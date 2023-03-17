JULIAETTA — Every Potlatch player who stepped to the plate got a hit in its season-opening 22-8 win Thursday against Kendrick in a Whitepine League softball game.f
The Loggers were a combined 23-for-38 (.605) at the plate.
Catcher Tayva McKinney led the way, going 4-for-5 and was a single away from hitting for the cycle. Brooklyn Mitchell, Josie Larson, Kylee Heitsman and Jaylee Fry each had three hits apiece.
Hayden Kimberling led the way for Kendrick with three hits. Harley Heimgartner had two, including a home run. Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk also had two hits.
Potlatch 408 415—22 23 0
Kendrick 340 010—8 13 0
Josie Larson, Brianna Winther (2), Kristina Fairely (6) and Tayva McKinney; Hailey Taylor, Taylor Boyer (5) and Kenadie Kirk. W — Larson. L — Taylor.
Potlatch hits — McKinney 4 (2 2B, 3B, HR), Brooklyn Mitchell 3 (3B), Larson 3 (2B), Kylee Heitsman 3 (2 2B), Jaylee Fry 3, Dealanie Beckner 2, Dareese Brown 2, Hailey McNeal, Kaylyn Hadaller.
Kendrick hits — Hayden Kimberling 3, Harley Heimgartner 2 (HR), Hailey Taylor 2 (2B), Kirk 2, Lilly Hanson 2, Morgan Silflow.
Clarkston 16, Orofino 0
Host Clarkston needed just five innings to dismantle nonleague opponent Orofino.
The Bantams notched 11 hits as a team. Brooke Blaydes was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Joey Miller also had two singles.
Emma McManigle went the distance in the circle for Clarkston, allowing one hit and striking out 10.
Emma Province had the only hit for the Maniacs.
Orofino 000 00—0 1 4
Clarkston 565 0x—16 11 0
Hanna Johnson, Reece Deyo (2), and Rilee Diffin; Emma McManigle and Joey Miller. L — Johnson.
Orofino hit — Emma Province.
Clarkston hits — Brooke Blaydes 2 (2B), Miller 2, Kizzie Line (3B), Leah Copeland (2B), Ryan Combs (2B), McManigle, Murray Broemeling, Aneysa Judy, Kristen Phillips.
Genesee-Lapwai postponed
LAPWAI — The Genesee and Lapwai softball game was postponed because Lapwai had a shortage of players.
The game has been rescheduled for April 11.
BASEBALLPrairie 13, Lapwai 0
Prairie’s Noah Behler threw a one-hitter in a Whitepine League Division I win against Lapwai at Field of Dreams in Clarkston.
Behler didn’t walk a single Wildcat in 75 pitches, striking out 12.
Eli Hinds led the Pirates at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Colton McElroy also had two hits.
Justin Rabago-Johnson had Lapwai’s lone hit of the contest.
Prairie 813 10—13 11 3
Lapwai 000 00—0 1 2
Noah Behler and Cody Kaschmitter; Brooklyn Williamson, Herschel Williamson (2) and Herschel Williamson, Brooklyn Williamson (2). L — Brooklyn Williamson.
Prairie hits — Eli Hinds 3 (2 2B), Colton McElroy 2 (2B), Behler (2B), Kaschmitter, Carter Shears, Phil Schawartz, Dylan Uhlenkott, Kaden Duclos.
Lapwai hits — Justin Rabago-Johnson.
Clarkston JV 14, Colton 8
ASOTIN — The Wildcats dropped their season opener against the Bantams JV team at the Asotin tournament.
Logan Peters allowed seven runs on two hits, striking out six, to pick up the win for Clarkston. Jacob Stewart was 3-for-5.
The Wildcats struggled to get out of their own way, committing eight errors.
Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan and Tanner Baerlocher combined for 10 strikeouts on the mount for Colton.
Colton 205 10—8 2 8
Clarkston JV 108 32—14 11 5
Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan (2), Tanner Baerlocher (3) and Dan Bell; Lane Peters, Gillis Simpson (3) and Gage King. W —Peters. L — Jordan.
Colton hits — Wolf (2B), Wyatt Jordan.
Clarkston hits — Jacob Stewart 3, Otis Phillips 2 (3B), Isiah Woods (2B), Jace Commeto 2, Jason Rindard (2B), Logan McKarcher.
Pomeroy 3, Asotin JV 3
ASOTIN — Pomeroy and the Asotin JV team finished their game tied after reaching the two-hour time limit at the Asotin tournament.
“Asotin is a really solid team at the plate,” Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said. “We made a few mental errors that kept them in the game.”
Trevin Kimble was 4-for-4 with a double, allowing one run on six hits on the mound. He struck out three.
Cooper Thomas had three hits to pace the Panthers’ JV team.
Pomeroy 001 000 2—3 6 2
Asotin JV 010 001 1—3 10 0
Trevin Kimble, Ollie Severs (6), Trace Roberts and Severs, Kimble (6); Cooper Kelley, AJ Olerich (2), Sam Hall (3) and Carson Reedy.
Pomeroy hits — Kimble 4 (2B), Roberts (2B), Severs.
Asotin hits — Cooper Thomas 3, Cooper Kelley 2 (2B), Zane Riley 2, Jacob Dougan, S. Sub, Morgan Bunch.
Cheney 6, Pullman 3
The Greyhounds dropped their season opener to the Blackhawks at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Quinn Hubbs got the win on the mound for Cheney, allowing four hits and a run in the first five innings, striking out 10.
Brendan Doumit was 2-for-3 at the plate for Pullman, which was outhit 8-7. Max McCloy had a double among two hits, and Kris Schroeder singled twice.
Pullman 100 000 2—3 7 3
Cheney 302 010 x—6 8 2
Brady Coulter, Joey Hecker (3). Caleb Northcroft (6) and Kris Schroeder; Quinn Hubbs, Carter McPherson (6) and Jamel Chabot. W — Hubbs. L —Coulter.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy 2 (2B), Brendan Doumit 2, Kris Schroeder 2, Cade Hill.
Cheney hits — Tyler Ashercroft 2, Hubbs 2, Carter McPherson (2B), Jamel Chabot, Brayden Martin, Clayton Wood.
BOYS SOCCERMt. Spokane-Pullman postponed
PULLMAN — The nonleague boys soccer match between Pullman and Mt. Spokane was posponed because of bad playing conditions.
The two teams will make up the game March 31.