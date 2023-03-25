OROFINO — Silas Naranjo of host Orofino pitched a no-hitter against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in the Southfork Slugfest baseball tournament Friday, registering four strikeouts while walking two through five innings to help the Maniacs shut out the Rams 10-0.
“He pitched well,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said of Naranjo. “He’s got good mound presence”
Dash Barlow provided three hits with a double for Orofino (5-2).
Clearwater Valley 000 00— 0 0 0
Orofino 023 32—10 10 0
Tiago Pickering, Carson Schilling (5) and Jake Fabbi; Silas Naranjo and Gavin Christopherson. L — Schilling.
Orofino hits — Dash Barlow 3 (2B), Nic Drobish 2, Bodey Howell (2B), Drew Hanna (2B), S. Naranjo, Quinton Naranjo, Easton Schneider.
Clearwater Valley 9, Kendrick 8
OROFINO — Resuming a game that had been delayed midway through on Thursday because of rain, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia held off Kendrick to prevail in the Southfork Slugfest tournament.
Carson Schilling made a clutch throw from deep center field for the final out for the Rams (2-2) as the game concluded after five innings because of a time limit.
Josh Gardner registered two base hits for Clearwater Valley, while Landon Schlieper and Talon Meyer each had a double. For the Tigers, Tucker Ashmead doubled and Wyatt Fitzmorris logged two hits.
After the win against Kendrick, CV started a game against North Star Charter which was halted after two innings because of inclement weather. The teams are scheduled to pick the game up today.
Clearwater Valley 522 00—9 4 3
Kendrick 011 51—8 6 1
Trebor Altman, Anthony Fabbi (5) and Jake Fabbi; Jack Silflow, Dale Fletcher (5) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W — A. Fabbi. L — Fletcher.
Clearwater Valley hits — Josh Gardner 2, Landon Schlieper (2B), Talon Meyer (2B).
Kendrick hits — Tucker Ashmead (2B), Fitzmorris 2, Hunter Taylor, Fletcher, Jarrett Harris.
Kendrick 5, North Star Charter 4
OROFINO — Kendrick used a 4-1 advantage after two innings to take down North Star Charter of Eagle at the Southfork Slugfest.
Noah Littlefield got the start on the mound, notching nine strikeouts for the Tigers (3-1).
Tucker Ashmead went 2-for-3 with a triple.
North Star 100 21—4 5 4
Kendrick 221 00—5 6 1
Michael Corkish and Noah Green; Noah Littlefield, Troy Patterson (4) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W — Patterson.
North Star hits — Gavin Dow 2, Michael Corkish 2, Daniel Kormylo.
Kendrick hits — Tucker Ashmead 2 (3B), Koepp (2B), Fitzmorris, Isaac Rigney, Xavier Carpenter.
Prairie 4-17, Potlatch 3-16
The Pirates of Cottonwood narrowly swept Potlatch at Clearwater Park in Lewiston to remain perfect in Whitepine League play.
The opener was a pitching duel between Prairie’s Noah Behler and the Loggers’ Jameson Morris.
Behler finished with 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Morris struck out seven while giving up eight hits.
The nightcap was completely different, with the two teams combining for 26 hits.
The Pirates (4-3, 3-0) used an eight-run seventh inning to buoy themselves past the Loggers (1-3, 0-2).
GAME 1
Potlatch 100 000 2—3 2 0
Prairie 100 201 x—4 8 1
Jameson Morris and Avery Palmer; Noah Behler, Phil Schwartz (5), Colton McElroy (6) and Cody Kaschmitter. W — Behler.
Potlatch hits — Jack Clark, Chet Simons.
Prairie hits — Eli Hinds (2 2B), Behler 2, Jake Quintal (2B), Kaschmitter, McElroy, Carter Shears.
GAME 2
Prairie 001 422 8—17 14 3
Potlatch 107 215 0—16 12 2
C. McElroy, Levi McElroy (2), Owen Mcintire (3), Hinds (4) and Kaschmitter; Jaxon Vowels, Bryson Carpenter (4), Tucker Anderson (4), Jay Marshall (5), Logan Carpenter (6) and Palmer. W — Hinds. L — Carpenter.
Prairie hits — Behler 3 (2B), Shears 2 (2B), Dylan Uhlenkott 2 (2B), Mcintire 2, Kaschmitter, C. McElroy, Hinds, Quintal, L. McElroy.
Potlatch hits — Waylan Marshall 4, Jay Marshall 3, Simons 2, Palmer (2B), Carpenter, Tucker Anderson.
Bears split a pair
BOISE — In Bucks Bag tournament play, Moscow lost 9-6 to the Sugar-Salem Diggers but rebounded with a 6-4 win against the Nampa Bulldogs.
The Bears (3-3) trailed 9-0 before making a late rally that fell short against Sugar-Salem, while they scored four in the second inning to get on top quickly in the Nampa game.
Ethan McLaughlin was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI to boost Moscow’s losing effort against the Diggers. He added another two hits in the Nampa win, which saw Mike Kiblen pitch five innings with six strikeouts before Keaton Clark took over to strike out four in the final two innings.
Sugar-Salem 002 502 0—9 10 0
Moscow 000 001 5—6 5 0
Dawson McInelly, Luke Aldrich (4), Ryker Jones (7) and Tommy Woodcock; Butch Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig (4) and Tyson Izzo, Keaton Clark. W — McInelly; L — Hartig.
Sugar-Salem hits — Carson Harris 2, Kelton Gardner 2, L. Aldrich 2, McInelly (HR), Woodrock (2B), Will Chappell, Ben Aldrich.
Moscow hits — Ethan McLaughlin 4 (HR, 2B), Mike Kiblen.
———
Moscow 040 020 0—6 10 2
Nampa 002 002 0—4 6 1
M. Kiblen, K. Clark (6) and Izzo; Kyle Burton, Diego Soto (5) and Jacob Scott. W — M. Kiblen. L — Burton.
Moscow hits — McLaughlin 2, Jack Driskill 2, M. Kiblen (2B), Levi Anderson (2B), Cody Isakson, Hartig, Izzo, J. Breese.
Nampa hits — Burton 2, Bryce Wallingford, Tyler Downes, Gaige Lee, Nathan Kessinger.
Bengals break even
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Lewiston started strong to claim a 4-2 victory against Centennial of Boise, then narrowly came up short 11-10 in eight innings against Mountain View.
The Bengals moved to 2-4 on the season. Complete information was not available at press time
Centennial 000 200 0—2
Lewiston 211 000 0—4
———
Lewiston 003 000 70—10
Mountain View 100 400 51—11
Grangeville 13-17, Lewiston JV 0-9
Grangeville’s Sam Lindsley, Carter Mundt, and David Goicoa combined for a no-hitter in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Lewiston’s JV at Clearwater Park.
Mundt also was 2-for-3 at the plate in the first game with a double for Grangeville (3-4).
GAME 1
Grangeville 240 25—13 5 1
Lewiston JV 000 00—0 0 3
GAME 2
Grangeville 260 002 7—17 7 4
Lewiston JV 300 002 4—9 6 1
SOFTBALLMoscow wins twice in Bucks Bag Tournament
BOISE — Moscow softball took back-to-back wins in the Bucks Bags Tournament, beating the Boise Brave 6-2 and the Eagle Mustangs junior varsity 15-5.
Kelly Stodick earned the win for Moscow (4-1) against Boise (1-5), pitching a complete game. Megan Highfill led the Bears with two hits, including a home run.
Hannah Robertson and Addie Branen each added two hits of their own against the Braves, with one of Robertson’s being a triple.
Moscow needed only three innings against Eagle JV, scoring 10 runs in the second inning.
Alison Dorigo earned the win for the Bears in relief.
Highfill again led Moscow with three hits, including a double. Branen’s lone hit against the Mustangs was a home run.
Moscow 202 011 0—6 8 0
Boise 010 010 0—2 6 1
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Kya Hueth and Lucy Elliot.
Moscow hits — Highfill 2 (HR), Hannah Robertson 2 (3B), Addie Branen 2, Kaci Kiblen (2B), Megan Poler.
Boise hits — Lily Binsford 2 (2B), Linnea Nelson (2B), Lilly Hopstad (2B), Juliana Blevins, Kennedy Fletcher.
———
Moscow 5(10)0—15 12 1
Eagle 5 0 0— 5 3 1
Sadie Newlan, Alison Dorigo (1) and Megan Highfill; Paige Ange, Sophia Giles (3) and Liana Pursche. W—Dorigo. L—Ange.
Moscow hits — Highfill 3 (2B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Megan Poler 2, Sammi Piffner 2, Addie Branen (HR), Hannah Robertson, Kelly Stodick.
Eagle hits — Danna Quinlan (HR), Brooke Frame, Pursche.
Bengals can’t win the pitch
CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewiston suffered a 13-0 mercy rule rout at the hands of Owyhee followed by a narrow 5-4 defeat to Mountain View in Win the Pitch tournament play.
Jenna Barney was the only player to notch at least one hit in each game for the Bengals (0-4), and had a home run and a double. She also pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts against Mountain View. Lewiston led 4-3 through four innings in that encounter, but allowed two runs in the fifth.
Owyhee 404 23—13 10 1
Lewiston 000 00— 0 4 3
Grace Brooks, T. Price (5) and H. Reeves; Ashland Schnell and Caitrin Reel. W — Brooks.
Owyhee hits — Brooklyn Schneidt 3 (2 2B), SoBella Malliarodakis 2 (2B), Samantha Hatzenbeller, Kina Watts, Reeves, McKenna Schab, Brooks.
Lewiston hits — Jenna Barney, Reel, Rylie Shoults, Ava Thorson.
———
Mountain View 300 020 0—5 7 0
Lewiston 103 000 0—4 6 2
Kathryn Jackson and Tayelynn Puyleart; J. Barney and Loryn Barney.
Mountain View hits — Afton Janke 2, Puyleart 2, Jackson (2B), Kiersten Bangham, Emily Castiglione.
Lewiston hits — J. Barney 2 (HR, 2B), Sydney Arellano (HR), Evanne Douglass, L. Barney, Schnell.
Grangeville 17, Clarkston JV 5
Visiting Grangeville went off for seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat Clarkston’s JV by mercy rule at Lincoln Middle School.
Thacker allowed four hits and notched seven strikeouts.
The game took place instead of a Clarkston vs. Kellogg varsity doubleheader, which had been canceled after Kellogg withdrew for reasons that had not been announced at press time.
Grangeville 242 207—17 8 2
Clarkston JV 022 010— 5 4 8
Mattie Thacker and Kinzley Adams; Veyah Craven and Elizabeth Harrington.
Grangeville hits — Siena Wagner 2 (3B), Adri Anderson 2, Abbie Frei, Madalyn Green,Adams, Makenna York.
Clarkston JV hits — Harrington, Amber Stoker, Natalie York, Kendall McElrath.