COMMENTARY: How many Cougs will play in the Holiday Bowl?

Washington State coach Jake Dickert did not have a direct answer when asked how many players he expected to have suited up for the Holiday Bowl.

“All the guys that are there, willing and able will be out there,” Dickert said Monday. “We’re excited about playing a really good Syracuse football team.”

The Cougars (8-4) will face No. 21 Syracuse (9-3) of the Atlantic Coast Conference at 5 p.m. Dec. 27 in the DirectTV Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Fox will broadcast the game.

Dickert avoided a direct answer to an exact figure of players’ who may suit up versus players who may opt out of the bowl game largely because he does not know.

And with the transfer portal opening on Monday bringing with it a slew of opportunities and distractions, the players themselves may not have made up their minds yet.

The Holiday Bowl could feature an intriguing quarterback matchup as WSU QB John Mateer led the nation in total touchdowns with 44 (29 passing, 15 rushing) and Syracuse signal-caller Kyle McCord is the nation’s leading passer with 4,326 yards.

However, whether the QBs will play in the game remains to be seen.

Following a record-breaking season, Mateer could choose to transfer. Other schools have reportedly made million-dollar offers to the third-year Coug from Little Elm, Texas, while the Cougar Collective — WSU’s name, image and likeness organization run by alumni and fans — is working to put together an offer to keep Mateer in Pullman.

McCord, who transferred to Syracuse from Ohio State, had said prior to the bowl participant announcement that he could opt out to prepare for the NFL draft, however, Syracuse coach Fred Brown said on Monday that he expects McCord to play in the game.

Mateer was present at WSU’s Friday practice, its first since losing 15-14 to Wyoming on Nov. 30.

Following the Cougars’ Friday practice, Dickert spoke candidly about WSU’s efforts to retain Mateer and other players who may transfer.

“We show them why they should be here, we show them our developmental process, we build those relationships. But it’s just tough at the end of the day when you find a kid, you offer them and you’re the only big school to do that, once you develop them people come down and do some things with that,” Dickert said. “We’re just in a weird place with college football. It’s not just happening to us. It’s happening to everybody else in the country.”

Dickert said his pitch to players considering transferring is based on the brotherhood and culture of the Cougar football team, their trust in the coaching staff, particularly the weight training program, and the opportunity to play a significant number of snaps against FBS competition.

“People at the highest level are paying for backups,” Dickert said. “So if you’re a 70-snap guy here, you go be a 20-snap guy somewhere else, you just gave up 500 snaps to get better, to grow and develop and be evaluated by the NFL.”

Dickert said he has met one-on-one with every member of WSU’s roster, including Mateer.

“We’ve done an amazing job of putting together a package for John that I think is fair,” Dickert said. “He knows his value here, he knows how much he’s loved and it really means something for him to be here. I don’t take that for granted. I also take a step back and want to mentor him, want to help him, want to navigate him through this and the talks have been really positive and we’ll continue to navigate them as they go.”

If WSU hopes to keep Mateer, it will need to produce the largest NIL offer it can, get as close to $1 million as possible and be creative in the range of perks and opportunities in the deal.

A commitment to covering air travel for family members to get to games, discounts at local Pullman businesses and maybe even box seats for Mateer’s family when WSU visits North Texas, Ole Miss, Virginia and James Madison next year, are the kinds of ideas the Collective is likely considering.