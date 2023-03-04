SPOKANE — Almost a year after falling to Warden in the Washington Class 2B girls basketball title game, Colfax achieved redemption by defeating the Cougars 66-53 on Friday in a state semifinal game at Spokane Arena.

Brynn McGaughy racked up 26 points and 20 rebounds and Jaisha Gibb scored 18 as the Bulldogs (27-0) rallied past Warden (20-5) for a spot in their second consecutive championship game.

