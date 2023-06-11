In addition to the usual revving of engines, the clopping of hooves on the soil at FreedomNorthwest Arena on Albright Grade could be heard Saturday as EC Enterprises Motorsports Park held its inaugural Horsepower vs. Horse Power event, pitting riders on motorcycles and horses against one another in a crossover competition.

On this occasion at least, modern technology reigned supreme, with the bikers holding a decisive edge throughout the evening.