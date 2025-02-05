Hounds bring down Eagles in a 2A GSL boys basketball upset

AREA ROUNDUP

SPOKANE VALLEY — Avenging a defeat from last month, the Pullman Greyhounds upset West Valley of Spokane Valley 55-44 on Tuesday to stake their own claim to being the top team in the 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball hierarchy.

The Greyhounds (13-4, 8-1) sat tied at 14 with the host Eagles (15-3, 11-1) through the opening quarter, but pulled ahead 28-21 by intermission and edged further ahead with each of the third and fourth quarters.

Gavyn Dealy and Daniel Kwon each notched 17 points while Vaughn Holstad added 10 for the Hounds as they earned their biggest win of the season thus far.

PULLMAN (13-4, 8-1)

Gavyn Dealy 7 3-3 17, Cade Rogers 3 0-0 6, Daniel Kwon 8 1-2 17, Vaughn Holstad 4 0-0 10, Brandon Brown 1 2-2 5, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-7 55.

WEST VALLEY (15-3, 11-1)

Nathan Zettle 5 6-6 17, Brandon Spunich 3 0-0 6 Noah Gadd-Lewis 0 0-0 0, Will Busse 1 0-2 3, Brice Abbey 0 0-0 0, Kaya Seyhanli 1 0-0 2, Noah Willard 3 2-2 10, Trey Raiford 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 8-10 44.

Pullman 14 14 16 11—55

West Valley 14 7 15 8—44

3-point goals — Holstad 2, Brown, Willard 2, Zettle, Busse.

Lewiston 68, Moscow 33

MOSCOW — Visiting Lewiston laid waste to Moscow in 5A Inland Empire League play.

Royce Fisher led the Bengals (16-2, 5-0) with 25 points, while Parker Bogar added another 19.

Fisher and Bogar each drained a hat-trick of 3-point goals, and Lewiston totaled 12 conversions from beyond the arc as a team.

Grant Abendroth headed up scoring for Moscow (6-12, 0-5) with 14 points.

LEWISTON (16-2, 5-0)

Dray Torpey 1 0-0 3, Royce Fisher 8 6-8 25, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 2 2-2 8, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 2 2-3 7, Blaze Hepburn 2 0-0 6, Parker Bogar 7 2-2 19, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 68.

MOSCOW (6-12, 0-5)

Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 2 0-0 6, JP Breese 1 2-2 4, Traiden Cummings 3 1-2 7, Maurice Bethel 0 0-2 0, Connor Isakson 2 1-1 5, Grant Abendroth 6 1-2 14, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-9 33.

Lewiston 15 16 26 11—68

Moscow 4 12 13 4—33

3-point goals — Fisher 3, Bogar 3, Walker 2, Hepburn 2, Torpey, Rudolph, Cummings, Abendroth.

Colfax 82, Liberty 60

COLFAX — In what coach Reece Jenkin called a “big way to go out at home,” Jayce Kelly amassed 44 points to lead Colfax to victory against Liberty of Spangle on senior night for the Bulldogs.

Kelly and fellow senior JP McAnally were honored to mark the occasion of their final regular-season home game with the team.

Ledger Kelly (14 points) and Adrik Jenkin (12) were the other big scoreboard contributors for Colfax (19-1, 9-0 Northeast 2B League).

LIBERTY (9-11, 6-8)

Coleman Tee 1 0-0 2, Miles Sinclair 1 0-0 2, JJ Hodl 4 9-9 17, Don Holwegner 1 1-2 3, Jack Johnson 3 4-4 10, Jake Soriano 1 0-0 2, Drew Piersol 2 0-0 4, Sam Cook 5 6-7 17, Hunter Carter 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 21-24 60.

COLFAX (19-1, 9-0)

Gunner Brown 2 0-0 6, Ledger Kelly 7 0-0 14, Jayce Kelly 14 12-17 44, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 4 2-2 12, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 1 0-0 2, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 14-19 82.

Liberty 8 12 24 16—60

Colfax 19 29 16 18—82

3-point goals — J. Kelly 7, Brown 2, Jenkin 2, Cook.

JV — Colfax def. Liberty.

Asotin 67, UCA 43

ASOTIN — Junior Cody Ells reached his 1,000th-career point and four senior Panthers celebrated their last regular-season home game as Asotin dispatched Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle in a Northeast 2B League game.

Ells paced Asotin (14-6, 4-6) with 21 points in the senior night win.

Seniors AJ Olerich (10 points), Sam Hall (five), Kaden Amend (two) and Peter Eggleston (two) all contributed on a night when all 12 Panthers who saw the court scored.

UCA (5-13, 0-9)

Dawson Shipowick 2 0-0 4, Josh Baker 2 0-1 5, Jack Maclachlan 3 1-1 8, Steve Birmingham 4 1-1 9, Liam Henneberg 2 3-6 7, Gray Libleg 5 0-0 10, Braysen Eimsher 0 0-4 0. Totals 18 5-13 43.

ASOTIN (14-6, 4-6)

Bennett Anderson 2 0-0 6, Sawyer Biery 3 0-0 6, Peter Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Spencer Conklin 2 0-0 5, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Sam Hall 2 0-0 5, Cody Ells 9 0-1 21, Sam Schaefer 1 0-0 3, AJ Olerich 5 0-0 10, Stone Ausman 1 0-0 3, Kaden Amend 1 0-0 2, Tekoa Leister 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 0-1 67.

UCA 10 4 16 13—43

Asotin 19 15 19 14—67

3-point goals — Baker, Maclachlan, Ells 3, Anderson 2, Ausman, Hall, Schaefer, Conklin.

JV — Asotin won.

Potlatch 57, Deary 29

DEARY — Visiting Potlatch handled Deary in a nonleague rivalry game.

Everett Lovell led the Loggers (9-8) to victory with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Brody Mitchell scored a season-high 13 points and Chase Lovell added 12.

The Mustangs (8-10) got seven scorers on the board, but none put up more than Jaymon Keen’s seven points.

POTLATCH (9-8)

Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 2 0-2 4, Chase Lovell 5 2-2 12, Everett Lovell 7 2-4 16, Jameson Morris 4 0-0 8, Brody Mitchell 6 1-2 13, Hunter Redmon 1 0-0 2, Connor Carpenter 1 0-1 2. Totals 26 5-11 57.

DEARY (8-10)

TJ Beyer 2 0-0 4, Mason Leonard 0 1-2 1, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 3, Nolan Hubbard 2 0-0 6, Jacob Mechling 2 0-0 4, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 2 0-0 4, Jaymon Keen 3 1-2 7. Totals 12 2-4 29.

Potlatch 15 12 13 17—57

Deary 9 3 10 7—29

3point goals — Hubbard 2, Vincent

Prairie 46, Orofino 29

COTTONWOOD — Phil Schwartz pitched in 13 points, Briggs Rambo added 10 and the Pirates of Cottonwood pillaged Orofino in a nonleague contest.

The Maniacs (4-11) were paced by Nick Bonner with seven points in the loss to Prairie (10-6).

OROFINO (4-11)

Jake Runia 2 0-0 4, Nick Bonner 3 0-0 7, Hudson Schneider 2 0-1 5, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 1 1-2 3, Blake Barlow 2 0-0 4, Aiden Olive 1 2-4 4, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 3-7 29.

PRAIRIE (10-6)

Logan Weber 1 0-0 2, Levi Gehring 1 0-0 2, Phil Schwartz 4 2-2 13, Briggs Rambo 5 0-2 10, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 3 2-2 8, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Matt Wemhoff 3 2-2 9. Totals 18 6-9 46.

Orofino 8 9 12 0—29

Prairie 15 15 7 9—46

3-point goals — Bonner, Schneider, Schwartz 3, Wemhoff.

JV — Orofino def. Prairie (one half).

Coeur d’Alene 64, Logos 55

COEUR D’ALENE — Lucius Comis became the career rebounding record-holder for Logos of Moscow as the 2A Knights put on a competitive showing but ultimately fell to larger-division foe Coeur d’Alene of the 6A classification.

Seamus Wilson of Logos (11-8) led all scorers with 25 points, and teammate Baxter Covington added another 14. In addition to scoring five points of his own, Comis totaled 13 rebounds to bring his career total to a program-best 549.

LOGOS (11-8)

Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 8 6-8 25, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 6 0-2 14, Lucius Comis 0 5-6 5, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 1 0-0 3, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-16 55.

COEUR D’ALENE (9-9)

Alexander McCall 0 0-0 0, Ben Murray 2 0-2 5, Stockton Montague 5 2-2 12, Tucker Booth 4 0-0 8, Dylan Sutich 2 0-0 5, Maxwell Riley 3 0-1 6, Kai Wheeler 5 0-3 10, Caden Symons 5 1-2 12, Jack Johnston 0 0-0 0, Evan Robertson 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 3-10 64.

Logos 14 8 14 19—55

Coeur d’Alene 16 12 25 11—64

3-point goals — Wilson 3, Covington, Sentz 2, Lopez, Murray, Sutich, Symons.

North Central 79, Clarkston 41

SPOKANE — Clarkston found itself unable to stop the Wolfpack offense in a 2A Greater Spokane League defeat to North Central of Spokane.

Seven players scored for the Bantams (9-10, 5-5), but none put up more than Josh Hoffman’s nine points.

Complete statistics for North Central (13-6, 7-3) were not available.

CLARKSTON (9-10, 5-5)

Isaiah Woods 2 0-0 6, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Niko Ah Hi 2 1-2 6, Otis Phillips 2 0-0 4, Josh Hoffman 4 1-3 9, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 3 0-0 7, Jason Rinard 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 2-5 41.

Clarkston 10 15 5 11—41

North Central 22 15 28 14—79

3-point goals — Ah Hi, Gimlin, Rinard.