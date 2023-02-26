OGDEN, Utah — The Idaho men’s basketball team hung around in the first half of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game at Weber State despite shooting less than 35% from the field. It was a different story in the second half.
The Wildcats hit just a shade more than half of their shots in the final 20 minutes and ran away from the Vandals in a 67-53 victory at the Dee Events Center.
“I thought they did a really nice job, coming out to start the half, capitalizing and making shots early, putting us in a deficit and putting us in catch-up mode from there,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We simply turned the ball over too many times to be effective tonight. I thought we had some clean looks that unfortunately didn’t go down for us. But give them a whole lot of credit.”
Dillon Jones finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for Weber State (16-14, 11-6), which shot 15-of-29 (51.7%) in the second half and was 25-for-58 (43.1%) overall. Steven Verplancken added 14 points for the Wildcats, who held a 30-10 margin in points in the paint.
Junior forward Isaac Jones tallied 17 points and seven rebounds for the Vandals (10-20, 4-13), who went 16-for-47 (34.8) percent overall. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt, who just notched his 2,000th career point in Idaho’s 65-55 loss Thursday at Idaho State, went just 1-for-9 from the field and had just six points and five assists but five turnovers as well.
The Vandals conclude the regular season at 6 p.m. Monday at home against Montana.
IDAHO (10-20, 4-13)
Jones 5-12 5-8 17, Burris 3-6 0-0 7, Moffitt 1-9- 3-4 6, R. Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Ford 0-3 0-0 0, Salih 3-6 0-0 9, T. Smith 1-2 0-1 3, Harge 1-2 1-2 3, Walker 0-0 3-4 3, Hatten 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-47 12-19 53.