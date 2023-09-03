At this point in the calendar last year, the Vandals’ football program was in a completely different place. Idaho, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team, was coming off a loss to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team and cross-Palouse rival Washington State.
The Vandals were preparing to face another FBS team in the Indiana Hoosiers — a game they eventually lost, dropping the team to 0-2.
This season, the scales are shifted in the other direction. Idaho defeated the FCS Lamar Cardinals on Thursday 42-17, and will be well-rested before facing the Nevada Wolf Pack of the FBSat 4 p.m. Pacific on Saturday in Reno, Nev.
In the Vandals’ win against the Cardinals, coach Jason Eck played the majority of the 60-plus players who made the trip to Beaumont, Texas, and the Idaho starters got to rest for the majority of the second half. The half-game rest and the nine-day layoff means that a fully rested, 1-0 and, above all else, healthy Idaho team will take the field against Nevada.
This is a stark contrast to last season.
Despite going 0-2 against FBS opponents in 2022, Idaho put together competitive showings against both WSU and Indiana, but ultimately fell short. The Vandals were still coming together as a team in the first season under Eck and were dealing with injuries in key positions.
This year, Idaho knows who it is and Nevada will have to face one of the most effective position groups in the entire FCS with the Vandals’ receiving corps.
Receivers Terez Traynor and Jordan Dwyer both missed the majority of the season last year with injuries. This year, both players are healthy along with All-Big Sky receivers Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson.
“It’s so fun to have all the guys out there,” Hatten said. “We’re all veterans, we all hang out all the time. So when we get the opportunity to go play the game we love together, it just makes our relationship that much stronger and just blessed to have a guy like (Gevani McCoy) throwing us the ball.”
Typically, an FCS team is looked at as an underdog against an FBS opponent. But the Wolf Pack is coming off a game in which they gave up 453 passing yards to the sixth-ranked Southern California Trojans. A fully healthy receiving corps with McCoy throwing the ball might be able to take advantage of a secondary that’s looked to be vulnerable one game into the season.
But health will be the key for Idaho.
The aforementioned injuries to Traynor and Dwyer both happened before Big Sky conference games started for the Vandals last season. Idaho would like to leave Reno with a win, but the Vandals will have a trip to Berkeley, Calif., to play California the week after they play Nevada and minimal trips to the injury tent needs to be a focus.
All 17 of Lamar’s points came while Idaho’s starters were resting. If the Vandals hope to come out of the nonconference schedule and make a run at the Big Sky title, they will need to be at full strength for it.
“We’ve got to finish better,” Eck said. “I didn’t like how we finished (against Lamar) in the fourth quarter, I thought we got sloppy. And we definitely have to clean up penalties. Way too many penalties — having only 100 yards of penalties, we’re not going to be able to beat the FBS teams or the best Big Sky teams with that level of execution.”
The defense will also need to be on its “A” game against FBS opponents. The defense was pitching a shutout against the Cardinals until under five minutes were left in the third quarter and the Vandals will need to have a similar effort to enter Big Sky conference play with a winning record.