PULLMAN — Washington jumped on Washington State early and rode a steady advantage to an 8-2 win Sunday to take the Apple Cup baseball series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

After the Cougars opened the series with a 2-1 victory Friday, the Huskies won 6-2 Saturday and added Sunday’s win to clinch the series. Washington has won five of the last six Apple Cup baseball games against the Cougs.

Tags

Recommended for you