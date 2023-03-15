LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Carlens Dollin broke through for the Pullman boys soccer team with a goal assisted by brother Clarens in the 65th minute to provide the Greyhounds with a winning 1-0 edge in nonleague play against Ridgeline of Liberty Lake, Wash., on Tuesday.

The Hounds (2-1) held a steady advantage through the game, outshooting the opponents 10-5, but had a prolonged struggle to make it count on the scoreboard before Carlens — who has already totaled four goals through their first three games of the season — found the mark with 15 minutes remaining.