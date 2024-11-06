How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9

Former Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley set a career high with 14 tackles in a win over the Browns and Idaho’s Kaden Elliss continues to be a leader for the Falcons’ defense with a 13-tackle performance in a victory over Dallas.
Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9:
WSU
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The safety recorded two solo tackles, including one for a loss, on Monday Night Football in a 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to return before the end of the season.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The former WSU quarterback was 10-of-17 passing for 124 yards before he was benched for backup quarterback Desmond Ridder in a 41-24 loss to Cincinnati.
N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: Smith-Wade tied for second on the team with six tackles. The former Coug had four solo tackles in a 23-22 victory against the Saints.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: The defensive tackle was second on the team with seven tackles in a 20-17 loss to the Titans.
LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: Jackson did not see the field in a 26-20 victory against the Seahawks
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson was on the field for 68 of the 92 defensive and special team snaps and recorded two tackles in a 29-9 win over Chicago.
LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley had a career-high 14 tackles with eight solo tackles and one tackle for loss in a 27-10 win against the Browns. The linebacker had twice as many tackles as any other Charger defender.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: Dillard did not play for the Packers in a 24-14 loss to Detroit. There was interest from other teams to trade for the offensive lineman, but no deal was made before the end of the trade deadline.
OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Lucas returned to practice on Oct. 23 to open his 21-day window to be added to the active roster. Seattle is on bye in Week 10, but there is a chance the offensive lineman returns against San Francisco on Week 11.
WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: Cracraft had his 21-day practice window opened last week, but was not activated for the game against Buffalo. The wide receiver is returning from a shoulder injury he sustained during training camp in August.
Idaho
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: Elliss had six tackles, four solo, in a 20-17 loss to Tennessee. It was the sixth consecutive game that the linebacker recorded at least two solo tackles in a game.
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: Elliss led the Falcons in tackles for the third consecutive week and tied a career-high with 13 tackles in a 27-21 win over the Cowboys. The former Vandal recorded his first sack of the season and is 12th in the NFL with 78 total tackles this season.
LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten played eight snaps and recorded a tackle as the long snapper for the Lions in a 24-14 win against Green Bay
PR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: Jackson had two kick returns for a total of 40 yards and a punt return for 7 yards in a 23-22 loss to the Panthers.