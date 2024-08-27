How former Cougs, Vandals fared in NFL Week 14

Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten snapped for kicker Jake Bates’ third game-winning kick of the season while linebackers Kaden Elliss of the Atlanta Falcons and Daiyan Henley of the Los Angeles Chargers led their respective teams in tackles this week.

Here’s how all the former Idaho Vandals and Washington State Cougars fared in NFL Week 14.

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The Patriots were on a bye this week. On the season Christian Elliss has 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and three passes defensed.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Ellis brother led his team with 10 tackles (seven solo) while adding one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in a 42-21 loss to the Vikings.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for the Lions’ third game-winning field goal of the season by Jake Bates in a 34-31 victory over the Packers. In total, Hatten snapped for four extra points and two field goals — all made — and two punts in the victory.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 14-11 win against the Giants.

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety had two tackles (one solo) in a 19-17 victory against the Chargers.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he did not play in a 19-17 win over the Chargers.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran gunslinger is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers.