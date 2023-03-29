SPOKANE — Pullman boys soccer registered its second shutout victory in two Class 2A Greater Spokane League games so far this season, blanking Rogers 6-0 on Tuesday.
The Greyhounds (6-1, 2-0) currently lead all Washington Class 2A teams in goals scored, and are tied-for-second across all classifications.
Lukas Wexler scored two goals and assisted one against the Pirates (3-4, 0-2), Clarens Dollin scored one and assisted three, and Phillipp Kirchhoff had a goal and an assist.
“(Wexler) kind of got on a little streak, and he’s kept it going,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “The last three, four games, he’s been really effective.”
Pullman 4 2—6
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Lukas Wexler), 9th.
Pullman — Wexler (Clarens Dollin), 14th.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Phillipp Kirchhoff), 20th.
Pullman — Marcello Romero (Cl. Dollin), 30th.
Pullman — Wexler (Leon Lange), 42nd.
Pullman — Kirchhoff (Cl. Dollin), 46th.
Shots — Pullman 22, Rogers 3. Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oatley 3. Rogers: Hernandez Torres 12.
Shadle Park 8, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — Shadle Park of Spokane scored all eight of its goals in the first half as it dismantled the Bantams.
Tyler Pearson notched three goals for the Highlanders.
Clarkston wasn’t able to register a single shot, getting outshot 10-0 throughout the contest.
Clarkston 0 0—0
Shadle Park 8 0—8
Shadle Park — Tyler Pearson (Damian Diaz), 7th.
Shadle Park — Cash Clark, 10th.
Shadle Park — Kingston Clark, 13th.
Shadle Park — Memphis Lake, 17th.
Shadle Park — Tyler Pearson, 23rd.
Shadle Park — Kingston Clark, 23rd.
Shadle Park — Pearson (Mitch Bassuer), 26th.
Shadle Park — Pearson, 37th.
Shots — Shadle Park 10, Clarkston 0. Saves — Clarkston: James LeBret 2. Shadle Park: Sam Picicci 0.
SOFTBALLPullman 27, Rogers 4
SPOKANE — Pullman (1-2, 1-0) softball earned its first win of the season in a league softball game against Rogers (0-4, 0-1) of Spokane.
Further details were unavailable at press time.
Northwest Christian 20-18, Asotin 1-0
ASOTIN — In a Northeast 2B League season opening doubleheader for both teams, Asotin suffered back-to-back mercy rule defeats to Northwest Christian of Colbert, logging only one run for the day.
Emily Elskamp had two of the Panthers’ three total hits and completed the team’s only run. The Crusaders moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league play, while Asotin fell to 1-3 and 0-2.
GAME 1
Northwest Christian 371 09—20 7 0
Asotin 000 10— 1 2 9
K. Correll and M. Ritchie; K. Nielson and C. Browne.
Northwest Christian hits — K. Walers 2 (HR), C. Carry (3B), L. Heinrich (2B), E. Brown, I. Rainbow, Correll.
Asotin hits — E. Elskamp, I. Dougan.
GAME 2
Northwest Christian 21(15)—18 15 0
Asotin 000— 0 1 3
Correll and A. Ainswort; C. Browne and M. Lathrop.
Northwest Christian hits — K. Walers 3 (HR), M. Ritchie 2 (2 2B), A. Iverson 2 (3B), Brown 2 (2B), B. Frost 2 (2B), Heinrich, Carry, Ainswort, Correll.
Asotin hit — Elskamp.
Dayton/Waitsburg 25-20, Pomeroy 15-17
POMEROY — Jadence Gingerich batted 4-for-4 with two home runs and a triple in the second game, but Pomeroy ultimately dropped both halves of a high-scoring doubleheader against visiting Dayton.
The Pirates (0-6) had a strong start in Game 1 with an 11-run first inning, but quickly lost their momentum to an avalanche of offense from Dayton (4-0). Kendyll Potoshnik had another big-hitting performance in Game 2, going 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple and a double as Pomeroy forced an eighth inning only to fall again.
GAME 1
Dayton 094 223 5— 25 15 0
Pomeroy (11)00 021 x— 14 14 0
M. Tupling, K. Tupling (1) and L. Hutchens; H. Bagby, M. Warren (5) and T. Gilbert. W — K. Tupling. L — Warren.
Dayton hits — S. King 3 (3B), M. Gallardo 2 (3B), P. Struckmeier 2 (2B), K. Tupling 2, H. Groom 2, S. Boggs (2B), M. Tupling, L. Hutchens, K. Jonas.
Pomeroy hits — K. Schmidt 3, I. Field 3, C. McKeirnan 2, H. Bagby 2, J. Gingerich (3B), T. Gilbert, M. Altube, M. Warren.
GAME 2
Dayton 413 422 13—20 16 0
Pomeroy 020 900 6x—17 19 0
Gallardo and Struckmeier; Bagby and Potoshnik.
Dayton hits — T. Culley 3 (3B, HR), K. Henry 3 (2B, HR), A. Segraves 3 (2 2B), H. Groom 2 (2B), M. Tupling 2, Struckmeier (HR), King (2B), K. Tupling.
Pomeroy hits — Gingerich 4 (3B, 2 HR), Potoshnick 4 (2B, 3B, HR), Gilbert 3 (2B), Bagby 2 (3B), Warren 2, McKeirnan (2B), O. Cooper, Schmidt, G. Hart.
BASEBALLNorthwest Christian 4, Asotin 2
ASOTIN — The Panthers suffered a 2B Bi-County League defeat against the Northwest Christian Crusaders of Colbert.
Game 2 of the planned doubleheader was called in the fourth inning because of darkness. Northwest Christian’s bus broke down on the way to Asotin, leading to Game 1 starting later than orignally planned. Game 2 will be made up at a to-be-determined date.
Asotin (1-1, 0-1) fell in Game 1 after letting up two runs in the sixth inning that bolstered the Northwest Christian (3-0, 1-0) lead to 4-1.
“We ended well,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “I thought the first game, AJ Olerich pitched very well. He did enough for us to win. We outhit them, we just couldn’t get a runner across.”
NWC 002 002 0—4 5 1
Asotin 001 000 1—2 7 1
Jacob Bell, Ryan Waters (6) and Zach Wing; AJ Olerich, Sam Hall (7) and Justin Boyea. W—Bell; L—Olerich.
NWC hits — Waters 3 (2B), Wing, Preston Mortlock.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 2, Chase Engle 2, Zane Riley 2, Boyea.
TENNISSandpoint 10, Moscow 2
MOSCOW — The Bears’ No. 1 mixed doubles pairing of Sam Unger and Bryce Hansen scored a third consecutive victory to start the season, but Moscow was decisively beaten as a team in Class 4A Inland Empire League dual play against Sandpoint.
No. 2 Moscow boys doubles duo Owen Wallace and Owen Allenger also came out on top, rallying to defeat the Bulldogs’ Owen Larson and Ivan Steinbachs 3-6, 7-6 (4), 12-10 in a three-Owen affair.
Boys singles — Jacob Dawson, San, def. Sam Greene 6-0, 6-3; Matthew Norton, San, def. Lucas Zimmer 6-1, 6-2; Ethan Ballard, San, def. Ty Kindelspire 6-2, 6-1.
Boys doubles — Evan Wiley/Aden Heitz, San, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting, 6-0, 6-4; Owen Wallace/Owen Allenger, Mos, def. Owen Larson/Ivan Steinbachs 3-6, 7-6 (4), 12-10.
Girls singles — Neva Reseka, San, def. Milli Richards 6-0, 6-0; Amber Tafoya, San, def. Maise Brazil 6-0, 6-2; Taryn Hemming, San, def. Adrian Doty 6-2, 6-3.
Girls doubles — Maile Evans/Patch Howard, San, def. Petra Kennedy/Alyssa Halvarson 6-2, 6-0; Aubrey Knowles/Sydney Webb, San, def. Cate Gloeckner/Isa Clark 6-0, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Sam Unger/Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Berkley Cox/Fisher Dail 6-1, 6-2; Elly Tuftin/Brennan Johnson, San, def. Abby Duke/Wyatt Thornycroft 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
GOLFBott helms Pirates’ ship at Quail Ridge
Pomeroy senior Brady Bott finished with a personal-best score of 79 to tie for second place in an 18-hole match at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Clarkston against Colfax and Asotin.
Senior Chase Caruso headed things up for the Pirate girls with a score of 82. For Asotin’s boys, Will Clegg led the way, shooting 84.
Full results were not available at press time.