Home cookin’ for the Bantams

The Clarkston football team kneels and listens to coach Brycen Bye after the game agaisnt East Valley of Spokane on Friday in Moscow.

 Trevan Pixley/Tribune

The Clarkston football team relied on big plays en route to a 51-26 win over 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane on Friday at Adams Field.

The Bantams had three scoring plays of more than 30 yards including a 63-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Carter Steinwand to junior receiver Ryken Craber on the first drive of the game.