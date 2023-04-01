How Utah failed McCluskey

ESPN’s Nicole Noren, left, speaks to Jill McCluskey and Matt McCluskey about the murder of their daughter, Lauren, in October 2018 for a documentary released Tuesday called ‘LISTEN.’

 Courtesy ESPN

Pullman High School graduate and former University of Utah track standout Lauren McCluskey didn’t deserve to have her story end the way it did.

McCluskey was murdered on Oct. 22, 2018, by a man she briefly dated. Her situation could’ve been prevented and could be summed up as a series of mishandlings by the University of Utah and the justice system.