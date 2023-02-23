Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout, left, jumps toward the basket as Kamiah guard Matthew Oatman defends during Wednesday’s Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School. Yearout finished with 17 points.
Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout reaches for a loose ball as Kamiah forward Dave Kludt looks for a teammate to pass to during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Kamiah forward Dave Kludt looks to pass to a teammate after a struggle for a loose ball with Lapwai forward Jaishaun Sherman, left, during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Members of the Lapwai’s boys basketball team raise the championship trophy after beating Kamiah in Wednesday’s Idaho Class 1A Division I district final at Lewiston High School.
August Frank/Tribune
Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout, left, jumps toward the basket as Kamiah guard Matthew Oatman defends during Wednesday’s Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School. Yearout finished with 17 points.
August Frank/Tribune
Kamiah center Rehan Kou, left, and Lapwai guard Jalisco Miles battle for a rebound during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Lapwai guard Kase Wynott, left, celebrates after a dunk during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final against Kamiah at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Lapwai forward Jaishaun Sherman, left, shoots a layup as Kamiah forward Dave Kludt defends during an Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank
Lapwai guard Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, left, shoots as Kamiah center Rehan Kou defends during an Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final Wednesday at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout reaches for a loose ball as Kamiah forward Dave Kludt looks for a teammate to pass to during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Lapwai forward Jaishaun Sherman,left, competes with Kamiah guard Matthew Oatman for a rebound during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Kamiah forward Dave Kludt looks to pass to a teammate after a struggle for a loose ball with Lapwai forward Jaishaun Sherman, left, during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
The Lapwai fans cheer a 3-pointer by Kase Wynott as Kamiah center William Millage looks on during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout, right, and Kamiah center William Millage compete for a rebound during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout tries to keep the ball from going out of bounds during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final against Kamiah at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Kamiah forward Kaden DeGroot, left, shoots as Lapwai forward Christopher Bohnee defends during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Lapwai guard Kase Wynott dunks the ball during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final against Kamiah at Lewiston High School.
August Frank
Kamiah forward Dave Kludt, right, shoots as Lapwai guard Terrell Ellenwood-Jones defends during Wednesday's Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
For the 10th consecutive year, the Lapwai boys basketball team is heading to the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament.
The two-time defending state champions earned their bid Wednesday by beating Kamiah 84-57 in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district final at Lewiston High School for the Wildcats’ 60th consecutive victory.
“It was an up-and-down game tonight for sure,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “When you’ve played in championship games like we have, you learn how to deal with adversity.”
The Wildcats were up 48-29 after the first 16 minutes as junior Kase Wynott scored half of Lapwai’s points in the first half. Wynott, who received an offer from Montana later in the day, finished with a game-high 38.
The Kubs will play Potlatch, who beat Troy 42-19 in an elimination game, at 6 p.m. today for the district’s second state bid at the same site.
Here’s what we found out:
Third-quarter run
As Kamiah entered the locker room down 21, coach Aaron Skinner’s message was simple: get the score within 12 after three quarters.
The Kubs (20-5) managed to do better, outscoring the Wildcats (24-0) 25-16 to get within 64-54 heading to the final period.
“Our kids played their hearts out,” Skinner said. “They play that way every night. We’re probably one of the only small schools that can play Lapwai this tight.”
Sophomore David Kludt, who is the football team’s quarterback, also was calling signals as Kamiah’s point guard. He scored the Kubs’ final 16 points of the quarter and finished with a team-high 29 points.
“He was being confident,” Eastman said. “When you see the ball go into the hoop, it helps. When you’re missing, it’s hard. When he saw a couple go in, the crowd was on his side, and he was feeling it.”
Kludt also had to step up because leading scorer Everett Skinner was out with an injury. Kamiah’s entire bench played more minutes than usual, and almost everyone got into the scoring column.
“I was really impressed with (Kludt’s) effort tonight,” Aaron Skinner said. “He understood what his assignment was, and he came out ready to play. I also played a lot of my bench guys in anticipation of playing tomorrow, and there was absolutely no letdown.”
Momentum killers
As quickly as Kamiah opened the door, Lapwai closed it. The Wildcats outscored the Kubs 20-3 in the final period.
“We talk about killing momentum all the time,” Eastman said. “Basketball is a game of runs, and what we try to do is stick to the basics. I thought we were just executing really well toward the end of the third and beginning of the fourth.”
Lapwai had a 12-1 run in the first six minutes, focusing on Kludt and applying more pressure on defense.
Jaishaun Sherman scored the first points of the quarter off a Wynott feed to make the score 66-54 with 7:37 remaining.
After two scoreless possessions, the Kubs left Wynott wide open for a mid-range jumper to increase Lapwai’s lead 69-54. Kamiah turned it over on the next three possessions as the Wildcats started to run away and hide.
High-scoring affair
The two Whitepine League Division I powerhouses met for the third time this season, and it was the highest-scoring meeting of the three.
The Kubs did a better job breaking the Wildcats’ pressure and were able to convert from distance in the first three quarters. Kamiah went 6-for-13 (46%) from 3-point range in the first 24 minutes but 0-for-7 in the fourth. Lapwai was hot from beyond the arc too, going 13-of-28 (46%).
“They came out tonight and they were looking to score,” Eastman said. “You never know (with Kamiah) sometimes they like to slow the game down and sometimes they play our style. I think (Aaron) Skinner does a great job with his team.”