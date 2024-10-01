How former Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 4

Former Washington State defenders Frankie Luvu and Jalen Thompson stood on opposite sidelines and made mutiple tackles in the Commanders’ 42-14 rout of the Cardinals and former Idaho Vandal Hogan Hatten made his first career tackle in the Lions’ Monday Night Football win over the Seahawks.

Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared in NFL Week 4:

WSU

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: Minshew completed 14-of-24 passes for 130 yards as the Raiders beat the Browns 20-16.

LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley made seven tackles (four solo) in the Chargers 17-10 loss to the Chiefs.

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu made seven tackles (five solo) and half a sack as the Commanders improved to 3-1 and beat the Cardinals 42-14.

S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson recorded nine tackles (three solo) in the Cardinals’ 42-14 loss to the Commanders.