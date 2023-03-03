CALDWELL, Idaho – Timberline of Weippe was able to hang with defending champion Rockland for one quarter in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division II state boys basketball tournament at Caldwell High School on Thursday.
A disastrous second quarter put the Spartans well on their way to an eventual 62-33 defeat.
Timberline (12-11) had its only lead of the game at 6-5 less than two minutes in after Parker Brown connected twice in a row from deep in 3-point territory. The Bulldogs (22-2) were up 14-12 by the end of the first quarter, and outscored the Spartans 20-4 in the second for a gaping 34-16 halftime lead, which they would build on further after intermission.
Gavin Christopherson led Timberline scorers with 11 points, while Brown and Logan Hunter each finished with 10. State 1A DII player of the year Teague Matthews led Rockland with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Timberline next faces Cascade in consolation play today at 4 p.m. Pacific.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (12-11)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-1 0, Parker Brown 3 1-3 10, Rylan West 0 0-0 0, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 1 0-1 2, Saimone Tuikolovatu 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 4 3-4 11, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 4 1-5 10, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-14 33.
ROCKLAND (22-2)
Clay McLean 0 0-0 0, Troy Parish 0 0-0 0, Ezra Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Gavin Permann 0 0-0 0, Teague Matthews 8 4-11 20, Hayden Smith 0 0-0 0, Abraham Held 4 0-0 12, Woodrow Lowder 0 1-2 1, Eli Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Brigham Permann 6 1-2 14, Brandon Neal 5- 1-1 11. Totals 25 7-16 62.
Timberline 12 4 13 4—33
Rockland 14 20 17 11—62
3-point goals — Brown 3, Hunter, Held 4, B. Permann.
Pullman 54, Enumclaw 40
YAKIMA — Jaedyn Brown scored 23 and Champ Powaukee tallied 15 as Greyhounds used a big rebounding advantage to topple the Hornets to advance to the Washington Class 2A boys basketball state semifinal round at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Pullman (24-0) enjoyed a 35-26 rebounding advantage against Enumclaw (22-3), which was pivotal in a game that was a single-digit affair most of the way.
The Hounds trailed by one after the first quarter and led by just four at halftime, 30-26. But they drew up an alley-oop set play to start the second half and the pass from Brown to forward Dane Sykes (nine points) worked to perfection as Sykes finished the dunk.
“The second half, we came out and ran a little set for an alley-oop dunk and got the momentum in our favor,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “After that, we just kind of made plays when we needed to.”
Carter DeRosier led Enumclaw with 19 points, hitting six 3-pointers.
Pullman, the tournament’s top seed which also finished No. 1 in the final state media poll, next will play fourth-seeded Mark Morris of Longview at 3:45 p.m. today at the same site for a chance to compete in the state championship.
ENUMCLAW (22-3)
Carter DeRosier 6 1-3 19, Noah Seabrands 4 3-3 11, Wyatt Neu 0 0-0 0, Karson Holt 1 2-2 4, Ty Hanson 3 0-0 6, Liam Leonard 0 0-0 0, Landon Brauer 0 0-0 0, Austin Pierce 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-8 40.
PULLMAN (24-0)
Jaedyn Brown 7 5-6 23, Tanner Barbour 1 0-0 2, Austin Hunt 2 0-0 4, Dane Sykes 3 2-4 9, Caleb Northcroft 0 1-2 1, Champ Powaukee 5 2-2 15, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-14 54.
Enumclaw 11 15 7 7—40
Pullman 10 20 10 14—54
3-point goals — DeRosier 6, Brown 4, Powaukee 3, Sykes.
Lakeside 68, Potlatch 44
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Loggers couldn’t overcome several mental lapses as they fell to the Knights in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament at Vallivue High School.
Potlatch (18-8) turned the ball over 17 times, and Lakeside (15-3) held a 28-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
The Loggers were 6-for-15 (40%) from beyond the arc. Chase Lovell and Everett Lovell each finished two 3s. The duo paced Potlatch with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Knights had four scorers in double figures. Liam Hendrickx led with 18, Tyson Charley added 17, Vander Brown finished with 15 and Brutis SiJohn 10.
Potlatch will face Victory Charter of Nampa in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
POTLATCH (18-8)
Chase Lovell 6 0-0 14, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 0-0 2, Levi Lusby 1 0-0 3, Everett Lovell 4 2-5 11, Jaxon Vowels 3 0-0 7, Jameson Morris 1 0-0 2, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 2 0-1 4, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-3 44.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER (15-3)
Vander Brown 7 1-2 15, Brutis SiJohn 5 0-0 10, Blaze Callahan 1 0-0 2, Corey Rivera 0 0-0 0, Quincy Hall 3 0-0 6, Liam Hendrickx 8 0-0 18, Tyson Charley 5 6-8 17. Totals 29 7-12 68.
Potlatch 12 10 15 7—44
Lakeside 22 13 18 15—68
3-point goals — C. Lovell 2, E. Lovell 2, Lusby, Vowels, Hendrickx 2, Charley.
GIRLS BASKETBALLInchelium 66, Colton 52
SPOKANE — A prolific shooting and scoring team all season, Colton couldn’t get the 3-point shots to fall when it needed them in a Washington Class 1B girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal-round game against Inchelium on Thursday at Spokane Arena.
The smaller Wildcats went 8-of-38 from deep on offense and struggled to contain the Hornets’ (19-3) 6-foot-1 post Zalissa Finley on defense.
Finley tallied 26 points as Inchelium handed Colton just its second loss of the season.
“This one stings for sure; if it didn’t sting, then it didn’t mean much to you,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “But it does — it stings for all of us. We’ve gotta move on, kind of flush it down the toilet, get to that next game because now the goal’s readjusted to getting a trophy.”
Kyndra Stout paced the Wildcats (23-2) with a 16-point, 13-rebound effort and Grace Kuhle added 11 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Ella Nollmeyer had eight points off the bench on 3-of-3 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.
Inchelium led 31-26 at halftime but ballooned the lead to 52-36 with a big third quarter.
Colton next plays Waterville-Mansfield at 10:30 a.m. today at the same site. The winner advances to the fourth-place game.
INCHELIUM (19-3)
Zalissa Finley 8 9-9 26, AnnMarie Simpson 2 0-0 4, Hailey Peone 5 0-0 10, Tiana Flett 2 1-2 5, Kylee Andrews 0 0-1 0, Isabella Finley 4 0-0 8, Torrence Finley 3 0-0 6, Beatrice Seymour 0 2-4 2, Jaleece Meusy 0 1-2 1, Scarlett Sutton 0 0-0 0, Raychel Meusy 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 13-18 66.
COLTON (23-2)
Grace Kuhle 4 0-0 11, Holly Heitstuman 1 0-4 3, Kyndra Stout 6 1-4 16, Ella Nollmeyer 3 2-2 8, Clair Moehrle 4 0-1 8, Sidni Whitcomb 1 3-4 6. Totals 19 6-15 52.
Inchelium 14 17 21 14—66
Colton 13 13 10 16—52
3-point goals — Z. Finley, Kuhle 3, Stout 3, Heitstuman, Whitcomb.
WRESTLINGFive from area earn first-team All-GSL spots
SPOKANE — Six wrestlers from the area earned spots on the first team as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A all-league teams.
Pullman and Clarkston each had three honorees.
Greyhounds freshman Israel Acosta earned a spot at 138 pounds, junior Ivan Acosta took the 145-pound position and sophomore Samuel Sears landed the spot at 195 pounds.
For the Bantams, sophomore Gabe Weza (120), junior Dawson Bailey (126) and senior Braydon Flinders (152) each earned first-team nods.
FIRST TEAM
106 — Nam Pham, Rogers; 113 — Braeden Champion, Shadle Park; 120 — Gabe Weza, Clarkston; 126 — Dawson Bailey, Clarkston; 132 — Logan Utecht, West Valley; 138 — Israel Acosta, Pullman; 145 — Ivan Acosta, Pullman; 152 — Braydon Flinders, Clarkston; 160 — Blaise Cross, Rogers; 170 — Devin Pierce, East Valley; 182 — Andrew Royston, West Valley; 195 — Samuel Sears, Pullman; 220 — Logan Leeson, West Valley; 285 — Alonzo Vargas, East Valley.
Wrestler of the year — Orlando Morales, East Valley.
Coach of the year — Rod Tamura, Rogers.
SECOND TEAM
106 — Lucas Horner, Shadle Park; 113 — Joseph Stahl, Shadle Park; 120 — Gavin McCloy, Pullman; 126 — Evan McDougle, Pullman; 132 — Aydin Peltier, Pullmnan; 138 — Simeon Mattingly, West Valley; 145 — Bodee Thivierge, Clarkston; 152 — Bruce Watson, West Valley; 160 — Tyler Conrath, East Valley; 170 — Brayden Burgener, Shadle Park; 182 — Merreck Emerson, Pullman; 195 — Owen Spendlove, East Valley; 220 — Logan Crosby, West Valley; 285 — Cotton Sears, Pullman.
