The Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Spokane has become a staple of the summer in the Inland Northwest. Lewiston’s Hot August Hoops isn’t quite on that level, but, if the 2023 iteration of it is any indication, it’s only going to grow.

The second annual Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament was held on Saturday in the Lewiston Tribune Plaza. The event was an all-ages tournament, with teams ranging from third grade all the way to adults.

