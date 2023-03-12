OROFINO — The Orofino Maniacs won via 10-run mercy rule in both Game 1 and Game 2 after trailing early in both to sweep a season-opening nonleague softball doubleheader Saturday against Bonners Ferry at home.

Orofino (2-0) trailed 6-5 going into the fourth inning of the opener, before blanking Bonners Ferry (0-2) in the fourth, fifth and sixth and put up 11 runs in that frame.

