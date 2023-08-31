The Greyhounds started the 2022 season strong with a 3-1 start. Late game struggles and maybe a little exhaustion from key players getting playing time on both sides of the ball pushed the Pullman record down to 4-5.

A well-built returning class, along with a larger incoming roster has allowed seventh-year head coach David Cofer to open things up this season. He hopes the improvement on the roster will translate to improvement on the field.

