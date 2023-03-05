CALDWELL, Idaho — Potlatch’s boys basketball team capped off their return to the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament after a two-year hiatus with some hardware after beating Carey 69-58 in the consolation final Saturday at Vallivue High School.
“Anytime you get 20 wins its a great season,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We were able to start and finish the game hot.”
It was a tight game throughout but Potlatch (20-8) used a 24-16 fourth-quarter edge to finish the victory.
Jaxon Vowels capped off his excellent state run with 21 points on 50% shooting. He also was one rebound shy of a double-double, notching nine boards.
“He was hot in the first quarter,” Ball said. “He scored 11 points in the first and really carried us the rest of the way.”
Everett Lovell added 18 points and eight rebounds. Chase Lovell and Jack Clark each finished with 11.
Carson Perkes led Carey (18-9) with a game-high 37 points. Owen Parke chipped in 11.
POTLATCH (20-8)
Chase Lovell 4 2-2 11, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 6-6 11, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 5 5-7 18, Jaxon Vowels 8 1-4 21, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 2 0-1 4. Totals 23 14-20 69.
3-point goals — Vowels 4, E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell, Clark, Perkes 8, Parke, Gamino.
Pullman 57, Prosser 53
YAKIMA — The Greyhounds are headed back to Pullman with a trophy.
Dane Sykes led Pullman in scoring for the second consecutive game as the top-seeded Greyhounds edged seventh-seeded Prosser in the Washington Class 2A state tournament third-place game at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Sykes, a senior forward, racked up 18 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Jaedyn Brown had 17 points and junior center Austin Hunt tallied nine points and 12 rebounds for Pullman, which finished the season No. 1 in the final state media poll.
Four players reached double figures for Prosser, led by Kory McClure and Kevin Flores with 13 apiece.
Sykes and Hunt helped the Greyhounds dominate in the paint, where they outscored Prosser 30-12 and piled up a 46-31 rebounding advantage.
It wasn’t the undefeated campaign they were hoping for going into the weekend, but the Greyhounds ended the season with a 26-1 record, a victory and some hardware.