Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsNovember 20, 2024

How Cougs, Vandals and a Bear fared in NFL Week 11

Elliss brothers shine in showdown between veteran from UI and rookie from Moscow High School

Sports staff
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) prior to the game against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) prior to the game against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)Bart Young
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)Bart Young
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)Peter Joneleit

Brothers Jonah Elliss and Kaden Elliss shared a special moment, swapping jerseys after their Week 11 NFL game between Jonah’s Denver Broncos and Kaden’s Atlanta Falcons.

Kaden Elliss of Idaho led the Falcons in tackles for the fifth straight week, but Jonah Elliss (Moscow High School/Utah) and his Broncos earned the 38-6 victory.

Elsewhere, former Washington State Cougars Frankie Luvu (Commanders) and Daiyan Henley (Chargers) piled up the stats for their squads.

Here’s how all the former Vandals, Cougars and Moscow Bears fared in NFL Week 11:

Moscow High School

LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: Playing against his older brother, Jonah recorded a sack, tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one congratulatory slap on the helmet to Kaden after a big play in a 38-6 victory over the Falcons.

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He tallied five tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit in a 28-22 loss to the Rams.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: Playing against his rookie younger brother, Kaden compiled a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in a 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for one field goal and seven extra points — all made — in a 52-6 victory over the Jaguars.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: After handling punt and kickoff return duties in four games this season, the rookie was signed back to the practice squad where he spent his time before his call-up to the active roster. On the season, he has returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.

WSU

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety recorded one solo tackle in a 30-21 loss to the Bills.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to return before the end of the season.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran gunslinger went 30-of-43 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one late interception in a 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.

N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: The Panthers were on a bye. Smith-Wade has 22 tackles on the season.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: He had five tackles (one solo) in a 28-22 loss to the Rams.

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu filled up the stat sheet with 10 tackles (six solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in a 26-18 loss to the Eagles.

LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie had one solo tackle in a 28-22 victory over the Patriots.

S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals were on a bye, which gave Thompson more time to recover from an ankle injury after he did not play in a Week 10 victory over the Jets.

LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley led his team in tackles with 11 (five solo), while adding one pass defensed and two quarterback hits in a down-to-the-wire 34-27 victory over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: He did not play an offensive snap in a 20-19 win over the Bears.

OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Playing in his first action of the season, Lucas played 42 snaps (70%) at tackle in a 20-17 win against the 49ers. He rated as the Seahawks’ second-best offensive lineman in the game according to Pro Football Focus.

WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout played six snaps but did not record a catch in a 34-19 win over the Raiders.

Related
SportsNov. 20
Behind Washington State WR Kyle Williams’ recent hot streak
SportsNov. 20
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals bounce back, rout Geoducks in men’s ba...
SportsNov. 20
Sports log
SportsNov. 19
COMMENTARY: Vandals perfect at home, 5-0 in the Dome
Related
COMMENTARY: Cougars ran out of magic, but the story is not over
SportsNov. 19
COMMENTARY: Cougars ran out of magic, but the story is not over
Seahawks have new life after Smith’s possibly season-saving TD run
SportsNov. 19
Seahawks have new life after Smith’s possibly season-saving TD run
No. 18 Cougars collapse in loss to New Mexico
SportsNov. 17
No. 18 Cougars collapse in loss to New Mexico
Vandals go undefeated at home for first time in 28 years
SportsNov. 17
Vandals go undefeated at home for first time in 28 years
Asotin completes 19-point comeback to advance in 2B state playoffs
SportsNov. 17
Asotin completes 19-point comeback to advance in 2B state playoffs
AREA ROUNDUP: Gar-Pal Vikings upset unbeaten foes in state football playoffs
SportsNov. 17
AREA ROUNDUP: Gar-Pal Vikings upset unbeaten foes in state football playoffs
McCaffrey’s return elevates 49ers heading into game vs. Seahawks
SportsNov. 17
McCaffrey’s return elevates 49ers heading into game vs. Seahawks
Kendrick Tigers win rematch over Knights to advance to state championship
SportsNov. 16
Kendrick Tigers win rematch over Knights to advance to state championship
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy