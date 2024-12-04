How locals fared in NFL Week 13

Rookie linebacker Jonah Elliss of the Denver Broncos picked up a sack for the third straight game, linebacker Christian Elliss of the New England Patriots snagged his first-career interception and linebacker Kaden Elliss of the Atlanta Falcons led his team in tackles while filling up the stat sheet.
Not a bad outing for the Elliss brothers of the University of Idaho (Christian and Kaden) and Moscow High School (Jonah).
Here’s how all the locals fared in NFL Week 13:
Moscow High School
LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The rookie recorded four tackles (three solo), one sack and one quarterback hit in a 41-32 victory over the Browns on Monday Night Football.
Idaho
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He snagged his first-career interception on a tip drill, tallied four tackles (three solo) and had one pass defensed in a 24-24 loss to the Colts.
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Ellis brother led his team with five tackles (three solo) and recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one quarterback hit in a 17-13 loss to the Chargers.
LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for four field goals (three made), two extra points and two punts in a 23-20 victory over the Bears.
PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 21-14 loss to the Rams. On the season, he has returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.
WSU
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety had one solo tackle in a 19-17 win against the Raiders.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: He missed his sixth straight week with a fractured ankle suffered in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran gunslinger is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 19-17 loss to the Chiefs.
N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: The rookie tallied eight tackles (six solo), one interception, one pass defensed and was the second-highest rated Panther, per Pro Football Focus, in a 26-23 loss to the Buccaneers.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: He had three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss in a 25-24 loss to the Colts.
LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu racked up three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two quarterback hits in a 42-19 rout of the Titans.
LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie did not play in a 21-14 victory over the Saints.
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: After missing three games with an ankle injury, the sixth-year veteran made four tackles (three solo) in a 23-22 loss to the Vikings.
LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley had his team-leading tackle streak snapped but still had 10 tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss in a 17-13 win over the Falcons.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: He played six special team snaps in a 30-17 win against the Dolphins.
OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Lucas played 64 snaps (100%) at right tackle on offense in a 26-21 victory against the Jets. Seattle won the game but rushed for only 84 yards and QB Geno Smith was sacked three times.
WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout played nine snaps but did not record a statistic in a 30-17 loss to the Packers.