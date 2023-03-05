CALDWELL, Idaho — Potlatch’s boys basketball team capped off their return to the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament after a two-year hiatus with some hardware after beating Carey 69-58 in the consolation final Saturday at Vallivue High School.

“Anytime you get 20 wins its a great season,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We were able to start and finish the game hot.”

Tags

Recommended for you