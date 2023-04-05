SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers, combining to drive in nine runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 on Tuesday night.

Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second consecutive strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5 2/3 shutout innings. The right-hander has permitted three hits and struck out 12 in 11 2/3 scoreless innings, starting both of Seattle’s wins this season.

Tags

Recommended for you