Idaho men fall to Northern Arizona to end season

Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones dunks during the first half of a Big Sky men's basketball first-round tournament game Saturday against Northern Arizona at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

 Idaho Athletics

BOISE — The Idaho men’s basketball team’s season came to an end Saturday, losing to Northern Arizona 87-76 in the first round of the Big Sky men’s basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena.

In interim coach Tim Marrion’s debut after the firing of former coach Zac Claus on Monday, the team seemed to be up to the challenge of the Lumberjacks.

Tags

Recommended for you