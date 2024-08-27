How the locals fared in NFL Week 12

Former Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley continues to be the centerpiece for the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense.

The second-year pro led his team in tackles for the fifth straight game with 10 (four solo), including one for loss in a 30-23 loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Elsewhere, rookie linebacker Jonah Elliss of Moscow High recorded his fourth sack of the season for the Denver Broncos in a 10-point victory against the Raiders.

Here’s how all the former Idaho Vandals, WSU Cougars and Moscow Bears fared in NFL Week 12:

Moscow High School

LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The rookie recorded three tackles (two solo), one sack and one tackle for loss in a 29-19 win against the Raiders.

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He tallied four tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in a 34-15 loss to the Dolphins.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons were on a bye this week. On the season, Kaden Elliss leads Atlanta with 98 total tackles (57 solo). He also has one sack, four tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for one field goal, three extra points — all made — and four punts in a 24-6 victory against the Colts.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: The Saints were on a bye this week. On the season, he has returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.

WSU