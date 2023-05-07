Huskies even Apple Cup Series against Cougars

Washington State right fielder Nate Swarts makes a diving catch for an out during a Pac-12 Conference game Friday against Washington at the Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. WSU won 2-1 Friday and Washington won 6-2 Saturday.
PULLMAN — After winning its first baseball game against Washington in nearly two years Friday, Washington State looked poised to continue its momentum into Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field and take two straight games against the Huskies.
Instead, the Cougars found themselves on the wrong end of a five-run inning that they couldn’t recover from, losing 6-2 against their in-state rivals despite leading through two innings.
Here’s how the game went down:
Battle on the mound
After Washington State (27-18, 8-14) put its ace Dakota Hawkins on the mound Friday, it was Washington’s (27-14, 12-10) turn to follow suit.
The Huskies got seven innings from Kiefer Lord — who, coming into the game, was sixth in the Pac-12 with 66 strikeouts on the season.
The Cougars’ starter, Grant Taylor, went 3 1/3 innings before being pulled.
After the first inning, Washington was also able to pair its advantage with success from the leadoff spot.
“I think they beat us on the leadoff (guys) getting on base,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “We were pitching with pressure a lot, especially the first five innings. They had an opportunity, so we were a little bit on our heels.”
The Huskies awarded Lord’s pitching with a five-run fourth inning that saw them take the lead after being tied with the Cougars at 1-1 through three innings.
Washington State would have chances throughout the game to fight its way back, but ultimately couldn’t get through the Washington defense.
Location, location, location
Even with no errors to show on the linescore for either team, the Huskies were the better fielding team on Saturday.
The Cougars had a couple miscommunications in the infield that gave way to extra bases for the visitors. Green said his team just needed better communication.
“I think that’s all it is,” he said.
Even so, WSU still had a chance to respond to Washington’s strong fourth inning just an inning later.
The Cougars had a bases-loaded situation at the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs and a chance to cut the lead and gain momentum for the final four innings of the contest.
That didn’t happen. Instead, the Cougars left all three opposing runners stranded and the final four innings ended with no more than one Washington State runner on base to end a frame.
“We just have to control the zone a little bit different,” Green said. “We have a different matchup (today), there won’t be as much velocity (from the pitcher). So for us, in terms of today, on the mound, we got to win that leadoff war. And we got to get out of pitching in pressure.”
That being said, today’s game is still not all doom-and-gloom for the Cougars.
The good
There are some good takeaways for Washington State heading into the series finale today.
For one, Lord will not be pitching today. Also, senior Jacob McKeon extended his on-base streak to 23 games, and had the lone score of the game for the Cougs after the first inning — a solo-shot home run in the eighth.
Up next
Washington will start on the mound with junior right-hander Jared Engman today. Engman has a 4.75 ERA on the season and 24 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
There is no probable starter listed for Washington State when the teams play at 2 p.m. back at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Washington 001 500 000—6 12 0
WSU 100 000 010—2 7 0
Kiefer Lord, Josh Emanuels (8) and Johnny Tincher; Grant Taylor, Connor Wilford (4), Elias Farland (8) and Jacob Morrow. W—Lord; L—Taylor.
Washington hits — Johnny Tincher 3 (HR), Coby Morales 3, Jeter Ybarra 2, Cam Clayton, Aiva Arquette, Sam DeCarlo, McKay Barney.
Washington State hits — Sam Brown 3 (2B), McKeon 2 (2B, HR), Elijah Hainline, Morrow.
