses in the Big Sky in 2023.
Amarii Notice
Notice has been impressive during one-on-one pass-rushing drills. He has plenty of pass-rush moves, which he’s used to dominate the Vandals’ offensive line.
Zach Krotzer
Krotzer and Larmond are going to be a tough duo to move in 2023. Krotzer is 270 pounds and knows how to stand his ground. He has a great grasp on how to move laterally and use his opposition to plug up running lanes.
Malakai Williams
If there was going to be anyone to replace Bailey’s production in 2023, it was going to be Williams. He’s playing with a chip on his shoulder. He didn’t have the best year on or off the field last season. So far this spring, he’s playing like he has something to prove. Any offensive tackle who has to line up against the speedy Williams is going to have their hands full this year.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
