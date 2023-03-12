OROFINO — The Orofino Maniacs won via 10-run mercy rule in both Game 1 and Game 2 after trailing early in both to sweep a season-opening nonleague softball doubleheader Saturday against Bonners Ferry at home.
Orofino (2-0) trailed 6-5 going into the fourth inning of the opener, before blanking Bonners Ferry (0-2) in the fourth, fifth and sixth and put up 11 runs in that frame.
Hanna Johnson pitched all six innings for the Maniacs, earning the win in the process. Taylor Sumpter absorbed the loss for the Badgers.
Emma Province and Brynn Hanna both recorded doubles in Game 1, respectively.
In Game 2, Bonners Ferry once again led early, going up 4-2 after the first inning. Orofino again made a comeback, putting up 13 runs in the next four innings and putting the mercy rule into effect after the fourth.
Reece Deyo earned the Game 2 win for the Maniacs, pitching all four innings.
Jaelyn Miller led Orofino with four hits, one going for a triple. Diffin added two hits, one of them a home run.
A full linescore was not available for both games.
GAME 1
Bonners Ferry 330 000 x— 6 5 5
Orofino 221 272 x—16 3 3
Taylor Sumpter, Ava Frederickson (4) and Frederickson, Kaylee Sumpter (3); Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin. L — Sumpter.
Orofino hits — Emma Province (2B), Brynn Hanna (2B), Diffin.
GAME 2
Bonners Ferry 400 01x x— 5 8 4
Orofino 281 04x x—15 8 1
Reece Deyo and Rilee Diffin.
Orofino hits — Jaelyn Miller 4 (3B), Diffin 2 (HR), Katie Wetmore (2B), Livia Johnson.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLTriad of triumphs for Orofino
OROFINO — After their scheduled season opener was postponed a day due to inclement weather, the Orofino Maniacs kicked things off with a rare three-game Saturday, defeating Bonners Ferry twice and Weiser once.
Both Bonners Ferry games had final scorelines of 4-2. The Weiser game, which was played in between them, ended 11-1 in favor of Orofino (3-0).
Complete information was not available.
Bengals post season-opening split
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Lewiston baseball opened its season with a 10-1 win against Central Valley of Spokane Valley, only to fall to Southridge of Kennewick 12-4 later in the day.
The Bengals (1-1) enjoyed hits from Chris Ricard, Brice Bensching and Kyson Barden in both games. Bensching delivered a home run and three RBI against Central Valley, while Carson Kolb struck out seven and earned the win at the mound in that game.
Lewiston 033 040 0—10 13 1
Central Valley 000 010 0— 1 3 4
Carson Kolb, Toby Elliott (6) and Tyler Granlund; Granlund; J. Pitts, C. Monrroy (2), T. Pulliam (4) and T. Pulliam, A. Belarde, T. Blake.W—Kolb; L—Monrroy.
Lewiston hits — Brice Bensching 3 (HR), Chris Ricard 3 (2B), Jared Jelinek 3, Guy Krasselt, Kyson Barden, Kaden Daniel, C. Ray.
Central Valley hits — T. Laramie, K. Lanphere, Pulliam.
———
Lewiston 202 000 0— 4 9 1
Southridge 303 240 x—12 16 0
Guy Krasselt, Tucker Konkol (3), Kaden Daniel (5), Brice Bensching (6) and Race Currin; Broden Palmer, Coppin Hunkapillar (5), A.J. Hendrickson (7) and Tyler Gaskins. W—Palmer. L—Konkol.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard (2B), Bensching (2B), Elliott Taylor (2B), Kyson Barden.
Southridge hits — Max Martin 3 (HR, 2B), Hendrickson (2 2B), Daryen Hawkins 2, Palmer (2B), Austin Guier (2B), Gaskins, Hunkapillar, Billy Hong.
Grangeville drops two
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Christian Trojans tallied six runs in the first two innings and cruised to a nonleague win against the Bulldogs in the season opener for the two teams.
Jack Ihli went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Nampa Christian and Kaden Mullens went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. He also allowed three hits, one walk, one earned run and eight strikeouts.
JT Jackson had two of Grangeville’s three hits and added an RBI.
Sam Lindsley took the loss on the mound, allowing five hits, five walks and six earned runs in the first 1ž innings.
Grangeville would play again against Marsing in a more competitive affair, losing 6-5 after coming back to tie it late.
The Huskies led the Bulldogs 5-1 going into the fourth. Jack Bransford and Ray Holes pitched in relief for Grangeville (0-2) in the final four innings, blanking Marsing in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Bulldogs tied the game at five runs each in the top of the seventh, but the Huskies got the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning for the win.
“It was just a nice day to get outside and play some baseball,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “We’ve been fighting the weather as we normally do this time of year. It was nice to get some hitting going and play a nice competitive baseball game.”
David Goicoa went for a double in his lone hit of the game for the Bulldogs.
A full linescore against Marsing not available at press time.
Grangeville 000 100 0—1 3 2
Nampa Christian 240 100 x—7 10 1
Sam Lindsley, JT Jackson (2) and Cody Klemente; Kaden Mullins, Landon Mills (5), Brayden Schaefer (7) and Jack Ihli. W — Mullins. L — Lindsley.
Grangeville hits — Jackson 2, Carter Mundt.
Nampa Christian hits — Jack Ihli 2, Mullins 2 (2B), Dante D’Orazio, Trevin McConnell, Schaefer, Colby Ferdinand, Andres Soza, Cole Wickenden.
———
Grangeville 100 102 1—5 3 5
Marsing 041 000 1—6 3 1
David Goicoa, Jack Bransford (3), Ray Holes (6) and Cody Klement. L — Holes.
Grangeville hits — Goicoa (2B), Sam Lindsley, Thayn Williams.
Kellogg 10-13, Prairie 6-1
KELLOGG — The Pirates of Cottonwood couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats’ bats in dropping their first two games of the season.
“First day outside,” first-year Prairie coach Dave Shears said. “Things aren’t pretty your first time outside. It’s a long season and we got a lot of things to work on.”
The Pirates were in a 9-2 hole through five innings of Game 1. Kellogg added another run in the seventh and Prairie rallied with four runs in its half of the inning but couldn’t get closer.
Noah Behler started on the mound and absorbed the loss for the Pirates. Cody Kaschmitter had two hits to lead the offense.
Kellogg pitcher Logan Smith allowed no hits and one run in the Game 2 win, while Travis Eixemberger, who earned the win from the mound in Game 1 for the Wildcats, led his team with three hits en route to a mercy-rule win.
GAME 1
Kellogg 220 320 1—10 4 2
Prairie 100 010 4— 6 6 6
Travis Eixemberger and Logan Smith. Noah Behler, Colton McElroy (4), Owen Mcintire (7) and Cody Kaschmitter. L — Behler.
Kellogg hits — Gage Alosworthy, Ramsey Rainin, Smith, Austin Clapper.
Prairie hits — Kaschmitter 2, Carter Shears (2B), McElroy (2B), Kaden Duclos, Behler.
GAME 2
Prairie 000 01x x— 1 0 0
Kellogg 436 0xx x—13 10 0
Eli Hinds, Jake Quintal (3), Cody Kaschmitter (3), Levi McElroy and Dylan Uhlenkott. Logan Smith and Gage Alosworthy. L — Hinds.
Kellogg hits — Travis Eixemberger 3, Reed Whatcott 2, Ethan Coberly, Alosworthy, Ramsey Rainin, Smith, Talon Clark.
BOYS SOCCERLake Washington 3, Pullman 2
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Greyhounds got two goals from Carlens Dollin, but it wasn’t enough as the Kangaroos of Kirkland won a nonleague match.
“We played flat in the first half,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and I thought we played really well in the second half.”
Lake Washington (2-0) scored goals in the third and 28th minutes to take a quick 2-0 lead.
Dollin scored the Greyhounds’ first goal in the 72nd minute. The Kangaroos responded in the 79th minute, then Dollin countered a minute later.
The two teams each attempted seven shots in the match. Aaron Oatley had two saves for Pullman (1-1) to keep the game within reach.
Pullman 0 2—2
Lake Washington 2 1—3
Lake Washington — Norton (Molina), 3rd.
Lake Washington — Cohen (Isaksen), 28th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 72nd.
Lake Washington — Sakhri (Lumpkin), 79th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 80th.
Shots — Pullman 7, Lake Washington 7. Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2. Lake Washington: Da Cunha 3, Marini 1.
TENNISPost Falls tourney canceled
The planned tournament at Post Falls, which would have included players from Lewiston and Moscow, was canceled because of inclement weather conditions.