Hounds bring down Bears in girls soccer border battle

The Bengal boys’ 200-yard medley relay of Kaden Antonich, Filippo Greggio, Deegan Everett and Canyon Von Linvern took first place with a personal record time of 1 minute, 50.94 seconds, moving up to 2nd place in Idaho Class 5A state rankings. Among individuals, Antonich was first in the 200 IM with a PR of 2:19.97, and Greggio won the 100 breaststroke with a PR of 1:06.70.

For Moscow, Noah Crossler and Claire Bernards won the boys and girls 200 freestyle events, respectively, while Crossler added a 100 backstroke title to his laurels, notching a 27.70 finish that was more than a second-and-a-half faster than his seed time of 29.27.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLTrojans in the mix at Sheridan-Welch Crossover

SPOKANE — Troy made a run to the Bronze bracket semifinals at the Sheridan-Welch Crossover Classic tournament held at Shadle Park High School.

Playing a format of best two-of-three abbreviated sets, the Trojans defeated Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 2-1 and Bonners Ferry 2-0 before falling to Central Valley (Spokane) 2-0. Moving on to the Bronze bracket, they topped Cheney 2-0 and Oakesdale 2-1 but fell to Capital (Boise) 2-0 in the semifinals.

“We really, really enjoyed this tournament just because the level of play was so high,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “It definitely exceeded our expectations. We were just super-grateful for the opportunity.”

After a winless run of pool play, Colfax bounced back with victories against Rogers (Spokane) and Colville before falling to Davenport in the Copper bracket semifinals.

Ava Swan totaled 71 kills through the Bulldogs’ six matches of the event. Cianna Gibb amassed 90 assists and 34 digs, Brenna Gilchrist made 39 digs and five aces, and Avery Andrus fired a team-high six aces.

Trio of teams wins border battle

POMEROY — Claiming the most cumulative points, a three-team pool of Asotin, Clarkston and Orofino won first place in the Border Battle tournament hosted by Pomeroy.

Other pools in the round robin-style event included Pomeroy/Colton/Garfield-Palouse and DeSales/Sunnyside Christian/Touchet.

“It was a really fun day of volleyball with a lot of great competition,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYArea athletes brave mammoth meet

EAGLE, Idaho — Lexie York of Clarkston took 10th with a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 49.6 seconds in the freshman girls event for the top placement by a Tribune-area athlete in the Bob Firman Invite, a large meet featuring over 5,000 total runners spread out across different divisions.

Addisyn Storm of Lewiston was close behind York, taking 15th with a 20:57.5 finish. Among boys, Moscow’s Ethan Fenley placed 21st from a field of 249 in the varsity Division I Section 2 race, clocking in at 16:48.5.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLWest Jefferson 48, Grangeville 40

NAMPA, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville narrowly fell to West Jefferson of Terreton, Idaho in a nonleague game.

The Bulldogs slid to 3-2 on the season.

Complete information was not available.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWashington State 1, San Diego 0

PULLMAN — The Cougs opened their West Coast Conference schedule with a single-goal victory over visiting San Diego.

Kendall Campbell notched the score for WSU (4-3-3, 1-0) on a joint assist from Raniyah Burton and Reese Tappan, while goalkeeper Nadia Cooper presided over her fourth shutout of the season.

San Diego 0 0—0

Washington State 1 0—1

Washington State — Kendall Campbell (Raniyah Burton, Reese Tappan), 42nd.

Shots — San Diego 6, Washington State 14. Saves — San Diego: Ilise Medrano 5; Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISCougs, Vandals clean up in Hidden Duals

PULLMAN — Host Washington State won a majority of singles and doubles contests against Montana and Portland, respectively, on Day 2 of its Hidden Duals event.

Playing the No. 1 spot in both singles and doubles, the Cougs’ Yura Nakagawa topped UM’s Kelsey Phillips 6-3, 6-4 and paired up with Hania Abouelsaad for a 6-4 win against a UP duo. Also competing at the Hidden Duals were the Idaho Vandals, who swept six singles matches against Portland and won two of three doubles sets against Montana.

Elsewhere, WSU’s Eva Alvarez Sande, who had gone undefeated through Day 1 of the Milwaukee Tennis Classic, fell in Saturday’s singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals, playing the latter alongside teammate Maxine Murphy.

The Hidden Duals conclude today with WSU and UI facing off in singles action starting at 11 a.m.

WSU vs. Montana singles — Yura Nakagawa, WSU, def. Kelsey Phillips 6-3, 6-4; Hania Abouelsaad, WSU, def. Grace Haugen 6-1, 6-2; Martina Markov, WSU, def. Piper Freeman 6-2, 6-1; Martina Puvill, WSU, def. Kate Pritchard 6-1, 6-4; Monika Fizova, UM, def. Chisato Kanemaki 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; Madhu Satishbabu, WSU, def. Olivia Moir 6-1, 6-4.

WSU vs. Portland doubles — Abouelsaad/Nakagawa, WSU, def. Dimitjijevic/Flores 6-4; Perez/Arbaizar Martinez, UP, def. Satishbabu/Markov 6-4; Puvill/Kanemaki, WSU, def. Canubida/Marquart 7-6 (3).

Idaho vs. Montana doubles — Beckx/Rodas, UI, def. Phillips/Freeman 6-2; Fizova/Haugen, UM, def. Schraeder/Xu 7-6 (7); Johansson/Sepken, UI, def. Moir/Pritchard 6-3.

Portland vs. Idaho singles — Naomi Schraeder, UI, def. Rubio Perez 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; Lena Beckx, UI, def. Arbaizar Martinez 6-4, 1-6, 10-5; Valentina Rodas, UI, def. Isabella Marquart 6-4, 3-6, 10-4; Chenyue Xu, UI, def. Aleksandra Dimitrijevic 6-1, 6-4; Ida Johansson, UI, def. Lexie Flores 7-5, 6-3; Selin Sepken, UI, def. Kylie Canubida 4-6, 6-0, 11-9.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCougs conquer San Diego

PULLMAN — Washington State took down San Diego for the first time since 1993, prevailing 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20 at Bohler Gym.

The Cougars (7-4, 2-0 West Coast Conference) had four in double-figure kills and used a .264 hitting percentage as a team to down the Toreros (6-6, 1-1). Breccan Scheck (12 kills, four blocks), Sage Brustad (11 kills, 11 digs), Katy Ryan (13 kills, three blocks) and Taryn Vrieling (11 kills, six digs) formed the vanguard of the WSU offense. Italia Bernal dished out 49 assists and made another 11 digs, and Emma Barbero had 14 digs, three assists and one ace.

Vandals fall in three

OGDEN, Utah — Idaho suffered a 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 defeat at the hands of host Weber State.

Zuzanna Wieczorek had eight kills and four digs, Chiara Gennari added six kills and four digs, and Miya Carmichael supplied 15 assists for the Vandals (1-12, 0-2).

Warriors bow to Bushnell

EUGENE, Ore. — Bushnell controlled the Cascade Conference encounter as LC State visited the Beacons.

The Warriors fell 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.

Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led LCSC (11-6, 6-3) with 13 kills, and Taylor Boyce added nine. Esther Kailiponi dealt 12 assists and Natany Felix Guimaraes put up 19 digs for the Warriors’ match-best.