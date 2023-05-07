Huskies even Apple Cup Series against Cougars

Washington State right fielder Nate Swarts makes a diving catch for an out during a Pac-12 Conference game Friday against Washington at the Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. WSU won 2-1 Friday and Washington won 6-2 Saturday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

PULLMAN — After winning its first baseball game against Washington in nearly two years Friday, Washington State looked poised to continue its momentum into Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field and take two straight games against the Huskies.

Instead, the Cougars found themselves on the wrong end of a five-run inning that they couldn’t recover from, losing 6-2 against their in-state rivals despite leading through two innings.

