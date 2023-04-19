In 2023, no one is safe from transfer portal casualties, including the Idaho football team.
Vandals’ edge rusher Kemari Bailey announced on social media Monday that he’s entering the portal.
“After some detailed discussion with my family, it has led to my decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bailey wrote. “I’ve cherished my time here in Moscow, but I’m grateful for the journey and opportunity ahead. The decision didn’t come easy, but I am excited for what my future holds.”
It only took three hours for the junior edge rusher to begin generating interest as he announced an offer from the Pac-12’s California.
The offer train didn’t stop there, as he announced tour more scholarship offers, including Nevada, North Carolina Central, Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky.
As of press time, those are the only five offers Bailey has announced. But the longer the Great Britain native sits in the portal, more attention will come.
Bailey was just a rotational piece in 2022 and still led Idaho in sacks. He finished the year with 22 tackles, eight for a loss and a team-high five sacks.
As spring camp began, Bailey was head-and-shoulders the best edge rusher on the Vandals roster and looked to be taking the next step. Not only did he step up his play, but he also became more of a leader off the field as well.
When asked about Bailey’s development, Idaho’s outside linebacker/edge coach Kapono Roy Asuega said Bailey was “starting to buy into Eck’s vision as a program.”
Losing Bailey will be one of the biggest hurdles that the Vandals will have to clear as the 2023 season looms closer.
Idaho’s defensive line has been one of the more consistent groups during camp, but a lot of that was due to depth with Bailey as the constant. Now, those key-depth pieces will have to play more meaningful snaps than expected.
The expectation would probably be that redshirt sophomores Sam Brown and Malakai Williams will be the starting edges.
Brown has been practicing with the starters most of spring camp, so his spot is pretty much already solidified. As for Williams, he’s going to have to step up in a big way if he’s going to take Bailey’s starting spot. Luckily for Idaho fans, he has shown a tremendous amount of growth in not only his play but maturity as well. He’s maintaining a 3.5 GPA and has been able to use his 6-foot-5 frame and speed to seal the edge in the run game. He’s also used that speed to get into the backfield to cause havoc.
Idaho also added a ton of defensive linemen during the signing period, so it’s another position group that might have some freshmen in the rotation, namely two Idaho natives.
Matyus McLain has been the pride of Priest River over the last two years. He was a three-sport athlete and finished his football career with 232 career tackles. He was also the Idaho Class 3A state wrestling champion in 2023.
Payton Gunter, a Nampa native, was a first-team Southern Idaho Conference tight end and defensive lineman. He finished his senior year with 46 tackles, six sacks and an interception. He also notched a state wrestling crown during his junior year in the 220-pound weight class.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
