OROFINO — Silas Naranjo of host Orofino pitched a no-hitter against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in the Southfork Slugfest baseball tournament Friday, registering four strikeouts while walking two through five innings to help the Maniacs shut out the Rams 10-0.

“He pitched well,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said of Naranjo. “He’s got good mound presence”

