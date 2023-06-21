How the potential Idaho high school reclassification affects the area

Lewiston’s Drew Hottinger (9) is tackled by a group of Moscow defenders after rushing the ball for a first down during a nonleague game Sept. 30 at Bear Field in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

The landscape of Idaho high school athletics could see a shakeup by the fall of 2024.

The state’s potential new classification system — which would feature a new 6A class and go away with having two 1A classes — passed a preliminary vote held by the Idaho High School Activities Association on June 7.