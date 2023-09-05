Idaho Vandals dominate Lamar Cardinals

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy looks for a target to throw to while being pursued by the Lamar defense during the Vandal's season opener Thursday in Beaumont, Texas.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Athletics

The state of Idaho is no stranger to hills and mountains. And the Vandals have a steep hill to climb this week.

Idaho faced Lamar on Aug. 31 and won in dominant fashion — 42-17. The Vandals rested most of their starters in the second half against the Cardinals and are just starting the latter half of a nine-day layoff, which might end up being what they need to win their next game.

Tags

Recommended for you