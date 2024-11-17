Sections
SportsNovember 17, 2024

Vandals go undefeated at home for first time in 28 years

Freshman wideout Hamper shines as Idaho finishes the regular season undefeated at the Kibbie Dome for the first time since 1996

Randy Isbelle
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper State celebrates during a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper State celebrates during a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper scampers past multiple Weber State players on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper scampers past multiple Weber State players on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho defensive lineman Malakai Williams sets sights on Weber State quarterback Richie Munoz before sacking him during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho defensive lineman Malakai Williams sets sights on Weber State quarterback Richie Munoz before sacking him during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho wide receiver Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar leaps into the air as Weber State cornerback Jalon Rock tackles him during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho wide receiver Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar leaps into the air as Weber State cornerback Jalon Rock tackles him during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper runs across the end zone for a touchdown against Weber State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper runs across the end zone for a touchdown against Weber State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho linebacker Zach Johnson chases after Weber State running back Damon Bankston during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho linebacker Zach Johnson chases after Weber State running back Damon Bankston during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho defensive back K.J. Trujillo tackles Weber State running back Adrian Cormier during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho defensive back K.J. Trujillo tackles Weber State running back Adrian Cormier during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Weber State tight end Keayen Nead scores a touchdown as Idaho defensive back Tommy McCormick tries to stop him during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Weber State tight end Keayen Nead scores a touchdown as Idaho defensive back Tommy McCormick tries to stop him during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho running back Deshaun Buchanan avoids a tackle from Weber State cornerback Montae Pate during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho running back Deshaun Buchanan avoids a tackle from Weber State cornerback Montae Pate during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Officials break up Idaho offensive lineman Layton Vining and Weber State linebacker Garrett Beck during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Officials break up Idaho offensive lineman Layton Vining and Weber State linebacker Garrett Beck during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Weber State cornerback Toddrick Dixon breaks up a pass intended for Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer which was then caught by his teammate Weber State cornerback Ishaan Daniels (right) during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Weber State cornerback Toddrick Dixon breaks up a pass intended for Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer which was then caught by his teammate Weber State cornerback Ishaan Daniels (right) during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho linebacker Isiah King tackles Weber State running back Colter May during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho linebacker Isiah King tackles Weber State running back Colter May during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho fans dance during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho fans dance during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho running back Nate Thomas is tackled by Weber State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho running back Nate Thomas is tackled by Weber State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho defensive lineman Zach Krotzer points out a Weber State false start during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho defensive lineman Zach Krotzer points out a Weber State false start during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Weber State cornerback Toddrick Dixon breaks up a pass intended for Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer which was then caught by his teammate Weber State cornerback Ishaan Daniels (right) during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Weber State cornerback Toddrick Dixon breaks up a pass intended for Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer which was then caught by his teammate Weber State cornerback Ishaan Daniels (right) during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Weber State cornerback Ishaan Daniels catches a pass broken up by his teammate for an interception against against the Idaho during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Weber State cornerback Ishaan Daniels catches a pass broken up by his teammate for an interception against against the Idaho during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho running back Nate Thomas avoids a hit from Weber State defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho running back Nate Thomas avoids a hit from Weber State defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper gets into the end zone amid pressure from Weber State linebacker Mayson Hitchens (middle, during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper gets into the end zone amid pressure from Weber State linebacker Mayson Hitchens (middle, during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho head coach Jason Eck embraces Weber State running back Chauncey Sylvester after a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho head coach Jason Eck embraces Weber State running back Chauncey Sylvester after a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
An Idaho fan wears multiple noise makers during the Vandals game against Weber State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
An Idaho fan wears multiple noise makers during the Vandals game against Weber State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho defensive back Kyrin Beachem celebrates as the band plays behind him following the Vandals 31-24 victory over Weber State in a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho defensive back Kyrin Beachem celebrates as the band plays behind him following the Vandals 31-24 victory over Weber State in a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

“I was a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin.”

That was Idaho coach Jason Eck’s response to a question about what he was doing in 1996. “I didn’t get to play a lot, but it was a long time ago,” he continued.

That was the last time the Idaho Vandals finished a regular season with a perfect record inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. Idaho (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky) accomplished the feat with a 31-24 victory over Weber State (3-8, 2-5) on Saturday.

The Vandals defeated New Mexico State on Nov. 9, 1996, to finish that season 5-0 inside the Dome. On that day, Eck was on the sideline as a player for the Badgers in a 45-28 victory over Minnesota. The future Idaho coach did not see the field that day.

What Eck saw on Saturday was a freshman wide receiver having a breakout day, partially with the help of one of Eck’s favorite plays. Mark Hamper had eight receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores, including a 74-yard touchdown, were off of wide receiver screens.

“That screen play is just one of my babies, I love that play, and we haven’t really got it going much this year,” Eck said. “It was like an old friend coming back to hang out.”

Highlight-reel Hamper

After both teams went three-and-out twice to start the game, it was Hamper and the Vandal offense that got things going. On the third play of the third drive for Idaho, quarterback Jack Layne found Hamper cutting across the middle of the field. The freshman hauled in the pass and made a move by the sideline to punch it in for a 36-yard score.

In the fourth quarter with Idaho leading 16-14, Eck pulled out what he called one of his favorite plays — the wide receiver screen. Hamper used several key blocks to score from 16 yards out.

With a chance to ice the game a few possessions later, Hamper did more than that. The play call was once again a screen to the freshman, who ran all over the field to score from 74 yards away in a play that will be a top contender for top Idaho play of the year. Hamper finished with 134 yards after catch.

“It felt good,” Hamper said. “You just have to do what is asked of you and accept that role and that is what I did today and what I have been doing all season.”

Eck said that Weber State was focusing on sophomore wideout Jordan Dwyer and Hamper took advantage of the opportunity.

Special, special team plays for Weber State

Weber State had six possessions offensively in the first half. The Vandals forced the Wildcats to punt on four of those possessions for a combined negative-4 yards.

The two other drives ended in the end zone for the Wildcats. The difference? A spark on special teams.

UI punter LJ Harm punted for 48 yards to the Wildcats 17-yard line, but Weber State’s Noah Kjar was able to find space and race down the sideline for a 43-yard return.

Weber State started the ensuing drive at the Vandal 40-yard line, the first time the Wildcats had been on the Idaho side of the 50. Wildcats QB Richie Munoz capped off a 10-play drive with a play-action pass to tight end Keayen Nead for a 1-yard score.

The Vandals hit a field goal late in the first half, but again Kjar found space. This time on a kick return, the freshman cut through defenders for a 47-yard return to the Weber State 47-yard line. Eleven plays later, Munoz pushed across the goal line on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give the Wildcats the halftime lead. Idaho had outgained Weber State 179-121 in the first half, but special teams were the difference.

Eck changed his game plan in the second half and did not kick directly to Kjar. Instead, the Vandals settled for short dribbling kicks to avoid any big returns.

Revolving injury door

Layne returned after being sidelined with a wrist injury and played well. It was the second time the sophomore had to return from an injury this season and once again the offense looked more dynamic with Layne under center. The sophomore finished the day 18-of-27 passing for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Running back Nate Thomas returned after missing the last four games and rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries.

With two offensive weapons returning, two were unable to finish the game. UI’s breakout star in the Eastern Washington game, freshman RB Deshaun Buchanan, left the game early after just four carries. Fellow running back Art Williams led the team with 71 rushing yards on 10 carries, but was also unable to finish the game.

Big Sky sack-leader Keyshawn James-Newby was banged up in the first half and spent the second half in street clothes. In his place, senior Malakai Williams stepped up with seven tackles and two sacks.

“Just guys stepping up, (like) Malakai Williams,” Eck said. “You lose the guy who leads the conference in sacks and he comes up and gets two sacks for us.”

Weber State 0 14 0 10—24

Idaho 7 3 6 15—31

First quarter

IDA — Hamper 36 pass from Layne (Pope kick), 6:39.

Second quarter

WSU — Nead 1 pass from Munoz (Thompson kick), 12:12.

IDA — FG 50 Pope, 2:41.

WSU — Munoz 1 run (Thompson kick), 0:20.

Third quarter

IDA — FG 47 Pope, 10:14.

IDA — FG 36 Pope, 2:22.

Fourth quarter

IDA — Hamper 16 pass from Layne (Pope kick), 8:28.

WSU — FG 31 Thompson, 3:42.

IDA — Hamper 74 pass from Layne (Cortez-Menjivar pass from Layne), 1:45.

WSU — Sharp 57 pass from Munoz (Thompson kick), 0:43

RUSHING — Weber State, Bankston 11-54, Munos 9-23, Godley 5-9, Cormier 2-4, Jennings 1-1; Idaho, Williams 10-71, Thomas 13-50, Layne 3-22, Buchanan 4-11, Hamper 1-1, Cortez-Menjivar 1-0.

PASSING — Weber State, Munoz 20-32-0-207, Jennings 2-2-0-11; Idaho, Layne 18-27-1-283.

RECEIVING — Weber State, Sharp 3-67, Godley 6-35, Record 1-30, Cormier 2-17, Bennee 1-17, Bankston 2-12, Session 1-10, Nead 2-10, Chretien 2-9, Kjar 1-7, Knudson 1-4; Idaho, Hamper 8-187, Dwyer 4-34, Martinez 3-28, Buchanan 1-17, Moore 1-9, Cortez-Menjivar 1-8.

Isbelle can be reached at 208-848-2268, risbelle@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyIsbelle.

Story Tags
Idaho football
idaho vandals football
college sports
