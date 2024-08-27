Idaho gives up late burst in first loss of season in men's basketball

MOSCOW — The Vandals led for most of the second half, but a late UC Davis run thwarted Idaho’s attempt for a second straight men’s basketball victory Thursday at the ICCU Arena.

UC Davis won 79-75.

Idaho (1-1) led 70-62 with 5:49 remaining in the game after a pair of Kristian Gonzalez free throws.

Aggies guard Ty Johnson hit a 3-pointer to start the UC Davis run. Leo DeBruhl hit a pair of free throws and a layup and Pablo Tamba made two baskets as UC Davis (1-1) went on an 11-0 run over a 3:33 span to take a three-point advantage.

Four Vandals finished in double figures, led by forward Tyler Mrus with 17 points. Gonzalez had 16 points, forward Kyson Rose added 12 and forward Julius Mims finished with 11.

Mrus was 5-of-10 from beyond the arc in the game and led the team with three steals.

Gonzalez had eight rebounds to lead Idaho. Gonzalez, Kolton Mitchell and guard Isaiah Brickner had a team-high three assists apiece.

Foul trouble doomed Idaho as Mims, Rose and freshman Mitchell fouled out of the game as the Vandals committed 23 personal fouls.

Idaho shot strong in the first half (15-of-29, 51.7%), but the basket closed up on the home team in the second half. The Vandals made just 9-of-24 (37.5%) of their shots and were 3-of-12 from the 3-point line in the final 20 minutes.