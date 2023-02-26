Jones

Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones looks to shoot as Weber State's Handje Tamba defends during Saturday's Big Sky Conference game at the Dee Events Center.

 Weber State Athletics

OGDEN, Utah — The Idaho men’s basketball team hung around in the first half of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game at Weber State despite shooting less than 35% from the field. It was a different story in the second half.

The Wildcats hit just a shade more than half of their shots in the final 20 minutes and ran away from the Vandals in a 67-53 victory at the Dee Events Center.

