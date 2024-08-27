COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Darian Herring recorded the first statistical triple-double in program history and Sitara Byrd led the team with a career-high in scoring as the Lewis-Clark State Warriors rolled to a 94-48 women’s basketball win over Cascade Conference foe Corban (Salem, Ore.) at their home court in the P1FCU Activity Center on Saturday.

Herring totaled 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Warriors move to 14-2 on the season and 8-2 in conference. Byrd shot 10-for-14 from the field including 3-for-4 from 3-point range to lead all scorers with 26 points, adding nine boards and four steals in a well-rounded performance of her own.

“What a special night,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “A career-high and a triple-double. ... Our whole team was great tonight and I love getting back over that 20-assist mark.”

Ellie Sander supplied a third big performance for the Warriors, logging 21 points along with six rebounds and five steals.

CORBAN (6-10, 4-6)

Wyllie 5-8 2-2 15, Hodnett 6-7 0-0 12, Albrecht 3-9 0-0 8, Bennett 2-5 1-2 5, Jensen 0-3 1-2 1, LaVergne 3 0-0 7, Yost 0-6 0-0 , Van De Riet 0-3 0-0 0, Peterson 0-5 0-0 0, Ihrig 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 4-6 48.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-2, 8-2)

Byrd 10-14 3-4 26, Sander 9-14 3-3 21, Herring 8-16 0-1 16, Green 3-3 2-2 8, Barger 1-4 0-0 2, Brager 3-10 0-0 8, Wallace 2-5 2-2 7, Karlberg 1-3 0-0 3, Beardin 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 1-2 1, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-75 11-14 94.

Corban 7 15 13 13—48

Lewis-Clark State 18 29 26 21—94

3-point goals — Corban 6-22 (Wyllie 3-6, Albrecht 2-5, LaVergne 1-5, Peterson 0-3, Ihrig 0-2, Yost 0-1), LCSC 7-23 (Byrd 3-4, Brager 2-7, Wallace 1-3, Karlberg 1-2, Sander 0-3, Barger 0-2, Beardin 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Rebounds — Corban 29 (Wyllie, Van De Riet 5), LCSC 45 (Herring 13). Assists — Corban 12 (Albrecht 4), LCSC 21 (Herring 10). Total fouls — Corban 15, LCSC 8. Attendance — 674.

Idaho 60, Portland State 56

MOSCOW — Spurred by Olivia Nelson’s 17 second-half points, Idaho overcame a 10-point deficit to pick up a Big Sky Conference win over Portland State at the ICCU Arena.

Jennifer Aadland (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Rosie Schweizer (13 points, 14 boards) both recorded double-doubles, while Nelson finished with a team-high 19 points. A 47-32 advantage in rebounds was key for the Vandals (11-4, 3-1) battle past the Vikings (3-9, 0-3), who were more accurate from the field at 23-for-57 (44.2%) to Idaho’s 20-67 (29.9%), but had 10 fewer attempts and sent their foes to the line more often as well.

PORTLAND STATE (3-9, 0-3 )

Fitzgerald 7-16 1-1 17, Brown 6-16 0-0 13, Torres-Kahapea 3-6 0-0 8, Ogele 3-4 1-2 7, Wenger 2-4 2-2 6, Turner 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Haltom 0-1 0-0 0, Ellington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 5-7 56.

IDAHO (11-4, 3-1)

Hassman 0-8 2-2 2, Nelson 6-11 6-7 19, Bukvic 3-8 0-0 9, Aadland 5-11 0-0 11, Schweizer 5-15 3-4 13, Brans 0-4 0-0 0, Pinheiro 1-4 1-2 4, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-5 2-4 2, Uriarte 0 0-0 0. Totals 20-67 14-19 60.

Portland State 10 15 17 14—56

Idaho 9 9 21 21—60

3-point goals — Portland St. 5-17 (Fitzgerald 2-7, Brown 1-6, Kahapea-Torres 2-4), Idaho 6-20 (Nelson 1-4, Aadland 1-1, Bukvic 3-6, Hassmann 0-5, Pinheiro 1-3, Uriarte 0-1); Rebounds — Portland St. 32 (Wenger), Idaho 47 (Schweizer 14). Assists — Portland St. 7 (Fitzgerald 4), Idaho 10 (Nelson 4). Total fouls — Portland St. 16, Idaho 16. Fouled out — Ogele. Attendance — 1,242.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL