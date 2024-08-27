Idaho men’s basketball optimistic depth and culture will breed success

Under second-year coach Alex Pribble, the Idaho Vandal men’s basketball team hopes to continue trending in the right direction.

The Vandals will start the next step in that journey when they host Northwest University of the NAIA at 6 p.m. Monday at the ICCU Arena to open the 2024-25 season.

After a rough 1-21 performance in the 2020-21 season, Idaho has improved in the win column every year. Unfortunately, it has not improved at the rate that many would hope.

In the final two Zac Claus-led seasons, the Vandals went 9-22 and 10-22. Pribble took the reins last year and Idaho improved another spot in the win column with an 11-21 season.

The 31st coach in program history hopes that the large group of returners in the 2024-25 season will allow for a new culture to be curated.

“We have a nice group of returners. It starts with the 10 players we bring back on the court from last year,” Pribble said. “The culture is set, guys are doing a good job of holding a high standard. We bring five new players into the fold who we are really excited about.”

A key returner for Idaho is senior Julius Mims, who was second on the Vandals with 11.1 points per game last season after transferring from North Idaho College.

The 6-foot-9 forward was named to the 2024 Big Sky All-Defensive team after he recorded 48 blocks, sixth-most in program history. Mims led the Vandals with 7.2 rebounds per game and shot 63.3% from the field in a strong all-around season. Pribble said that the senior has put a lot of work in the offseason and added around 12 pounds of muscle.

The only other senior on the Idaho roster is 6-9 forward Kyson Rose. The Kennewick, Wash., native started in 26 of the 32 Vandal games and averaged 6.6 points per game. For a big man, Rose was dangerous beyond the arc. The tall forward was third on the team with 27 converted 3-pointers.

One constant starter in 2023-24 that was expected to return was junior guard Trevon Blassingame. The guard will not play this season as he will take a medical redshirt after having successful hip surgery.

With two seniors inside and a lot of minutes open at the guard position, Pribble will need players to step up. That was where the Vandals focused their recruiting efforts and with it came four transfers who will see significant playing time at the guard spots.

Kolton Mitchell came to Idaho after a season at Idaho State following his prep career at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. Isaiah Brickner averaged over seven points per game with Marist last year. Owyhee graduate Jack Payne played two seasons with Colorado State before he made the move to Moscow. Spokane-native Jojo Anderson played three seasons with Whitworth and was the Northwest Conference MVP before he transferred to the Vandals.