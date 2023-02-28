Just minutes after the Idaho men’s basketball team’s fell 68-53 to Big Sky opponent Montana on Monday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, fourth-year coach Zac Claus was relieved of his duties, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced.

“I want to (thank) coach Claus for his eight years on the Idaho basketball staff and I wish him luck in the future,” Gawlik told the Tribune. “It’s never a great time to make these decisions, but Zac handled it with class.”