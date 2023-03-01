The Pullman Greyhounds boys basketball team will play in the quarterfinal round of the Washington Class 2A boys basketball state tournament Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.

The first game will be the final push toward one last goal for Pullman — make it back to the state title game. As a program, the Greyhounds always have the goal of making it to the state tournament. Now that they’re there, the last goal of a state title is within reach.