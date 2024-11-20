How Cougs, Vandals and a Bear fared in NFL Week 11

Brothers Jonah Elliss and Kaden Elliss shared a special moment, swapping jerseys after their Week 11 NFL game between Jonah’s Denver Broncos and Kaden’s Atlanta Falcons.

Kaden Elliss of Idaho led the Falcons in tackles for the fifth straight week, but Jonah Elliss (Moscow High School/Utah) and his Broncos earned the 38-6 victory.

Elsewhere, former Washington State Cougars Frankie Luvu (Commanders) and Daiyan Henley (Chargers) piled up the stats for their squads.

Here’s how all the former Vandals, Cougars and Moscow Bears fared in NFL Week 11:

Moscow High School

LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: Playing against his older brother, Jonah recorded a sack, tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one congratulatory slap on the helmet to Kaden after a big play in a 38-6 victory over the Falcons.

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He tallied five tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit in a 28-22 loss to the Rams.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: Playing against his rookie younger brother, Kaden compiled a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in a 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for one field goal and seven extra points — all made — in a 52-6 victory over the Jaguars.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: After handling punt and kickoff return duties in four games this season, the rookie was signed back to the practice squad where he spent his time before his call-up to the active roster. On the season, he has returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.

WSU