GENESEE — Grangeville proved itself to be the superior Bulldogs against Genesee, winning a nonleague softball game 21-6 with a dominant seventh inning Monday.
Before the seventh, Grangeville (9-5) had a narrow 8-6 lead over Genesee (4-3), before coming to life in the seventh with a 13-run showing.
“We just started a little slow there but the girls came along in the last inning when it mattered,” Grangeville coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “Once we finally woke up we played a really good game.”
Mattie Thacker earned the win from the circle for the visting Bulldogs. Caryss Barger led Grangeville with five hits, including a double and a triple. Abbie Frei, Adri Anderson, Sienna Wagner and Thacker all had multiple hits for the visiting Bulldogs, as well.
Kendra Meyer absorbed the loss for the home Bulldogs. Shelby Hanson led Genesee at the dish with two hits, while Audrey Barber had a home run in the loss.
Grangeville 005 030 (13)—21 20 2
Genesee 040 110 0— 6 6 1
Mattie Thacker and Kinzley Adams; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
SPANGLE, Wash. — After posting a mercy-rule-shortened win in the opener, Asotin mustered a late surge in the second game to fashion a league sweep of Liberty in a doubleheader played Saturday.
Gavin Ells smacked three hits and drove in two runs in the opener, and the Panthers also got two hits apiece from Cody Ells and Cameron Clovis. Asotin pitcher AJ Olerich picked up the win while allowing three hits and notching six strikeouts in four shutout innings.
In the second game, it was tied 2-2 before the Panthers (10-3) struck for five runs in the sixth and six in the seventh.
GAME 1
Asotin 320 42—11 10 0
Liberty 000 00— 0 3 2
AJ Olerich, Justin Boyea (5) and Cameron Clovis. Fellwell, Holling (3) and Domrese. W — Olerich; L — Fellwell.