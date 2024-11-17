Vandals go undefeated at home for first time in 28 years

“I was a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin.”

That was Idaho coach Jason Eck’s response to a question about what he was doing in 1996. “I didn’t get to play a lot, but it was a long time ago,” he continued.

That was the last time the Idaho Vandals finished a regular season with a perfect record inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. Idaho (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky) accomplished the feat with a 31-24 victory over Weber State (3-8, 2-5) on Saturday.

The Vandals defeated New Mexico State on Nov. 9, 1996, to finish that season 5-0 inside the Dome. On that day, Eck was on the sideline as a player for the Badgers in a 45-28 victory over Minnesota. The future Idaho coach did not see the field that day.

What Eck saw on Saturday was a freshman wide receiver having a breakout day, partially with the help of one of Eck’s favorite plays. Mark Hamper had eight receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores, including a 74-yard touchdown, were off of wide receiver screens.

“That screen play is just one of my babies, I love that play, and we haven’t really got it going much this year,” Eck said. “It was like an old friend coming back to hang out.”

Highlight-reel Hamper

After both teams went three-and-out twice to start the game, it was Hamper and the Vandal offense that got things going. On the third play of the third drive for Idaho, quarterback Jack Layne found Hamper cutting across the middle of the field. The freshman hauled in the pass and made a move by the sideline to punch it in for a 36-yard score.

In the fourth quarter with Idaho leading 16-14, Eck pulled out what he called one of his favorite plays — the wide receiver screen. Hamper used several key blocks to score from 16 yards out.

With a chance to ice the game a few possessions later, Hamper did more than that. The play call was once again a screen to the freshman, who ran all over the field to score from 74 yards away in a play that will be a top contender for top Idaho play of the year. Hamper finished with 134 yards after catch.

“It felt good,” Hamper said. “You just have to do what is asked of you and accept that role and that is what I did today and what I have been doing all season.”

Eck said that Weber State was focusing on sophomore wideout Jordan Dwyer and Hamper took advantage of the opportunity.

Special, special team plays for Weber State

Weber State had six possessions offensively in the first half. The Vandals forced the Wildcats to punt on four of those possessions for a combined negative-4 yards.

The two other drives ended in the end zone for the Wildcats. The difference? A spark on special teams.

UI punter LJ Harm punted for 48 yards to the Wildcats 17-yard line, but Weber State’s Noah Kjar was able to find space and race down the sideline for a 43-yard return.

Weber State started the ensuing drive at the Vandal 40-yard line, the first time the Wildcats had been on the Idaho side of the 50. Wildcats QB Richie Munoz capped off a 10-play drive with a play-action pass to tight end Keayen Nead for a 1-yard score.

The Vandals hit a field goal late in the first half, but again Kjar found space. This time on a kick return, the freshman cut through defenders for a 47-yard return to the Weber State 47-yard line. Eleven plays later, Munoz pushed across the goal line on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give the Wildcats the halftime lead. Idaho had outgained Weber State 179-121 in the first half, but special teams were the difference.

Eck changed his game plan in the second half and did not kick directly to Kjar. Instead, the Vandals settled for short dribbling kicks to avoid any big returns.

Revolving injury door

Layne returned after being sidelined with a wrist injury and played well. It was the second time the sophomore had to return from an injury this season and once again the offense looked more dynamic with Layne under center. The sophomore finished the day 18-of-27 passing for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Running back Nate Thomas returned after missing the last four games and rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries.