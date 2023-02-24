POCATELLO — The Idaho men’s basketball team couldn’t close out the first half and started slow in the second half, which ultimately proved to be the difference Thursday.
Brayden Parker led four Idaho State players in double figures with 17 points as the Bengals got past the Vandals 65-55 in a Big Sky Conference game at Reed Gym.
“I thought their ability to go to the offensive glass and create second-chance points was big,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “I thought there were two or three possessions that we weren’t near as good of defending off the dribble that led to them getting that two-possession lead going into halftime.”
Brock Mackenzie added 12 points for Idaho State (10-19, 7-9), which shot 25-for-51 overall (49.0%) and was 11-for-12 (91.7%) at the line. Austin Smellie tallied 10 points and six rebounds. Kolby Lee also had 10 points in eight minutes of reserve action.
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt had 23 points, four rebounds and three steals to pace Idaho (10-19, 4-12), which went 22-for-53 (41.5%) from the field. Freshman forward Nigel Burris contributed 13 points.
Junior forward Isaac Jones was in first-half foul trouble but had nine points, five rebounds and five steals. Sophomore forward John Harge filled in when Jones went stretches sitting on the bench.
“It takes away some of our offensive looks that we obviously tried to get him touches,” Claus said. “But John came in and gave us a lift. He played some good, meaningful minutes there in the first half to keep us right there. I thought he made some good physical plays, but obviously it just wasn’t enough tonight.”
Moffitt also went over the 2,000-point mark for his career, which began with four years at Seattle Pacific.
“He is a dynamic guy with the ball in his hands and he is tough to keep in front,” Claus said. “He is able to turn the corner, get himself to the rim and make positive plays. We’ve been very fortunate he’s been running the show this season.”
It was a tight game in the first five minutes, with Idaho up 11-9 with 15:07 to go in the first half when Jones earned his second foul and a seat on the bench.
However, sophomore guard Yusef Salih went on a personal 4-0 run in the ensuing minute that pushed the Vandal advantage to 15-10.
Idaho carried the lead for the next six minutes, but it couldn’t gain any traction. Finally, Idaho State took its first lead with seven minutes to go and increased it to four with 4:36 left.
A pair of Moffitt free throws and a Jones jumper tied it at 32 with 3:51 remaining, but 3s from Mackenzie and Smellie lifted the Bengals to a 38-32 cushion at intermission.
Idaho State continued the run into the first 90 seconds of the second half as a dunk by Jay Nagle and two baskets from Parker pushed the Bengal lead to 44-32. All told, it was a 12-0 spurt bridging the first and second halves.
The Vandals got within six on three different occasions, the last of which coming with 11:21 to go, but Idaho State started pulling away from there.
“Give them credit for playing physical,” Claus said. “We knew what to expect coming in here. We had some good moments of execution, then we had others that just simply weren’t sharp enough, tough enough to finish plays.”
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Weber State.
IDAHO (10-19, 4-12)
Moffitt 9-18 5-5 23, Burris 5-7 0-0 13, Jones 4-8 1-3 9, Salih 1-3 2-2 4, Harge 2-4 0-0 4, Ford 1-5 0-0 2, T. Smith 0-3 0-0 0, R. Smith 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 8-10 55.