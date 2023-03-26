CALDWELL, Idaho — The Moscow Bears finished a perfect weekend at the Win The Pitch softball tournament Saturday, logging six fourth-inning runs to upend Meridian 13-10, then scoring in every inning of a 13-2 rout of Columbia of Nampa in a game called after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Against the Warriors, seven players had two or more hits for Moscow (6-1). Megan Poler went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Megan Highfill also went 3-for-4 with two RBI as the Bears outhit Meridian 17-12. Moscow added three runs in the fifth for the difference.