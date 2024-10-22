How Cougars and Vandals fared in NFL Week 7

Former Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks made his first NFL interception to help the Chiefs beat the 49ers, and Idaho’s Elliss brothers, Christian and Kaden, each made nine tackles in the Patriots and Falcons’ respective losing efforts during the NFL’s Week 7.

Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared:

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie snagged his first NFL interception off a pass by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to set up a game-sealing drive in the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the 49ers. Hicks tallied an interception and a tackle in the game Sunday.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the 49ers, but left the game with a fractured ankle that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. In his third year in the NFL, Watson is third on the Chiefs with 32 tackles and leads the two-time reigning Super Bowl Champions with six passes defensed.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: Minshew completed 15-of-34 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in the Raiders’ 20-15 loss to the Rams. The former Cougar quarterback, who was benched for Aidan O’Connell two weeks ago, entered the game in the first quarter after O’Connell left with a fractured thumb.

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu tallied four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss and a sack in the Commanders’ 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Chau Smith-Wade, nickel, Carolina Panthers: Rookie Smith-Wade started at the nickel position for the Panthers and tallied eight tackles (five solo) in their 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: Ekuale made three tackles (two solo) in the Patriots’ 32-16 loss to the Jaguars in London.

LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie was active for the first time and recorded his first career tackle in the Rams’ 20-15 win over the Raiders.