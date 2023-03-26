CALDWELL, Idaho — The Moscow Bears finished a perfect weekend at the Win The Pitch softball tournament Saturday, logging six fourth-inning runs to upend Meridian 13-10, then scoring in every inning of a 13-2 rout of Columbia of Nampa in a game called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Against the Warriors, seven players had two or more hits for Moscow (6-1). Megan Poler went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Megan Highfill also went 3-for-4 with two RBI as the Bears outhit Meridian 17-12. Moscow added three runs in the fifth for the difference.
Highfill then went off against the Wildcats, going 4-for-4 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI. Moscow outhit Columbia 15-3 and had five players who two or more hits.
Kelly Stodick allowed three hits and one walk, striking out nine against the Wildcats.
Moscow 130 63—13 17 3
Meridian 431 02—10 12 2
Allison Dorigo and Megan Highfill; Athena Little and Alexia Flygare.
Moscow hits — Megan Highfill 3, Megan Poler 3, Addie Branen 2 (2B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Hannah Robertson 2 (2B), Bella Ristine 2 (2B), Kelly Stodick 2, Sammy Pfiffner.
Meridian hits — Lauren Linzbach 3 (2B, HR), Katelyn Meyer 3, Penelope Klinger 2, Zoey McKnight 2, Bella Lantz, Athena Little.
———
Moscow 154 12—13 15 2
Columbia 002 00—2 3 1
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Teran and Campbell.
Moscow hits — Megan Highfill 4 (3 HR, 2B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2 2B), Hannah Robertson 2 (2B), Addie Branen 2, Kelly Stodick 2, Katelyn Swam (3B), Megan Poler, Allison Dorigo.
Columbia hits — Campbell (HR), Teran, Ramirez.
Lewiston splits tourney games
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Bengals split games on Day 2 at the Win the Pitch tournament, edging Timberline of Boise 8-7 before falling 13-3 to Eagle.
Lewiston (1-5) took its opportunities to score runs in the second-through-fourth innings to overcome Timberline despite giving up three home runs and being outhit 10-4. In the second game, Eagle used a six-run fourth inning to topple the Bengals.
Jenna Barney, Sydney Arellano and Ashland Schnell combined for 10 walks and just two strikeouts.
Lewiston 041 30—8 4 3
Timberline 113 20—7 10 2
Jenna Barney and Loryn Barney. Delaney Wright, Ally Metzler (3) and Bella Pereria. L — Wright.
Lewiston hits — Evanne Douglass (2B), L. Barney, J. Barney, Ashland Schnell.
Timberline hits — Ashlyn Graklanoff (2 HR), Metzler 2, Bella Boncarosi (HR), Wright (2B), Mallorie Casch, Bre Degen, Belle Sackett, Tristin Wilcox.
———
Lewiston 300 00—3 5 2
Eagle 400 63—13 9 1
J. Barney, Sydney Arellano (3), Schnell (3) and L. Barney. Lizzy Tommasini, Peyton Bargen (5) and Emry Woods. W — Tommasini. L — J. Barney.
Lewiston hits — J. Barney (2B), Douglass, Arellano, L. Barney, Anna Ready.
Eagle hits — Woods 2, Bargen 2, Grace Hein (HR), Tommasini (2B), Ellie McManigal (2B), Mackenzie Owens, Aly Vieira.
Colfax 7-19, Chewelah 1-3
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Harley Hennigar hit a fourth-inning double with the bases loaded in Game 1 to get Colfax going, and the visiting Bulldogs never looked back, starting their Northeast 2B League season with a doubleheader sweep of Chewelah.
Delaney Imler pitched a complete Game 1 with seven strikeouts and only one walk for Colfax (3-0, 2-0), while Karmen Akesson pitched all five innings of Game 2 with five strikeouts and two walks before the Bulldogs prevailed by mercy rule.
GAME 1
Colfax 000 700 0—7 7 2
Chewelah 001 000 0—1 5 1
Delaney Imler and Harper Booth; Bailey Fuller and Kamryn Riese.
Colfax hits — Imler 3, Karmen Akesson 2 (2B), Harley Hennigar (2B), KeiLena Nelson.
Chewelah hits — Riese 2, Lily Kent 2, Bindi Bennett (3B).
GAME 2
Colfax 430 0(11)—19 15 0
Chewelah 003 00— 3 8 5
Akkeson and Booth; Zoe Baldwin and Sydney Baldwin.
Colfax hits — Ava Swan 3, Nelson 2 (2B), Booth 2 (2B), Imler 2, Jessa Patnode 2, Akesson (3B), Hennigar (2B), Devan Becker, Brenna Gilchrist.
Chewelah hits — Riese 2, Kent 2, Abby Miller, Fuller, S. Baldwin, Bennett.
Sunnyside Christian 15-16, Pomeroy 0-6
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Pirates broke out the bats in the second game, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a sweep to the Knights in Southeast 1B League action. Each game was called because of the mercy rule.
Taylor Gilbert had three hits for Pomeroy (0-7, 0-2), which tied Game 2 at 4 after a four-run second inning. Kendyll Potoshnick and Jadence Gingerich each had two hits, with Potoshnick getting a double, in the nightcap.
The Pirates managed just two hits in the opener, as Sunnyside Christian (3-1, 2-0) scored in every inning in the two games.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 000—0 2 0
Sunnyside Christian 2(10)3—15 8 0
Hannah Bagby and Taylor Gilbert; Andringa and Clapp.
Pomeroy hits — Carolina McKeirnan, Hannah Bagby.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Clapp 2 (2B), Andringa 2 (2B), Harrington, Alseth, Faher, Fultz.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 040 02—6 11 2
Sunnyside Christian 415 42—16 14 0
Warren and Kendyll Potoshnick; Prins, Andringa (3) and P. Clapp. W — Andringa.
Pomeroy hits — Taylor Gilbert 3, Kendyll Potoshnick 2 (2B), Jadence Gingerich 2, Kaylee Schmidt (2B), Isabella Field (2B), Maria Altube (2B), Warren.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Harrington 3 (2B), P. Clapp 3, Alseth 2, Fabee (2B), Fultz (2B), Smeenk, Prins, Andringa, H. Clapp.
BASEBALLBengals best Mustangs, Grizzlies
MERIDIAN — Lewiston took down the Eagle, 5-2, and Rocky Mountain, 4-1, in back-to-back games to conclude its run in the Bucks Bag Tournament.
The Bengals went 3-1 at the event, improving to 4-4 on the season.
Toby Elliott earned the win for against Eagle (3-2), going the distance and holding the Mustangs to three hits and two runs.
Kaden Daniel and Brice Bensching had two hits for the Bengals against Eagle. Both of Daniel’s hits were doubles.
Against Rocky Mountain (5-4), Guy Krasselt allowed eight hits and one run in going the distance.
Krasselt, Kyson Barden, Jared Jelinek and Cody Ray connected on two hits apiece. One of Barden’s hits was a double.
“I was really proud of the effort that the kids gave today,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “We have a long way to go, but I’m really proud of their effort today coming together as a group.”
Eagle 000 002 0—2 3 2
Lewiston 200 300 x—5 9 2
Bryson Shea, Jacob Black (6) and Cole Casagrande; Toby Elliott and Race Currin. L—Shea.
Eagle hits — Hayden Chambers (HR), Caleb Zawadzki (2B), Brady Barowsky.
Lewiston hits — Kaden Daniel 2 (2 2B), Brice Bensching 2, Elliott Taylor (2B), Jared Jelinek, Chris Ricard, Kyson Barden, Lance Bambacigno.
———
Lewiston 110 200 0—4 9 1
Rocky Mountain 000 100 0—1 8 2
Guy Krasselt and Wiley Wagner; Gavyn Garrison, Chase Garrison (5) and Josh Moore, Gavyn Garrison (5). L—G. Garrison.
Lewiston hits — Kyson Barden 2 (2B), Krasselt 2, Jared Jelinek 2, Cody Ray 2, Chris Ricard.
Rocky Mountain hits — Jordan Ellett 2 (2B), Patrick Gaffney 2, Aiden Henzler (2B), T Larsen, Jackson Wendt, Micah Ciancia.
Orofino wins twice at Southfork Slugfest
KOOSKIA — Silas Naranjo singled three times and was a big part of a three-run uprising in the fourth inning to help Orofino beat Kendrick 7-6 in a Southfork Slugfest game that was called because of a time limit.
The Maniacs (5-2) then took down North Star Charter 4-1 in a game also called because of the time limit, having scored two insurance runs in the sixth inning.
Naranjo had an RBI single for the go-ahead run at the time against the Tigers, then tallied the eventual game-winner on an error for Orofino, which outhit Kendrick 8-5.
Dale Fletcher had three hits, including two doubles, and finished with four RBI for Kendrick, which had a chance to tie the game with two outs and runners on second and third before a strikeout ended it.
Against the Huskies of Eagle, Naranjo had two hits, a run scored and an RBI as Orofino mustered just five hits.
However, North Star Charter only had two hits the entire game.
Kendrick 202 02—6 5 2
Orofino 202 3x—7 8 0
Tucker Ashmead and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Bodey Howell, Gavin Christopherson (4) and Silas Naranjo. W — Christopherson.
Kendrick hits — Dale Fletcher 3 (2 2B), Ty Koepp (2B), Xavier Carpenter.
Orofino hits — Silas Naranjo 3, Bodey Howell 2 (2B), Aiden Olive, Eddie Harrison, Jaeger Tondevold.
———
Orofino 110 002—4 5 2
North Star Charter 010 000—1 2 2
Dashel Barlow, Ethan Gilmore (5), Drew Hanna (6) and Silas Naranjo; Daniel Kormylo, Jace Irwin (6) and Gavin Dow. W — Hanna. L — Kormylo.
Orofino hits — Silas Naranjo 2, Dashel Barlow, Quinton Naranjo, Ethan Gilmore.
North Star Charter hits — Gavin Dow, Cole Young.
Kendrick 8, Liberty Christian 4
KOOSKIA — Six players had two hits and the Tigers rallied for five sixth-inning runs to take down the Patriots of Richland, Wash., at the Southfork Slugfest in a game called because of the time limit.
Xavier Carpenter doubled twice, scored two runs and had two RBI for Kendrick (4-2), which outhit Liberty Christian 13-6. Tucker Ashmead had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Jarrett Harris went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI. Isaac Rigney went 2-for-3 with two run scored.
Troy Patterson, who also went 2-for-3 offensively, got the final four outs to pick up the win.
Kendrick 210 005—8 13 2
Liberty Christian 111 010—4 6 0
Hunter Taylor, Troy Patterson (5) and Jarrett Harris; Culver, Mooney (2), Ralston (5) and Dunham. W — Patterson. L — Ralston.
Kendrick hits — Xavier Carpenter 2 (2 2B), Tucker Ashmead 2 (2B), Isaac Rigney 2 (2B), Troy Patterson 2 (2B), Ty Koepp 2 (2B), Jarrett Harris 2, Wyatt Fitzmorris (2B).
Liberty Christian hits — Ott 3 (3 2B), Williamson (2B), Dunham (2B), Marlow.
Sunnyside Christian 7-5, Pomeroy 6-2
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Pirates outhit the Knights in each game, but the hosts squeezed out a run in the eighth inning of the opener and tallied all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings of the second game to sweep a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
Trevin Kimble continued to be a force for Pomeroy (2-5-1, 0-2) as he racked up a combined six hits and six runs scored. Oliver Severs had three hits in the opener and Trace Roberts had a combined four RBI, doubling twice in Game 2.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 101 011 20—6 10 8
Sunnyside Christian 001 113 01—7 5 3
Oliver Severs, Trace Roberts (5), and Trevin Kimble; Jansen, Schilperoot (7) and Bosma. W — Schliperoot. L — Roberts.
Pomeroy hits — Trevin Kimble 4 (2B), Gunner Magill 2, Peyton Cannon 2 (2B), Oliver Severs, Jett Slusser.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Bosma 2, Wagenaar 2, Jansen.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 001 000 1—2 8 0
Sunnyside Christian 000 023 x—5 6 1
Trevin Kimble, Brody Magill (6) and Oliver Severs; Schilperoot, DeBoer (4), and Bosma. W — DeBoer. L — Kimble.
Pomeroy hits — Oliver Severs 3, Trace Roberts 2 (2 2B), Trevin Kimble 2, Vinny Vecchio.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Schilperoot 3, DeBoer, Wagenaar, Vandegraff.
Touchet 13-9, Colton 3-0
TOUCHET, Wash. — The Wildcats had more errors than hits combined in a nonleague doubleheader loss to the Indians.
Dan Bell had a hit in each game for Colton (0-6), which committed eight errors on the day. Wyatt Jordan tallied two hits in the first game.
GAME 1
Colton 100 020—3 3 5
Touchet 151 024—13 4 0
Angus Jordan, Tanner Baerlocher (2) and Ryan Impson; Owen Godinez, Inri Mendoza (6) and Kyler Pumphrey. W — Godinez. L — Jordan.
Colton hits — Wyatt Jordan 2, Dan Bell.
Touchet hits — Owen Godinez 2, Chester Bergevin, Inri Mendoza.
GAME 2
Colton 000 000 0—0 1 3
Touchet 401 400 x—9 11 2
Grant Wolf, Dan Bell (5) and Dan Bell, Grant Wolf (5); Chester Bergevin, Inri Mendoza (7) and Dallon Huntley. W — Bergevin. L — Wolf.
Colton hit — Dan Bell.
Touchet hits — Owen Godinez 2, Preston Frazier 2, Inri Mendoza 2, Dallon Huntley 2, Chester Bergevin, Grayson Zessin, Kyler Pumphrey.
Chewelah 21-9, Colfax 2-1
CHEWELAH — The Bulldogs were unable to hold off the Cougars in a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.
Colfax (1-2, 0-2) was tied with Chewelah (4-1, 2-0) after the first inning, but the Cougars put up 19 runs in the next three to end Game 1 via mercy rule.
J.D. Peterson, Braden Plummer and Cody Inderrieden accounted for all three of Colfax’s hits.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs were able to keep it within single digits, but the result was the same as the opener. Alex Mortensen, Peterson and Plummer combined for the Bulldogs’ Game 2 hits.
GAME 1
Colfax 200 00— 2 3 2
Chewelah 249 6x—21 19 1
J.P. Wigen, Cody Inderrieden (3), J.D. Peterson (3) and Braden Plummer; Katzer and C. Jeanneret. L — Wigen.
Colfax hits — Peterson (2B), Plummer, Inderrieden.
Chewelah hits — M. Krausz 4, Dowding 3 (2B), C. Jeanneret 3, Bowman 2 (2B), Acord 2, S. Krausz 2, Katzer (2B), Acosta, N. Jeanneret.
GAME 2
Colfax 000 100 0—1 3 5
Chewelah 140 103 x—9 4 0
Alex Mortensen, Mason Gilchrist (6), JD Peterson (6) and Braden Plummer; Bowman and C. Jeanneret. L — Mortensen.
Colfax hits — Peterson, Plummer, Mortensen.
Chewelah hits — C. Jeanneret 2, Bowman, Dowding.
DeSales 25-16, Garfield-Palouse 0-1
WALLA WALLA — The Vikings couldn’t stop the high-powered offense of the Fighting Irish, dropping a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
Sal Sisk earned the Game 1 win for DeSales (6-0, 2-0) with a no-hit performance while Preston Cochran led the Fighting Irish with three hits, including a double.
In Game 2, Lane Collier registered the lone hit of the day for Garfield-Palouse (0-3, 0-2) and Landon Orr scored the Vikings’ first run of the season, but they still fell in five via mercy rule.
“The team’s young,” Garfield-Palouse coach Gabe Cocking said. “Mostly, we just need to be outside and actually play on a baseball field. We’ve been stuck in a gym most of the season. We just need to be able to get on the baseball field and get some game and practice experience.”
GAME 1
Garfield-Palouse 000 00— 0 0 1
DeSales 928 6x—25 16 1
Walker Montgomery, Lane Collier (3) and Preston Olson; Sal Sisk and Connor Nunes. L—Montgomery.
DeSales hits — Preston Cochran 3, Billy Hotzinger 2 (3B), Daniel Balof 2 (2B), Nunes 2 (2B), Braeden McCauley 2, Javier Guizar (2B), Joe Baffney (2B), Malachi Raymond, Sisk, Wade Huether.
GAME 2
Garfield-Palouse 000 01— 1 1 3
DeSales 951 1x—16 13 0
Bryce Pfaff, Colton Pfaff (3) and Rowan Edwards, Preston Olson (4); Malachi Raymond, Billy Holtzinger (1) and Hudson Hall. W—Holtzinger. L—B. Pfaff.
Garfield-Palouse hit — Lane Collier
DeSales hits — Holtzinger 3 (2 2B), Wade Huether 3, Remy Arceo 2, Joe Baffney 2, Hall, Caden McCollaugh, Sean Sollars.
North Star Charter 9, Clearwater Valley 0
KOOSKIA — The Huskies of Eagle blanked the Rams of Kooskia in a Southfork Slugfest contest.
After a scoreless game through the first two innings, North Star (5-3) put up two runs in the third. Clearwater Valley (2-3) couldn’t respond and the Huskies put up seven more runs in the four innings that followed.
Anthony Fabbi absorbed the loss for the Rams, also recording the lone hit for his team.
Clearwater Valley 000 000 0—0 1 2
North Star Charter 002 421 0—9 4 0
Anthony Fabbi, Carson Schilling (4), Talon Meyer (5) and Jake Fabbi; Teague Fox and N/A. L—A. Fabbi.
Clearwater Valley hit — Anthony Fabbi.
North Star hits — Cole Young 2 (2B), Gavin Dow, Noah Green.
Homedale 9, Moscow 0
BOISE — The Bears suffered a shutout defeat at the Hands of Homedale on Day 2 at the Bucks Bag Tournament.
Complete information was not available.
Panther-Bulldog doubleheader postponed
Asotin’s scheduled doubleheader against Kettle Falls was postponed because of an umpire shortage.
A makeup date has not been announced.
TRACK AND FIELDHounds run with pack at Dolphin Invite
SPOKANE VALLEY — Mead of Spokane ruled the day while Pullman placed 14th among the 20-plus team fields on the boys and girls sides at the Dolphin Invitational at West Valley High School.
Also competing were the Asotin girls (15th place), the Garfield-Palouse girls (17th) and the Asotin boys (21st).
The girls shot put was the best event for area athletes, with Haylee Appleford of Asotin placing second on the strength of a 35-foot throw while Ava Hemphill of Garfield-Palouse took third at 33 feet, 11 inches. Ayana Kapofu of Pullman medaled in the triple jump with a third-place showing of 32-9.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Mead 105.5; 2. West Valley 73; 3. Lewis & Clark 52; 4. Rogers 51.5; 5. Freeman 38; 6. Gonzaga Prep 33; T7. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 29; T7. Mary Walker 29; 9. North Central 28; 10. University 27.5; 11. Ferris 25.5; 12. Shadle Park 25; 13. Davenport 24; 14. Pullman 21; T15. Chewelah 20; T15. St. George’s 20; T15. Priest River Lamanna 20; 18. Oakesdale 14; 19. Riverside 13; 20. East Valley 8; 21. Asotin 6.
100 — 1. Shaun Wilson, Riverside, 11.21; 2. Isaiah Newman, Ferris, 11.31; 3. Zealand Franklin, Mead, 11.32.
200 — 1. Isaiah Newman, Ferris, 23.09; 2. Cody Gilroy, Chewelah, 23.40; 3. Alex Munteanu, Rogers, 23.55
400 — 1. Jeffrey Whitman, University, 53.62; 2. Zealand Franklin, Mead, 53.96; 3. Nikko Alexander, Gonzaga Prep, 54.33.
800 — 1. Travis Horn, North Central, 1:58.13; 2. Shawn Jones, St. George’s, 1:59.26; 3. Jonathan Lieb, Mead, 1:59.31.
1,600 — 1. Charlie Ledwith, Lewis & Clark, 4:27.73; 2. Evan Bruce, Lewis & Clark, 4:28.08; 3. Graham Cleveland, Gonzaga Prep, 4:30.94.
3,200 — 1. Micaiah Aden, North Central, 9:51.46; 2. Tony Belko, West Valley, 9:53.31; 3. Benjamin Morales, St. George’s, 9:54.19.
110 hurdles — 1. John Talarico, Mead, 15.63; 2. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 16.12; 3. Tre Schimmels, Lakeside, 16.40
300 hurdles — 1. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 41.82; 2. John Talarico, Mead, 42.07; 3. Evan Gunning, Davenport, 42.16.
400 relay — 1. Mead (Sullivan Strom, Matthew McShane, Brandon Southerly, Landon Thomas), 43.23; 2. West Valley 45.08; 3. Freeman 45.88.
1,600 relay — 1. University (Brayden Godfrey, Jeffrey Whitman, Jake Trefry, Larry Trefry Jr.), 3:37.96; 2. West Valley 3:39.11; 3. Mead 3:40.58.
Shot put — 1. Matyus McLain, Priest River, 47-3; 2. Brandon Mattox, Mead, 45-6; 3. Raesean Eaton, West Valley, 43-9.
Discus — 1. Matyus McLain, Priest River, 126-1; 2. Jason Schillinger, Davenport, 125-9; 3. Rosko Schroder, West Valley, 124-10.
Javelin — 1. Evan Berg, Mead, 175-1; 2. Rosko Schroder, West Valley, 152-8; 3. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 152-5.
High jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 6-5; 2. Perry, Oakesdale, 6-4; 3. Kamea Kauhi, Asotin, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Ryan Delcour, Freeman, 13-6; 2. Andrew Strawn, East Valley, 13-6; 3. Owen Swanson, Lewis & Clark, 13-0.
Long jump — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 21-3.25; 2. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 20-2.25; 3. Benjamin Catlin, Lewis & Clark, 19-4.5.
Triple jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 42-10; 2. Austin Adams, Ferris, 41-2; 3. Benjamin Catlin, Lews & Clark, 40-5.75.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Mead 88; 2. Lakeside 55; 3. West Valley 49; 4. University 46.5; 5. Colville 45; 6. Gonzaga Prep 43; 7. Rogers 37; 8. East Valley 31.5; T9. Freeman 28; T9. Deer Park 28; 11. Lewis & Clark 24; 12. Ferris 23; 13. St. George’s 21; 14. Pullman 18; T15. Asotin 13; T15 Priest River 13; 17. Garfield-Palouse 12; 18. Oakesdale 11; 19. Mary Walker 10; 20. Valley Christian 9; 21. Chewelah 5; T21. Shadle Park 5; T23. Riverside 4; T23 Davenport 4; 25. Northwest Christian 1.
100 — 1. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 12.77; 2. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 13.06; 3. Nora Cullen, Mead, 13.23.
200 — 1. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 26.80; 2. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 26.88; 3. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 27.77.
400 — 1. Charlotte Cullen, Mead, 59.17; 2. Rhyan Madden, Gonzaga Prep, 59.35; 3. Teagan Rucker, Gonzaga Prep, 1:02.94.
800 — 1. Charlotte Culle, Mead, 2:19.50; 2. Reagan Borg, Mead, 2:23.27; 3. Olivia Ferraro, Mead, 2:24.91.
1,600 — 1. Jessica McLaughlin, St. George’s, 5:19.53; 2. Sadie Meyring, Lakeside, 5:21.73; 3. Olivia Ferraro, Mead, 5:26.41.
3,200 — 1. Logan Hofstee, East Valley, 10:49.48; 2. Bridget Burns, Lewis & Clark, 11:30.31; 3. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 11:32.77.
100 hurdles — 1. Jordyn True, Colville, 16.06; 2. Ellie Levy, Deer Park 17.30; 3. Kalista Malone, Colville, 17.44.
300 hurdles — 1. Taylor Cardon, Lakeside, 49.77; 2. Kalista Malone, Colville, 49.81; 3. Ellie Levy, Deer Park, 50.25.
400 relay — 1. Gonzaga Prep (Hannah Boyum, Kaylin McMahon, Rhyan Madden, Izabella Yim), 50.98; 2. Rogers, 52.29; 3. Mead, 52.33.
1,600 relay — 1. Mead (Olivia Ferraro, Raegan Borg, Elle Vanning, Charlotte Cullen), 4:15.91; 2. Lakeside, 4:19.22; 3. West Valley, 4:23.34.
Shot put — 1. Addy MacArthur, University, 39-4.5; 2. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 35-0; 3. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 33-11.
Discus — 1. Allyson Barton, Priest River, 114-0; 2. Addy MacArthur, University, 111-1.5; 3. Ava Hemphill, Garfield Palouse, 109-6.
Javelin — 1. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 104-5; 2. Haylee Thomas, East Valley, 101-0; 3. Saydee Marsh, University, 96-0.
High jump — 1. Stephanie Chadduck, Freeman, 5-3; 2. Jordyn True, Colville, 5-2; 3. Rachael Dinwiddie, Mead, 5-0.
Pole vault — T1. Dakota Daines, University, 9-0; T1. Rachael Dinwiddie, Mead, 9-0; T1. Dezlyn Lundquist, Mead, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Ella Brinkman, Joel Ferris, 16-1; 2. Rhyan Madden, Gonzaga Prep, 16-0; 3. Nora Cullen, Mead, 15-9.5.
Triple jump — 1. Jordyn True, Colville, 32-0.25; 2. Ella Brinkman, Ferris, 32-9.5; 3. Ayana Kapofu, Pullman, 32-9.