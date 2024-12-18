How former Vandals, Cougs fared in NFL Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks snagged an interception and bobbled it before breaking two tackles and returning it 52 yards in a 21-7 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The safety and former Washington State star is on the rise for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Here’s how all the former Cougars, Idaho Vandals and one Moscow Bear fared in NFL Week 15:

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The former undrafted free agent recorded five tackles (four solo) in a 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Elliss brother expanded his lead as the team’s leading tackler with 11 tackles (six solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in a 15-9 victory over the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for six made extra points, one missed field goal and three punts in a 48-42 loss to the Bills.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 20-19 loss to the Commanders.

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety had three solo tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss in a 21-7 victory over the Browns.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he did not play in a 21-7 win against the Browns.