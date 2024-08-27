How Cougs, Vandals fared in NFL Week 10

Former Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss led the Atlanta Falcons in tackles for the fourth straight week and former Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley led the Los Angeles Chargers in tackles for the third consecutive contest over the weekend.
Here’s how all the former Vandals and Cougars fared in NFL Week 10:
WSU
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety recorded two solo tackles in a 16-14 win over the Broncos.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to return before the end of the season.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders were on a bye this week. For the season, Minshew is 148-of-221 passing for 1,501 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games. He was the starter to begin the season but has also been benched multiple times in his first year with the Raiders.
N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: Smith-Wade did not play in a 20-17 victory against the Giants.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: The defensive tackle had one solo tackle in a 19-3 win against the Bears.
LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie played three snaps but did not record a defensive statistic in a 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson was deemed inactive with an ankle injury and did not play in a 31-6 victory over the Jets.
LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley led his team in tackles with 14 (11 solo), including one tackle for loss and one sack in a 27-17 win against the Titans. He also had one quarterback hit.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: The Packers were on a bye this week.
OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks were on a bye this week.
WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout played in his first game of the season since suffering a shoulder injury during training camp in August, but he did not record a catch in four snaps.
Idaho
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He was ruled out with an abdomen injury and did not play in a 19-3 win over the Bears.
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: He led the Falcons in tackles for the fourth consecutive week with 10 (four solo) in a 20-17 loss to the Saints.
LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten served as the long snapper, including snapping on the final play of the game, a 52-yard game-winning field-goal by Jake Bates, in a 26-23 victory against the Texans on Sunday Night Football.
PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: Jackson had one punt return of 18 yards and one kickoff return of 25 yards in a 20-17 victory over the Falcons.