LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Carlens Dollin broke through for the Pullman boys soccer team with a goal assisted by brother Clarens in the 65th minute to provide the Greyhounds with a winning 1-0 edge in nonleague play against Ridgeline of Liberty Lake, Wash., on Tuesday.
The Hounds (2-1) held a steady advantage through the game, outshooting the opponents 10-5, but had a prolonged struggle to make it count on the scoreboard before Carlens — who has already totaled four goals through their first three games of the season — found the mark with 15 minutes remaining.
“We only play 3A and 4As in our nonleagues this year, so we’re kind of running a gauntlet,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell noted. “I’m pretty happy; (Ridgeline is) a good squad.”
POMEROY — The Pomeroy baseball team used its first game of its doubleheader against Liberty of Spangle to give its younger pitchers some playing time.
The Lancers took advantage and turned in a 14-run inning in the top of the fifth to down the Pirates.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Pirates used their experience on the mound with Ollie Severs, Brody Magill, Trace Roberts and Trevin Kimble. The four players managed to combine for 10 strikeouts on the hill.
Magill notched three hits in the second game, including two doubles.
GAME 1
Liberty 002 12(14)—19 7 9
Pomeroy 000 101—2 3 2
Jake Jeske, Thomas Eomese (6), and Clay Holland; Trevin Kimble, Jett Slusser (2), Gunner Magill (4), Nick Bryson (6), Peyton Cannon (6), Vinny Vecchio (6) and Ollie Severs. W — Jeske. L — Kimble.
Liberty hits — Thomas Domriese 2, Jeske, Caleb Nollmeyer, Cale Hollaing, Zane Braun, Gunner Stephens.
Caleb Nollmeyer, Silas Souththwell (3) and Holland; Ollie Severs, Brody Magill (3), Trace Roberts (5) and Kimble. W — Severs. L — Nollmeyer.
Liberty hits — JJ Hoddle 2, Nollmeyer, Braun.
Pomeroy hits — Brody Magill 3 (2 2B), Severs 2, Roberts (2 2B), Vecchio, Cannon, Nick Bryson.
SOFTBALLLiberty 19-25, Pomeroy 0-12
POMEROY — The host Pirates suffered a pair of mercy-rule defeats at the hands of Liberty of Spangle in a season-opening doubleheader.
“Lots to learn and build from as the season goes on,” Pomeroy coach Alexis Beale said. “... Got a young team with lots to build on, but looking for a great season.”
GAME 1
Liberty 397—19 3 5
Pomeroy 000— 0 0 1
J. Jeske and S. Stout; H. Bagby and K. Potoshnick.
Liberty hits — J. Jeske, K. Stroble, S. Stout.
GAME 2
Liberty 806 317—25 18 8
Pomeroy 056 001—12 5 2
J. Brumbly and S. Stout; M. Warren and K. Potoshnick.
Liberty hits — J. Jeske 3, A. Holfmam 3, Stout 2, M. Mitimberg 2, K. Strobel 2, L. Unruh 2, E. Vanwert 2, H. Carter, M. Williams.
Pomeroy hits — C. McKernan, I. Fields, K. Schmidt, H. Bagby.
GOLFBednar medals for Greyhounds
WALLA WALLA — Pullman junior Ryliann Bednar shot an 85, which was enough to tie for the top spot at the Wa-Hi Blue Devil Invite at the Walla Walla Country Club.
“She was great off the tee,” Pullman girls golf coach John Willy said. “She made some clutch putts to get her first win of the season.”
Matline Rink was second on the Greyhounds with a 104 and Alexis Hendrickson shot a 110.
Pullman finished third overall as a team with a score of 415.
“I thought they played well today for the first time hitting on actual grass this season,” Willy said. “We’ve worked hard to get ready for the season, but there’s only so much you can do indoors to get ready.”
Other Pullman individuals — Matline Rink 104; Alexis Hendrickson 110; Emma Bobo 116.
TENNISGrangeville-CV canceled
KOOSKIA — The scheduled tennis dual between Grangeville and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia was canceled for reasons that had not been announced at press time.
BASKETBALLGreyhounds’ Brown to play for Idaho State
Pullman High senior Jaedyn Brown has signed to play college basketball for Idaho State University, it was announced on social media.
The 6-foot-4 point guard thanked the ISU coaching staff for an “amazing official visit” as he posted about the commitment on his Twitter feed.
Brown averaged 27 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as he led the Greyhounds through a 26-1 season which ended with a third-place finish at the Washington Class 2A state tournament. He was decorated as the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Association player of the year, and twice scorebooklive.com’s national prep athlete of the week.