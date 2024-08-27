How the locals fared in NFL Week 12

Former Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley continues to be the centerpiece for the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense.
The second-year pro led his team in tackles for the fifth straight game with 10 (four solo), including one for loss in a 30-23 loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Elsewhere, rookie linebacker Jonah Elliss of Moscow High recorded his fourth sack of the season for the Denver Broncos in a 10-point victory against the Raiders.
Here’s how all the former Idaho Vandals, WSU Cougars and Moscow Bears fared in NFL Week 12:
Moscow High School
LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The rookie recorded three tackles (two solo), one sack and one tackle for loss in a 29-19 win against the Raiders.
Idaho
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He tallied four tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in a 34-15 loss to the Dolphins.
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons were on a bye this week. On the season, Kaden Elliss leads Atlanta with 98 total tackles (57 solo). He also has one sack, four tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for one field goal, three extra points — all made — and four punts in a 24-6 victory against the Colts.
PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: The Saints were on a bye this week. On the season, he has returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.
WSU
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety recorded three tackles (two solo) in a 30-27 win over the Panthers.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: He missed his fifth straight week with a fractured ankle suffered in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, but he is expected to return before the end of the season.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran gunslinger went 25-of-42 passing for 230 yards with one touchdown and one interception before leaving the game with a broken collarbone in a 29-19 loss to the Broncos.
N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: He did not play in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: He had one solo tackle in a 34-15 loss to the Dolphins.
LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu tied for the team lead in tackles with eight (five solo) and added one tackle for loss and three passes defensed in a 34-26 loss to the rival Cowboys.
LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie did not play in a 37-20 loss to the Eagles.
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: The sixth-year veteran missed his third straight game with an ankle injury, a 16-6 loss to the Seahawks.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: He played four snaps on the offensive line in a 38-10 win against the 49ers.
OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: In his second game back from an injury, Lucas played 64 snaps (100%) at right tackle on offense and three snaps on special teams in a 16-6 victory against the Cardinals. Seattle won the game but rushed for only 65 yards and QB Geno Smith was sacked five times.
WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout did not record a catch but he did have a solo special teams tackle in a 34-15 win over the Patriots.