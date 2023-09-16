UI starting to come together up front

Idaho running back Anthony Woods (5) looks for an opening to run the ball during a scrimmage Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

The No. 5 Idaho Football team finds itself in a unique situation ahead of its Week 3 matchup against the Pac-12’s California at 4 p.m. today at California Memorial Stadium (Pac-12 Network).

The Vandals face their second test from the Football Bowl Subdivision in as many weeks after their 33-6 win over Nevada.