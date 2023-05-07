PULLMAN — Washington jumped on Washington State early and rode a steady advantage to an 8-2 win Sunday to take the Apple Cup baseball series at Bailey-Brayton Field.
After the Cougars opened the series with a 2-1 victory Friday, the Huskies won 6-2 Saturday and added Sunday’s win to clinch the series. Washington has won five of the last six Apple Cup baseball games against the Cougs.
Washington’s AJ Guerrero plated two runs in the first on a blooping single over the leaping shortstop for a 2-0 lead. The Huskies scored two runs in each of the first three innings and WSU struggled to get much going in the runs department.
The Huskies (28-14, 13-10 Pac-12) were led at the plate by McKay Barney, who went 4-for-4 with two runs.
Bryce Matthews went 3-of-4 with two doubles for WSU (27-19, 8-15), but had no runs or RBI.
Reliever Sam Boyle (4-0) took the win for the Huskies, fanning four batters in 2 1/3 innings. WSU starter Caden Kaelber (4-3) absorbed the loss. He struck out four and allowed four earned runs.
Next up, WSU will head to Berkeley for a three-game series at California (21-23, 9-15) next weekend. After that, they conclude the regular season against Stanford May 18-20 back at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Washington 222 000 020—8 14 0
Washington State 100 001 000—2 7 0
Jared Engman, Sam Boyle (5), Grant Cunningham (8) and Johnny Tincher. Caden Kaelber, McKabe Cottrell (3), Chase Grillo (6), Shane Spencer (7), Duke Brotherton (8), Cam Liss (8), Andrew Baughn (8) and Jacob Morrow.
Washington hits — McKay Barney 4, Michael Snyder 2 (HR), Coby Morales 2, Cam Clayton (2B), Will Simpson, AJ Guerrero, Jeter Ybarra (2B), Aiva Arquette (HR), Sam DeCarlo.
Washington State hits — Bryce Matthews 3 (2 2B), Jacob McKeon, Sam Brown, Jacob Morrow, Jake Harvey.
