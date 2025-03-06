High seeds, high hopes for State

Five area teams spanning four different size classifications are set to begin Idaho boys basketball state tournament play today.

Three of them are ranked at or near the top of their fields: the Lewiston Bengals hold the second seed in the Class 5A bracket, while the Kamiah Kubs and Kendrick Tigers have the first and third slots, respectively, at 2A.

3A Orofino and 1A Nezperce are also set to begin play today.

Bengals roar into postseason

The Bengals, who won the regular-season 5A Inland Empire League championship and posted convincing back-to-back wins over Sandpoint to clinch the district tournament title, are making their first trip to State since 2017.

“We’re excited to be heading down to be part of the state tournament,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “I feel like it’s deserving of our kids. We’ve had a good year.”

Boasting a 20-4 record in a breakout season that has seen it competing in a new conference field after size classification realignment, Lewiston has consistently ranked near the front of the 5A pack in state media polling and computer-generated power rankings, making its state tournament seeding no surprise.

The Bengals have been known for their offensive prowess, particularly from long range, with leading scorer Royce Fisher and several of his teammates often combining for more than 10 3-pointers in a game.

Their losses this season have come to reigning 4A state champion Bonners Ferry, larger-division foes Coeur d’Alene and Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, and to Sandpoint, which Lewiston defeated by double-digit margins in three of four meetings. A 62-60 decision over 6A standout Post Falls on Feb. 14 was among the team’s most notable regular-season wins.

Should the state draw go according to seeding, the Bengals would meet Preston (22-1) for the title on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. However, Malm emphasizes that he and his team are not looking past any opponent — including their opening-round foe Twin Falls, which Malm calls a “storied program.”

The Bengals face the seventh-seeded Bruins (14-9) today at 1 p.m. Pacific at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.

“They’re level-headed,” Malm said of his team. “That’s one strength of our guys — really high-character locker room. Don’t get too high; don’t get too low; we’re just looking forward to the opportunity to get to go and compete.”

Kubs, Tigers in contention

It was an interesting, up-and-down season in the 2A Whitepine League, with many teams trading victories over one another. Kamiah, however, seemed to be above the fray, going undefeated and leading state media polling until very recently, when Logos of Moscow and Kendrick each managed to pull an upset over the Kubs — the latter in the district title game.

Following what coach Aaron Skinner called a “come-to-Jesus” meeting that helped shake the team from a bout of complacency, Kamiah (21-2) returned with a vengeance, hammering Logos 75-50 in a loser-out game before blitzing Compass Charter of Meridian 72-37 to clinch a berth to State.