COLLEGE ROUNDUP
Darian Herring recorded the first statistical triple-double in program history and Sitara Byrd led the team with a career-high in scoring as the Lewis-Clark State Warriors rolled to a 94-48 women’s basketball win over Cascade Conference foe Corban (Salem, Ore.) at their home court in the P1FCU Activity Center on Saturday.
Herring totaled 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Warriors move to 14-2 on the season and 8-2 in conference. Byrd shot 10-for-14 from the field including 3-for-4 from 3-point range to lead all scorers with 26 points, adding nine boards and four steals in a well-rounded performance of her own.
“What a special night,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “A career-high and a triple-double. ... Our whole team was great tonight and I love getting back over that 20-assist mark.”
Ellie Sander supplied a third big performance for the Warriors, logging 21 points along with six rebounds and five steals.
CORBAN (6-10, 4-6)
Wyllie 5-8 2-2 15, Hodnett 6-7 0-0 12, Albrecht 3-9 0-0 8, Bennett 2-5 1-2 5, Jensen 0-3 1-2 1, LaVergne 3 0-0 7, Yost 0-6 0-0 , Van De Riet 0-3 0-0 0, Peterson 0-5 0-0 0, Ihrig 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 4-6 48.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-2, 8-2)
Byrd 10-14 3-4 26, Sander 9-14 3-3 21, Herring 8-16 0-1 16, Green 3-3 2-2 8, Barger 1-4 0-0 2, Brager 3-10 0-0 8, Wallace 2-5 2-2 7, Karlberg 1-3 0-0 3, Beardin 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 1-2 1, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-75 11-14 94.
Corban 7 15 13 13—48
Lewis-Clark State 18 29 26 21—94
3-point goals — Corban 6-22 (Wyllie 3-6, Albrecht 2-5, LaVergne 1-5, Peterson 0-3, Ihrig 0-2, Yost 0-1), LCSC 7-23 (Byrd 3-4, Brager 2-7, Wallace 1-3, Karlberg 1-2, Sander 0-3, Barger 0-2, Beardin 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Rebounds — Corban 29 (Wyllie, Van De Riet 5), LCSC 45 (Herring 13). Assists — Corban 12 (Albrecht 4), LCSC 21 (Herring 10). Total fouls — Corban 15, LCSC 8. Attendance — 674.
Idaho 60, Portland State 56
MOSCOW — Spurred by Olivia Nelson’s 17 second-half points, Idaho overcame a 10-point deficit to pick up a Big Sky Conference win over Portland State at the ICCU Arena.
Jennifer Aadland (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Rosie Schweizer (13 points, 14 boards) both recorded double-doubles, while Nelson finished with a team-high 19 points. A 47-32 advantage in rebounds was key for the Vandals (11-4, 3-1) battle past the Vikings (3-9, 0-3), who were more accurate from the field at 23-for-57 (44.2%) to Idaho’s 20-67 (29.9%), but had 10 fewer attempts and sent their foes to the line more often as well.
PORTLAND STATE (3-9, 0-3 )
Fitzgerald 7-16 1-1 17, Brown 6-16 0-0 13, Torres-Kahapea 3-6 0-0 8, Ogele 3-4 1-2 7, Wenger 2-4 2-2 6, Turner 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Haltom 0-1 0-0 0, Ellington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 5-7 56.
IDAHO (11-4, 3-1)
Hassman 0-8 2-2 2, Nelson 6-11 6-7 19, Bukvic 3-8 0-0 9, Aadland 5-11 0-0 11, Schweizer 5-15 3-4 13, Brans 0-4 0-0 0, Pinheiro 1-4 1-2 4, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-5 2-4 2, Uriarte 0 0-0 0. Totals 20-67 14-19 60.
Portland State 10 15 17 14—56
Idaho 9 9 21 21—60
3-point goals — Portland St. 5-17 (Fitzgerald 2-7, Brown 1-6, Kahapea-Torres 2-4), Idaho 6-20 (Nelson 1-4, Aadland 1-1, Bukvic 3-6, Hassmann 0-5, Pinheiro 1-3, Uriarte 0-1); Rebounds — Portland St. 32 (Wenger), Idaho 47 (Schweizer 14). Assists — Portland St. 7 (Fitzgerald 4), Idaho 10 (Nelson 4). Total fouls — Portland St. 16, Idaho 16. Fouled out — Ogele. Attendance — 1,242.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 82, Corban 55
Knotted up with visiting Corban (Salem, Ore.) at halftime, the Warriors took over the Cascade Conference game coming out of intermission to blitz to a 27-point victory at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Alton Hamilton of LC State (13-3, 8-2) led all scorers with 20 points on a perfect 9-for-9 night from the field. He added six rebounds and blocked two shots. Colfax alum John Lustig scored another 15 points and led the Warriors with seven rebounds. Freshman Kellen Jedlicka scored a career-high 12 points and was 2-for-2 from 3-point range, while MaCarhy Morris scored 11 and Taden King added 10.
LCSC shot 61.1% from the field (33-of-54) and held Corban to just 32.3% (20-of-62).
CORBAN (9-7, 7-3)
B. Krystkowiak 5-14 3-4 13, Word 4-15 2-2 12, Veliz 5-8 1-2 12, L. Krystkowiak 2-4 0-0 5, Franklin 1-4 0-0 2, Caoile 2-2 0-0 4, Meyers 0-2 4-4 4, Classen 1-1 0-0 3, Milosevic 0-5 0-0 0, Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, Sherburne 0-1 0-0 0, Knox 0-1 0-0 0, Bos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 13-17 55.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-3, 8-2)
Hamilton 9-9 2-4 20, Lustig 6-9 3-4 15, Morris 4-7 3-4 11, King 4-9 1-1 10, Salguero 1-1 0-0 2, Jedlicka 4-6 2-3 12, Boykins 2-4 1-1 5, Nordland 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Knowles 1-1 0-0 2, Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, Skaife 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-54 12-17 82.
Halftime — Tied 31-31. 3-point goals — Corban 5-21 (Word 2-4, B. Krystkowiak 1-3, Veliz 1-2, Classen 1-1, L. Krystkowiak 0-3, Milosevic 0-3, Franklin 0-2, Meyers 0-1, Sherburne 0-1, Bos 0-1); LCSC 4-12 (Jedlicka 2-2, King 1-5, Nordland 1-1, Carpenter 0-3, Skaife 0-1). Rebounds — Corban 30 (L. Krystkowiak 8), LCSC 38 (Lustig 7). Assists — Corban 5 (Milosevic 2), LCSC 13 (Morris 5). Total fouls — Corban 15, LCSC 14. Attendance — 637.
Portland State 75, Idaho 63
PORTLAND, Ore. — After falling into an early 21-7 hole, visiting Idaho found its footing and repeatedly threatened to close the gap on Portland State, but it was ultimately not to be in what proved to be a Big Sky Conference defeat for the Vandals.
Jack Payne (15 points, seven rebounds), and Mitchell Kolton (14 points, seven assists) led the way for Idaho (7-10, 2-2). The Vikings (10-6, 2-1) got four different players into double figures, led by Terri Miller Jr. with 17 points.
IDAHO (7-10, 2-2)
Hardy 2-3 0-0 4, Mrus 2-11 1-2 7, Gonzalez 2-6 3-5 7, Mitchell 6-13 0-0 14, Payne 5-11 2-2 15, Brickner 0-1 1-4 1, Linhardt 3-6 3-5 9, Steele 1-1 2-2 4, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Klapper 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-55 14-22 63.
PORTLAND ST. (10-6, 2-1)
Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Miller 8-13 1-2 17, Minott 7-7 2-2 16, Henderson 5-10 2-3 14, Myers 4-12 2-5 11, Phipps 2-6 3-4 7, Curtiss 1-3 0-0 2, Farrell 1-3 0-0 2, Nowell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 12-18 75.
Halftime — Portland St. 35-28. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 7-34 (Payne 3-8, Mitchell 2-7, Mrus 2-11, Anderson 0-2, Gonzalez 0-3, Linhardt 0-3), Portland St. 3-16 (Henderson 2-4, Myers 1-5, Farrell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Curtiss 0-2, Miller 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 20 (Payne 7), Portland St. 40 (Miller, Minott 8). Assists — Idaho 11 (Mitchell 7), Portland St. 19 (Myers 7). Total Fouls — Idaho 16, Portland St. 17. Fouled Out — Johnson. A — 835 (3,000).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State 7, UC Davis 0
PULLMAN — In its first team dual of 2025, Washington State swept visiting UC Davis at the Hollingbery Fieldhouse.
Junior Eva Alvarez Sande led the way for the Cougs with decisive victories at both No. 1 singles and doubles (playing the latter alongside Maxine Murphy).
Doubles — Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Mika Ikemori/Isabella Bringas 6-3; Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov, WSU, def. Solia Valentine/Polina Marakhtanova 6-4; Clarie Galerkin/Kaia Wolfe, UCD, def. Chisato Kanemaki/Martina Puvill 7-6 (9-7).
Singles — Eva Alvarez Sande, WSU, def. Mika Ikemori 6-2, 6-1; Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Solia Valentine, UCD, 7-6 (5), 6-3; Hania Abouelsaad, WSU, def. Maya Youssef 6-1, 7-6 (4); Martina Puvill, WSU, def. Polina Marakhtanova 6-4, 6-2; Martina Markov, WSU, def. Isabella Bringas 6-4, 7-6 (2); Chisato Kanemaki, WSU, def. Kaia Wolfe 6-1, 6-2.